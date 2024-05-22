Human Curated Music with Recording Artist, Little Door ⟿ Connecting You With Your Next Obsession

Think of it like a radical Pitchfork, but run by me, a groovy psychedelic mom with a penchant for saying dude and dropping f-bombs. I’m gonna throw at you:

playlists that will have you obsessively hitting repeat

personal tracks and behind the scenes from my songwriting and recording process

thoughts and trippy musings on songwriting, creative process and art making

spotlights on emerging artists

I’m also documenting the journey of making my first album—going from an unknown, unpublished artist to a debut recording artist in real time.

I’m documenting the journey of making my first album—not to “make it” or chase fame, but because the process itself is healing and fun as fuck.

As a 43-year-old divorced mom stepping into music for the first time, I know I’m an outlier. But that’s exactly why I’m doing it. Women like me have rich, complex stories that defy the binaries we’ve been fed about our lives. These are stories the music industry has ignored, and I’m here to start telling them and highlight other women doing the same.

Free subscribers get

Public posts and plenty of cool shit because I am a very generous person, this is a fact about me you might as well know now. Get used to it.

Paid subscribers get all that plus

Once a month I draw a subscriber’s name to win a personalized playlist I handcraft just for you, with the aim of expanding and exposing you to new songs you’ll be obsessed with.

Free video download workshop on my Deep Listening — Creating the New Earth by Tapping Into What Turns You On which aims to free you from the boredom you are likely experiencing with your music listening. You can diversify the streaming recommendations in your earholes by getting the algorithm on your side.

Participation in artistic mutual aid - this is real. I feed, cloth, and shelter my children with my creative work.

Special subscriber- only posts, videos, recordings and playlists.

Access to full archive.

Ready the Ritual 👽

Expect a rotating surprise from me each Sunday — I’ll vary the writings and musings coming your way, but you can always count on regular columns and curated lists ear-worming their way into your life.



Portal Playlist

Cozy up as I add tracks that are lighting me up in real time each week to a seasonal playlist using the method I outline in my Deep Listening Workshop. Expect it to be on the pulse of whatever is alive for me right now, transcending genre, trends, release dates — demonstrating how and where I discover music to be obsessed over.



On the Liminal

Pause to listen to a track or album from an artist with less that 15k monthly listeners, featuring artists who are currently outliers in the streaming ecosystem. They might be new, emerging, or just not dedicating energy to getting streams, but definitely worth a deep and hearty listen.

Aquarian Portals

Reserved for my musings on creative process, music-making, what I’m reading, what’s inspiring me, and how things are going in the studio with my album making.

Love Ethic

I will drop into this section things that light up my heart chakra, that inspire, that have me rethinking my own prejudice — it is a place for expansion.

Walk through the portal

This is a transformational space, and I hope that what I offer here brings something to your life that makes you think, brings joy, adds value, and delights you.

My favorite Substack newsletters I read curled up with my tea in a weekly ritual, I wait for them to arrive and I savor them like a delicious meal and integrate what I read in meaningful ways that change my perspective and worldview.

That’s not content. That’s art. That’s where revolutions can happen.

I aim to be an enriching part of your life and routine, where you start to see more possibilities for yourself and for the world.

I Am Recording Artist - Little Door.

In 8th grade, I was voted Best Poet in my yearbook and now I’m just doing my damndest to live up to that title, working on my debut album and here on Substack writing with y’all.

I decided to create a Substack doing the thing I want to spend all my time doing anyway: discovering new music and hanging out with the people who make it.

I want an endless stockpile of songs that have me obsessively hitting repeat — the type that make your guts go gooey, your eyeballs fill up with tears, that make you want to dance until your bones fall out.

Let’s go listen.

Certifiable Aquarian Multi-Passionate

aka — Other cool things to know about me

I build websites for other businesses, it’s sort of another weird obsession. I especially love making websites for artists, creatives, musicians, coaches, well… you name it. I love making reallllllllllly pretty websites that function hella well. You need a website, babes? Hit me up.

I’m a founding member of the Mix Alliance where we match-make home engineers with pros to up-level recordings to professional quality - because we believe a bad mix is often the only thing standing in the way of you discovering your next favorite artist.

I’m currently attending audio engineering and mastering school and mastering.com

Certified Permaculturist and bring systems thinking to just about everything I do

Did I mention I am also A MOM??!!

Be cool 🛸

You are welcome to be here as a free subscriber, that’s cool. I’m a free subscriber to a fuck-ton of Substack newsletters and then I only pay for a handful that I truly cherish. Pick and choose the ones that you feel are worth paying for. Test drive ‘em.

As a free subscriber there are still very meaningful ways you can support the publication even if you are are not sending flow. Sharing, commenting, hearting articles, recommending, and generally being a participant within the community go a helluva long way. Your reciprocity matters and is felt.

And if you are writing on Substack or are a musician who would like your work considered for a playlist, please reach out to me so I can check out your shit and get into your orbit 🪐

Shine on 💎

Kate Ellen aka Little Door