Becoming the Conductive Jelly
My process in the recording studio, in praise of velvet bellbottoms, Peter Tosh, and finding a Cure for Paranoia
I can feel when a song is trying to push through, like it’s passing through the jelly-like wall of my being—from the spirit world into the material world. I don’t feel like I’m creating the song so much as acting as a conduit, like the conductive gel they squirt on your stomach during an ultrasound.
The image suddenly appears on the screen, and there it is: the song, fully formed.
I’ve done this enough times now that I have an album ready to record. Each song was written here in my home, most of them on my guitars—Sancho my acoustic and Indigo little blue electric —though a few came to life on my piano, too.
These songs are like my children in that I want to tend, nurture, and do right by them. Born of quiet moments and bursts of inspiration, they are a reflection of soul.
But like my children they are not mine1, they only house the mirror that reflects back to me, they are not me. In that way, they belong to the collective imagination, the archetypes and alchemy that we all have access to.
This week, I went into the studio to work on one of my songs, Jubilee. I’ve performed Jubilee a few times at the Not So Open Mic2 for women and femmes, hosted by Supernova3 in Sebastopol.
They use the Gateless method to give feedback on performances, and here are the notes they gave me after my last run-through of Jubilee. These notes are so helpful, they are like little guides highlighting what you know is working, what is picked up in the field.
Producer Matt McDavid4 met me at the garage recording space of Curtis James of Muunjuun5 in Graton. We started a version of Jubilee back in December but revisited the track this week with fresh ears.
The creative bridge I’m crossing right now: how to orchestrate singer-songwriter songs into the big, layered psych-groove visions I’m holding in my heart.
How do I translate cowboy chords into a soundscape that makes you feel, when you close your eyes, like you’re uncoiling into unending fractals in the womb of the universe?
I sat down on the floor, brought out Indigo, and played the song for Matt and Curtis before we did anything. I just sang it from my heart, to remind us all of the song’s essence.
Then we listened to what we had recorded last time.
We kept the parts we liked, edited out what felt incongruent, and played with new ways to interpret the missing pieces. The process was wholly nonlinear—each of us followed our excitement, and when something synchronistic or beautiful happened, we could all feel it.
This is what’s so different about music-making: it’s a collaborative waveform, where people must tune into the same energy field.
When I was making jewelry for people, it was collaborative in the sense that someone would give me an assignment, and I would be tasked with completing it. But it was never collaborative in this way.
It never felt like this—the way beauty emerges, and we’re all there to behold it and praise it together, our hearts beating with a rush of being in the now and feeling it in unison.
Or the way I must communicate my ideas in such unusual ways for another body to register my feelings, so their body can then push that sound out, like the jelly, through their instrument—the drum, the synth, the guitar, the bass, or whatever they’re playing. It’s about syncing our nervous systems through vibration, rhythm, and melody.
It’s psychedelic. It’s a homecoming into oneness, the illusion of separateness falling away for brief moments of tender relief. It’s beyond the duality of me and you.
We left with a rough mix that felt complete. The next step is to edit it more precisely and then I’ll go in and record the final vocal tracks and bring in my Fairy Harmony Mothers—Karen and Katie from Supernova—to lay down vocal harmonies alongside mine to bring it into the angelic realms.
Then comes mastering.
Then, on to the next track.
If you missed the demo of my first track Girl, you can see it here 🌸
Fun times in the Footnotes
Collecting all the links in one area for non-distracted reading and an extra weird synthesis
A favorite poem, Khalil Gibran’s verse on Children from the Prophet.
And a woman who held a babe against her bosom said, Speak to us of Children.
And he said:
Your children are not your children.
They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself.
They come through you but not from you,
And though they are with you yet they belong not to you.
You may give them your love but not your thoughts,
For they have their own thoughts.
You may house their bodies but not their souls,
For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow, which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams.
You may strive to be like them, but seek not to make them like you.
For life goes not backward nor tarries with yesterday.
You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth.
The archer sees the mark upon the path of the infinite, and He bends you with His might that His arrows may go swift and far.
Let your bending in the archer’s hand be for gladness;
For even as He loves the arrow that flies, so He loves also the bow that is stable.
Not So Open Mic is brilliant! Hosted byevery 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month we get together and perform - original and cover friendly, beginners and old hats welcome. It’s an incredible container for women and femmes, considering most open mics skew heavily male. Guaranteed to make you cry, laugh, and group sing at least once.
Matt McDavid Audio Producer - Love working with Matt. If you’re in the Bay, he works out of many of the top studios and is so keyed into what developing artists need to feel supported to explore. I’ve also been in the studio with him as he produced bigger names and he is a pro start to finish.
Muunjuun’s music projects are psychedelic jazz-pop to avant, funky progrock and roll. I always feel uplifted and slightly giddy listening to his music, and as a collaborator in the studio he is such a loving presence. He brings beauty, enthusiasm, groundedness, willingness to try and experiment, a real non-attachment vibe.
Winter 2025
The discoveries lighting up my heart week-by week, rolling out in real time.
TV
Glitterfox
I told y’all a couple weeks ago Glitterfox was gonna play at Little Saints in Healdsburg for FREE, and holy shit. What a show. First, put this venue on your radar! The last few shows I attended it was just an open ballroom, this is the first time I’ve attended where they had tables, plushy benches and stools out to enjoy eating and drinking while watching the performance. Seventh heaven.
