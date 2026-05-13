little door

little door

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Caroline in the Garden's avatar
Caroline in the Garden
May 14

I might be your first convert, I'm contemplating this, or keeping my iphone but only as a content creation device for when I feel inspired to put something up. I would switch my simcard out to an old phone that has all the apps removed from it.

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2 replies by Kate Ellen and others
SLART's avatar
SLART
May 13

Damn, it US and Canada only 😭

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1 reply by Kate Ellen
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