“...the poets, by which I mean all artists, are finally the only people who know the truth about us. Soldiers don’t. Statesmen don’t. Priests don’t. Union leaders don’t. Only the poets.” — James Baldwin

I’ve been living without a smartphone for a year now. Don’t worry… this isn’t an article to convince you to do the same…. I have officially converted exactly zero people to a smartphone-free lifestyle. But being so far outside the ‘matrix’ if you will, has shown me complex patterns both in the world, in other people, and in myself that have led me down some existential and spiritual rabbit holes.

And it’s raised questions. Big ones. Like, what is the actual purpose of my music?

Because I kept going into the studio, getting partway done, and not finishing. I thought it was a creative block or a financial hurdle. But it turned out to be something closer to a question of sovereignty. Like, how can I finish if I don’t understand the end game?

Nina Simone said an artist’s duty is to reflect the times. Brian Eno says the artist’s role is world-building, imagining alternatives to the world we’re in. Through play, he said, we “are learning to think about how other worlds could be. You think about this world by imagining alternatives to it.”

I’ve been quietly waiting for an answer that blended both. Something that captures this exact moment in time while also bending the arc toward an imagined alternative. A world within a world.

My answer, like most good answers, came from a poet. A poet named Brittany.

Watch the video to get an introduction to the concept ●

So that’s what I’m doing. If you want to know more, it’s all at littledoormusic.com.

But here’s what I’ll leave you with: I don't think VC backed solutions are going to save music. And I don’t think technocracy is the inevitable future we have to accept.



The future belongs to us, the people. If we want it.

⋆ ∴ ˚ ✦ ∵ ⋆ ◦ ˚ ∴ ✦ ◦ ⋆ ∵ ˚ ∵ ◦ ✧ ⋆ ∴ ˚ ◦ ✦ ∵ ⋆ ◦ ∴ ˚ ✧ ∴ ˚ ◦ ∵ ✦ ⋆ ˚ ∴ ◦ ✧ ∵ ⋆ ◦ ˚ ⋆ ◦ ∴ ˚ i’ll be seeing you through the portal ˚ ∴ ◦ ⋆ ∵ ˚ ✦ ◦ ⋆ ∴ ˚ ∵xo ◦ ✧ little door⋆ ∴ ˚ ◦ ◦ ✧ ∵ ⋆ ˚ ◦ ∴ ✦ ∵ ˚ ⋆ ◦ ∴ ∵ ⋆ ∴ ˚ ✦ ∵ ◦ ⋆ ˚ ∴ ◦ ✦ ∵ ⋆ ˚⋆ ˚ ◦ ∴ ✦ ∵ ˚ ⋆ ◦ ∴ ∵ ⋆ ∴ ˚ ✦ ∵ ◦ ⋆ ˚ ∴ ◦ ✦ ∵