Solange has officially been added to my list of Expanders—people who show me the embodied path of how it’s done, what it looks like when you get there, and how beautiful it is to be a fully expressed being. When you see it, you realize there is nothing to fear except NOT expressing yourself.
I had put Married to the Ground on the Portal Playlist already because I’ve been listening to it for over a season, but to be transparent, I have not gone through their catalogue and listened to everything so I was unsure if I was gonna dig the show. I had an open mind.
But damn, dude.
Not only did I fall in love with song after song, but there was a palpable sense in the room that this band has honed their act and they are ready to explode. They made the room go fucking crazy.
Their voice live was so powerful, the vibrato was tear-inducing, and just when I felt like I couldn’t take it anymore, they’d high-kick to heaven in their flared velvet bell bottoms like, hi-yah!
I dressed up in my most psychedelic attire and had so much fun attracting all kinds of weird, wonderful people to come talk to me. Expressing myself through fashion is something I need to start talking about more because I realize how much people struggle with their own sense of permission.
When folks see me all lit up and having fun, they say things like, “I wish I could…” And you know what? No one is stopping you but you—and years of cultural conditioning that’s made you feel unsafe to express who you really are. I’m gonna start sharing photos of my ‘fits because there’s real alchemy happening here, too.
Kool Aid
Royel Otis
I’m not even sure where I Shazamed this track, but I did. It feels a bit like War on Drugs with its salty guitar riffs, but with more candy-coated pop vocals. Then I realized I’ve heard their more popular track, Oysters in My Pocket. You might like this if you dig DOPE LEMON, Palace, or Mk.Gee.
Oakwood
Angus & Julia Stone
Another Shazam-o-rama from last night while waiting for Glitterfox to take the stage. The venue had a killer playlist going—lots of DOPE LEMON and this track, which has a funky, groovy vibe. I dig how he lays so far back in his vocals, almost like Kermit the Frog on heroin.
These kinds of vocal characters are so fun to play with. A lot of times, when beginning singers start out, they’re so focused on hitting the right notes that they forget about the weird textures and playful shapes you can add to your voice. It might not sound “good” in the traditional sense - like a classical singing teacher would put you in detention for sure, but it’s fascinating to listen to and even more fun to sing. It is the bedrock of rock. You can step into an alter ego, embody an archetype, or imagine what it’s like to be someone who talks with a slur or gravel in their voice. Way more fun than worrying about being good, pretty, or “right”.
I Am That I Am
Peter Tosh
Part of the fun of how I’m crafting my playlists is they have absolutely nothing to do release dates or trends, it’s just what I am actually listening to and getting fucking excited about. It’s what is on repeat in my car, at my house, what is in my consciousness on the daily.
This is one of my all time favorite songs, forever and always. I listened to it on our backroad drive to Healdsburg as the sun was setting feeling beautiful, free, loved, and connected to source as I watched the yellow mustard flowers blooming between the rows in the vineyards.
This mantra has felt different at different ages and phases of my life. Right now, it feels like I have finally arrived and it’s no longer a quest Tosh has set before me, no longer the deep longing that felt like a destination just beyond the shores of my imagination, but now a paradoxical place I am settling into. I am that I am.
I’m not in this world to live up to your expectations, neither are you here to live up to mine.
I am a firm ripe diamond
You cannot move I at all
You could a shed more tears
You cannot move I at all
You could a full of evil
You cannot move I at all
You could a try more nuttin'
You cannot move I at all
THE ARTSHOW - The Tiny Desk Version
Cure for Paranoia
Thanks tofor putting together an awesome round up of Tiny Desk submissions, I found this GGGGGEM 💎 Link will take you to view the video because it is so good and every person should be soaking this up, hope they take it this year. This is the energy I am embodying, I am praying the world to embody, what we all need now more than ever: unapologetic radical self-love.
Walk into the gallery like Bitch I am the Artshow
This seems a bit conceited / but I really used to hate myself / this song is for people that need it
I used to think what people thought about me all the time / now I walk into the gallery like all of this is mine…
6. NOSEBLEEDS
Doechii
Okay, she did it. And immediately after winning, she released this track, which had me laughing so hard. She just comes out and says all the things that are in the ether when someone succeeds—let alone a woman, let alone a Black woman.
Everyone braces for her to lose her fucking mind and go off the deep end, so she beats us to the punchline—holding up a mirror and showing how grotesque it is that we collectively cheer for someone until they get nice and shiny, and then the energy shifts to tearing them down, knocking them off their pedestal, reminding them they aren’t all that.
She plays with it. Archetypically, she’s the jester, the coyote, the trickster—turning the reflection back on us. She doesn’t even give us a couple of days to gestate; she released the track right away, full of braggadocious, hard-hitting rhymes and a repeating hook: “Guess we’ll never know.” She’s letting us know that she’s decided to hold the light, circulate the energy, and that she’s at the helm of her creative destiny.
Whatcha waiting for babes? The Portal awaits….
I put together a link-list: use this master button to find your preferred platform for listening, ranked from best to worst based on how they treat artists and the quality of their audio.
I’m making a Resistance Playlist — hit me with your best songs for revolution, peace, joy, stirring shit up and creating mayhem for the man 👇