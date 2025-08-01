Last year we has the infamous Brat Girl Summer — chaotic, wild, vibing all the way out, external, loud, unpolished, Y2K party-girl lime green.

This summer we’ve yet to have a cultural moment delivered from our pop-icons, so I’m proposing the Retrograde Girl Summer.

This summer has that horrifying quality of waking up from a nightmare only to find yourself falling asleep right back into it (you know what I’m talking about).

We’re also in the midst of a couple overlapping astrological retrogrades, one in Mercury — which impacts communication — and the other in Saturn in Pisces — which will be deepening our emotional lessons, asking us to confront our fears around commitment, fantasy, and emotional boundaries.

Super funsies, right?!

Retrogrades are chances for us to slow down and review, renew, renegotiate, recalibrate, reassess, restructure, realign, rebalance. You get it. Re. Return to the scene. Go back to the past, decide how you want to level up.

A Retrograde Girl Summer means you might get internal, reflective, but finally coherent with yourself — truly it’s a gift but it might not feel like it while it’s happening. We’ve been raised in a culture that tells us to be frightened of our dense emotions — so when these periods of reflection come it can feel intolerable to sit with the feelings.

Retrogrades are when repression no longer works, and we are forced to encounter ourselves. It’s a chance to remember our inherent wholeness, the pieces of ourselves we have been abandoning. But that’s a hard task, especially when many of us are so numbed out and disassociated. That’s when we turn to the artists, poets, and musician — for naming the terror, the heartbreak, the sorrow, the shame, the grief.

Ethan Hawke has an incredible video about creativity, in it he says:

“So you have to ask yourself: Do you think human creativity matters? Well, hmm. Most people don't spend a lot of time thinking about poetry. Right? They have a life to live, and they're not really that concerned with Allen Ginsberg's poems or anybody's poems, until their father dies, they go to a funeral, you lose a child, somebody breaks your heart, they don't love you anymore, and all of a sudden, you're desperate for making sense out of this life, and, ‘Has anybody ever felt this bad before? How did they come out of this cloud?’ Or the inverse -- something great. You meet somebody and your heart explodes. You love them so much, you can't even see straight. You know, you're dizzy. ‘Did anybody feel like this before? What is happening to me?’ And that's when art's not a luxury, it's actually sustenance. We need it.”

This is why we need a Retrograde Girl Summer right now—claiming art as sustenance, not luxury. When the world feels like that nightmare you can't wake up from, the stars are asking us to feel it all — the Retrograde Girl Summer is all about the slow down to revel in the entire bandwidth of her feelings.

Just like her Brat compatriot — Retrograde has that same unapologetic energy about doing her own thing. She doesn't care if you get it. Where Brat was lime green chaos, Retrograde Girl is blue, blue, blue depth.

Swap your neon for navy.

In practice, this looks like choosing the feeling over the fix. It's slow mornings with tea and complex emotions. It's journaling instead of scrolling. Holding paradox. Long walks. It's letting yourself cry in public if that's what comes up. Having hard conversations. Checking if that’s what you really want. Going through old junk and shedding, shedding, shedding. Less manifest, more process. It's trusting that going backwards sometimes gets you further than forcing forward.

The playlist is full of songs to support your Retrograde Girl Summer (and no, you don’t have to be female to have a RGS!). It’s not all stocked with sad-tunes, there are some other treasures in there, but they share a quality of feeling uncovered. They’re naked songs. Songs with a directness that moved me—vulnerable, nostalgic, intimate, haunting.

Troubadour Mary Gauthier once said, “Melody's like tweezers that go into the infection and pull out the wounded part.” That’s what I curated this list around.

Lyrically a song doesn’t need to have the right words — or any words at all — to “go there” and do the work on our heart, extracting out the throbbing pain. But the right words gratify us immensely by digging deeper, piercing layers of grief that feel specific to our stories, yet universal in their ache. The fun is that they don’t have to be complicated words, just honest and true to a real experience — like Late Dinner by Two Runner:

“I wish you were here

So we can make a late dinner, sing songs all night long

Woah oh oh, I wish you were mine”

I wrote a song recently about my own tumble into the blue. It was created from a songwriting prompt — in essence — if you're writing about something painful, resist the urge to resolve it. Until I saw this prompt, I hadn't understood how much this urge was tacitly directing my songwriting. I was directing many of my most painful moments to something tidy at the end, like it was intolerable to be in the mess. I had to get over the rainbow.

It made me wonder: what happens when artists choose to stay in the heartache? No clean exits, no lesson learned, no wisdom gained, no silver linings. There is counterintuitive medicine in that.

The hurt, witnessed. No flinching. Just holding, maybe even grooving. Or booty shaking, if we're lucky.

What does your body do when someone sees your pain and calls it beautiful? Maybe relief. A sigh of recognition. A settling down back into your bones.

This is what artists are doing, what Ethan said is our sustenance. This is why my thesis here at Little Door is that music is not entertainment — maybe not even art — it’s a portal for creating reality.

So here's your permission slip: embrace your inner Retrograde Girl. Explore all the corners of your heart that you've been too busy, too scared, too tired, too sad to be with. The time is now. The cosmos are literally asking you to slow down and feel it all. And here is the playlist to get you there. I hope you delight in the sweet sadness, the tear-my-heart-outness of it all.

The playlist is paywalled for paid subs only — this helps support my work. A secret message and an off-playlist recommendation await inspired by a recently departed 🛸