Whenever I pull my Light Phone out, people exclaim — “whoa, what is that?”

It is a bit odd looking.

But it’s just a phone.

It makes calls and texts, and does a few other things that I rarely use (camera, calendar, notes, directions, hotspot, music, podcasts, calculator, alarm, etc). I mostly just it as a phone.

No email. No apps. No internet.

Last May I decided to give up my smartphone for the summer as an artistic experiment, to see if I could reclaim some of my creative time. The idea was that I would go return to my smartphone when my kids when back to school.

But summer came and went.

Without effort, the old tempo of my life returned to me like remembering who I was. Awakening from amnesia? A familiar cadence emerged that I wasn’t even aware had been lost, bits and fragments I had not even tracked. It all came back to me slowly, joyfully, my body sensing relief — how long had I been clenching? Under the wing of my own return, a sense of grief for all the time I lost, and for the world. It will never go back, will it?

Yet me, here in this life, I got to choose something significant. Underneath all those years of distracted thinking and overlappingoverstimulatedoverlyemotional thoughts, was my ability to daydream, get bored, wander, people watch, be in my own head, have ideas seemingly fall from the sky. I could come back. I could feel my own body. I could

listen

to

my

feelings,

hear

my

own

heart.

Simple things returned like treasures I didn’t know I had misplaced. Driving in my town without a map or a plan, no app to guide and no voice to correct or reroute me, I routed myself: arriving safe and sound by relying on the map in my mind.

Or imagine this: getting so unattached to my phone that I often walked out of my house without it, forgetting it altogether. Most often, I wouldn’t go back for it because I learned that I would be fine without it. But not long ago the very idea of leaving behind my phone physically terrified me; a long list of “what ifs” would rattle off in my mind like intrusive thoughts. What if, what if, what if what ifwhatifwhatifwhatifwhatif?

Well now I remember. I remember that I can handle any situation that arises. I trust myself. Out in the world, I am capable of solving all sorts of weird problems on the fly, and I remember that has always been true. A phone never made me more capable. In fact, it often me more dependent, less willing to ask other people for help, and more anxious as a baseline.

Because I am the little girl who used to ride miles and miles on her bike when she was only 9 years old with only a quarter in her pocket to call home from a payphone, just in case. I am the little girl who would spend the entire day stomping in the creek looking for crawdads and fairies, inventing stories as I ate my way through blackberries and wild plums. I am the little girl who would dig cardboard out the dumpster to slid down the golden wildoat cover hillsides, bumping my tailbone the entire way down, exhilerated. I am the little girl who talked to trees and flowers and stared at the clouds, laying on my back on a picnic bench for hours.

I am still this person, all grown up. Capable of long hours of drifting, happily. Capable of reading books instead of listening to them through earbuds. Capable of having questions and curiosities that punctuate a conversation and just stay there, lingering, without an immediate answer or google query (although very few of my friends and family can do that with me).

Which is the rub of this whole experiment. I have found liberation and reconnection back into a mindfulness that feels like priceless return back into my original being, taking me back to how my body and mind used to be able to function before smartphones… but not a single person is coming with me. I am all alone.

The people I love will be looking at their phones.

Their necks craned down.

Our conversations dotted with interruptions to show me something on their screen.

After a year of being a living example, I have zero converts to my team. A lot of people “wishing” they could.

On a walk at a local park yesterday, two little girls dressed out in their t-ball uniforms were waiting with their mom in line to use the porta-potty. The girls wobbled and shifted foot to foot, talking to each other about small person things, proudly showing each other their opposing uniforms. Mom had her head in the phoneworld. I passed and smiled to the twirling uniform clad girls who were bifurcated into a separate floaty world away from the mom, anchored into her heavy task.

This type of scene is hardly rare (I’ve had them in my own home, even without a smartphone, I’ve been lured by my computer screen). Very few moments truly belong to children, attention shone of them like sunshine (and really, this is all they want, they thrive in it and grow toward it just as a sunflower leans toward the west, just as a houseplant will reach toward the closest window).

I was taught wanting attention was shameful. “Oh, she only wants attention.”

Yes, that is exactly what children want and need to survive. They want you to look them in the eyes and be with them, present, to notice who they are, what they care about, what they are thinking and feeling. Yes. They want attention. Honestly, we adults need attention too. It is not shameful to need care, love, assurance, praise, support, a hearty high five now and again.

But our attention is being syphoned.

They call it an Attention Economy, but it could be more aptly named the Life-Force Economy because we all feel what exactly it extracts from us.

I’ll be sitting down with my pal Seth Werkheiser from SOCIAL MEDIA ESCAPE CLUB to have a community chat about all this and more on Saturday May 16th 12 EST / 9 PST. This isn’t a workshop or a seminar, it’s a discussion — I’ll share a bit about my own experience and insights, and invite people in to share their experiences, questions, concerns, ideas… should be a lot of fun because me and Seth are pretty weird and fun. And so are you.

Join Us Saturday

The Letter

I am prepping everything for the first edition of The Letter, people have been signing up (thank you!) analog experiment in sharing my art/music in the most anti-smartphone way possible: the mail. Each month members will receive a letter, a song, lyrics, and the reference ephemera in a digital garden to enjoy in a slow, sprawling space.

If you like getting mail, if you like human made things made imperfectly, if you ever get online and end up on the same four platforms endlessly doomscrolling and wondering where the good internet is… this project is for you.

Join by May 16th to receive the first edition. I’m weaving some special magic for the people who want to launch this spaceship into outer space with me.

Receive The Letter

⋆ ∴ ˚ ✦ ∵ ⋆ ◦ ˚ ∴ ✦ ◦ ⋆ ∵ ˚ ∵ ◦ ✧ ⋆ ∴ ˚ ◦ ✦ ∵ ⋆ ◦ ∴ ˚ ✧ ∴ ˚ ◦ ∵ ✦ ⋆ ˚ ∴ ◦ ✧ ∵ ⋆ ◦ ˚ ⋆ ◦ ∴ ˚ i’ll be seeing you through the portal ˚ ∴ ◦ ⋆ ∵ ˚ ✦ ◦ ⋆ ∴ ˚ ∵xo ◦ ✧ little door⋆ ∴ ˚ ◦ ◦ ✧ ∵ ⋆ ˚ ◦ ∴ ✦ ∵ ˚ ⋆ ◦ ∴ ∵ ⋆ ∴ ˚ ✦ ∵ ◦ ⋆ ˚ ∴ ◦ ✦ ∵ ⋆ ˚⋆ ˚ ◦ ∴ ✦ ∵ ˚ ⋆ ◦ ∴ ∵ ⋆ ∴ ˚ ✦ ∵ ◦ ⋆ ˚ ∴ ◦ ✦ ∵