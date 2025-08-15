Every curator has a lens through which they pull their haul together, shape it, and send it out to the world. Curators are becoming increasingly vital as the internet floods with AI-generated content—some slop, some just a mixed bag that makes us feel uneasy.

Estimates suggest 57-71% of the current internet is now AI-generated (dude, that was fast!). While I'm not a purist about AI and see valid use cases, it feels nourishing to find quiet pockets of the internet where your nervous system can settle into regulated trust—knowing you're reading an actual conversation with an author who's thinking about you when they write.

Curators do this work: collecting the best parts of the internet and scooping them into accessible forums that match their little cozy corner of the internet’s interests.

My little Aquarian corner of the interwebs is: Human Curated Music—Portal Opening Soundtrips for Cosmic Hitchhikers.

But what is that?

Human Curated Music is simple: I'm human, and I curate music. Genre-free, I follow curiosity and create monthly Portal Playlists. You'll find different genres, time periods, and artists—I'm always seeking new music, though new often reminds me of old.

I'm a cosmic bee, cross-pollinating sonic pollen.

To be fair, I typically don't include anything "hard"—I'm just not in a hard phase of life anymore. Beyond that parameter, if it moves me, I add it. I don't care if it's cool, popular, or what kids are listening to—I care if my heart, body, and soul want to participate.

Then I share that with you.

Once monthly in this space — Cosmic Provisions — I share other interesting finds from the internet and life. This curated list contains genuine tools, resources, and rabbit holes I've fallen down as an artist. This is my hand-built, ad-free, AI-free offering and my thanks to paid supporters of my work.

I hope you enjoy and find something that nourishes your heart 💚