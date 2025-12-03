My hope is that when you turn on the playlist, it gets embedded in the background of your life while you do the intimate things in your space — and slowly songs pop out and become like little jewels in your imagination as you play it on repeat.

Dive Deeper — Track by Track Highlights

My local radio station The Krush FM played both Taylor Ballgame and Courtney Marie Andrews . Even without a smartphone or Shazam to remember it for me I managed to retain their names and look them up when I got home (I swear, my brain power has gotten so much stronger in seven months without a smart-phone).

I heard about Tems through YAMS Magazine who posted a note about her this month, in part it read: “ Sade , if Sade grew up with Afrobeats and heartbreak in Lagos. What Tems represents is bigger than just her. She’s part of a wave of African artists who aren’t trying to sound “American” to crossover. They’re making their music their way, and the world is adjusting its ears.” I had to listen.

Still grieving D’Angelo… still listening to Black Messiah on repeat almost daily… still listening to every Otis Redding album front to back. I discovered a track I had never heard (or paid attention to) before called Your Feeling Is Mine .

Went to a new open mic at the Occidental Inn and the headliner was Gabe Duran — he introduced me to Nick Hakim with a sweet cover.

An old friend Elsa Y El Mar released a new album, PALACIO DE LUX, that featured both a beautiful bachata and a ballad for a Columbian revolutionary and spy named Policarpa (I had fun looking up this reference).

I saw a live show of Y La Bamba in my hometown— a fun show and somehow I didn’t realize the band is all female! Pretty cool. The opener Flaco El Jandro who will be returning next week for a special feature interview. {ed. note: A friend reached out to tell me lead singer Luz Elana Mendoza Ramos is gender fluid, and also I don’t know how the rest of the performers identify}

Last Friday I woke up with Darling Be Home Soon by Joe Cocker distinctly playing in my head on loop… and I couldn’t remember the last time I heard it or even liking it ever… but I put it on because Brian Eno told us in class that it’s important to wake up and let those rumblings stir without interruption, screens, or intaking food or caffeine so you can observe what the subconscious is serving up. I sat and wept in my living room while the sun came up. Why does our brain do that? Call up something out of seemingly nowhere? I’m still puzzling what it means.

Later, I spent a whole afternoon working on a new project listening to the new De La Soul album and was transported through time and space because when I was in college I used to listen to DeLa while writing my capstone. I kept thinking about André 3000 talking about not having anything significant to rap about as an older man, and I had this unshakable urge to ring him up on a magical cosmic phone to say — no, not true. We want to hear it. Colonoscopies, bad vision, getting older — all of it — we want to hear your take. We love you.

Enjoy the full track-list by clicking the button below — I’ll be seeing you through the portal 🌀

