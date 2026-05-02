little door

little door

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Maria Tsoukalas's avatar
Maria Tsoukalas
May 5

Beautiful idea, Kate! Are the letters limited to the US or are you open to sending them internationally?

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1 reply by Kate Ellen
Phil Di Leo's avatar
Phil Di Leo
May 3

So cool. I love this idea. We're all looking for ways to create meaning out of all of this but are forced into these narrow lanes. This feels like a new path entirely! so stoked to experience your music in this way ❤️ 💌

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1 reply by Kate Ellen
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