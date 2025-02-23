I can feel when a song is trying to push through, like it’s passing through the jelly-like wall of my being—from the spirit world into the material world. I don’t feel like I’m creating the song so much as acting as a conduit, like the conductive gel they squirt on your stomach during an ultrasound.

The image suddenly appears on the screen, and there it is: the song, fully formed.

I’ve done this enough times now that I have an album ready to record. Each song was written here in my home, most of them on my guitars—Sancho my acoustic and Indigo little blue electric —though a few came to life on my piano, too.

These songs are like my children in that I want to tend, nurture, and do right by them. Born of quiet moments and bursts of inspiration, they are a reflection of soul.

But like my children they are not mine, they only house the mirror that reflects back to me, they are not me. In that way, they belong to the collective imagination, the archetypes and alchemy that we all have access to.

This week, I went into the studio to work on one of my songs, Jubilee. I’ve performed Jubilee a few times at the Not So Open Mic for women and femmes, hosted by Supernova in Sebastopol.

They use the Gateless method to give feedback on performances, and here are the notes they gave me after my last run-through of Jubilee. These notes are so helpful, they are like little guides highlighting what you know is working, what is picked up in the field.

Producer Matt McDavid met me at the garage recording space of Curtis James of Muunjuun in Graton. We started a version of Jubilee back in December but revisited the track this week with fresh ears.

The creative bridge I’m crossing right now: how to orchestrate singer-songwriter songs into the big, layered psych-groove visions I’m holding in my heart.

How do I translate cowboy chords into a soundscape that makes you feel, when you close your eyes, like you’re uncoiling into unending fractals in the womb of the universe?

I sat down on the floor, brought out Indigo, and played the song for Matt and Curtis before we did anything. I just sang it from my heart, to remind us all of the song’s essence.

Then we listened to what we had recorded last time.

We kept the parts we liked, edited out what felt incongruent, and played with new ways to interpret the missing pieces. The process was wholly nonlinear—each of us followed our excitement, and when something synchronistic or beautiful happened, we could all feel it.

This is what’s so different about music-making: it’s a collaborative waveform, where people must tune into the same energy field.

When I was making jewelry for people, it was collaborative in the sense that someone would give me an assignment, and I would be tasked with completing it. But it was never collaborative in this way.

It never felt like this—the way beauty emerges, and we’re all there to behold it and praise it together, our hearts beating with a rush of being in the now and feeling it in unison.

Or the way I must communicate my ideas in such unusual ways for another body to register my feelings, so their body can then push that sound out, like the jelly, through their instrument—the drum, the synth, the guitar, the bass, or whatever they’re playing. It’s about syncing our nervous systems through vibration, rhythm, and melody.

It’s psychedelic. It’s a homecoming into oneness, the illusion of separateness falling away for brief moments of tender relief. It’s beyond the duality of me and you.

We left with a rough mix that felt complete. The next step is to edit it more precisely and then I’ll go in and record the final vocal tracks and bring in my Fairy Harmony Mothers—Karen and Katie from Supernova—to lay down vocal harmonies alongside mine to bring it into the angelic realms.

Then comes mastering.

Then, on to the next track.

If you missed the demo of my first track Girl, you can see it here 🌸

Fun times in the Footnotes

Collecting all the links in one area for non-distracted reading and an extra weird synthesis