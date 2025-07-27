Down in the Blue

A couple quick housekeeping things before digging into the meat of the song I'm sharing with you today:

I'm hosting a casual meet up for the Dumbphone curious this Tuesday, July 29th from 5-6pm PST. If you're tired of your smartphone and wished there was a way to live without it, I'm here to spread the good news — there is a way and it's quite delightful, especially if you're an artist or a creative! Come hang with me for an hour and chat about the wild world of going sans-smartphone, temporarily or permanently. Or just come hang with me! Starting this upcoming week, I will be switching my main publishing day of the week from Sunday to Tuesday — with supplemental Portal Playlists on the 1st of the Month and the Reading List on the 15th of the month for Paid subscribers. I've added a new For Musicians tab in the header — a collection of posts crafted specifically for singers, songwriters, musicians, producers, and lyricists as I work to make this space a more meaningful connection point for all of us.

Ok, that's it for keeping things tidy around here. Ahhhh, feels refreshing 🫧

Blue, blue, blue

The new song I'm sharing is super fresh, only been played a handful of times. I created it using a prompt from the Artist Development Workbook

— I sat down with it last weekend in a power session of journaling and exploration that felt nourishing and powerfully revealing.

After a half-day of soul-stripped journal prompts exploring my core wound, my deepest fears, my most succulent pleasures, I found the juicy reward: a songwriting exercise that promised to bring out something fresh.

Looking back over the prompt now, I realize that there was only one piece of it that I actually glommed onto and followed, because it spoke clearly to an issue I have as a songwriter and possibly as a person.

Basically, the advice was this: If you're writing about something painful, avoid resolving it. Just let it be.

A chill shivered through my spinal column when I read it, a wave of permission washed over my body like a relief I didn't know I needed.

Could I write a song without a tidy lesson at the end? Without the narrator having learned something valuable? Without transmuting it into something beautiful or powerful?

Can I just hurt?

The song spilled out in about 8 minutes flat — likely the result of a day's worth of journaling preloading me with material. And oddly, the song is about no one and everyone, nothing and everything. It's about the blue.

After writing it, I came across this beautiful article about A Language Made of Blue by

:

"Writers often turn to blue when there is nothing left to say. When emotion exceeds form. Blue holds what cannot be resolved. In the end, blue is a colour but also a mood: a condition, a state you pass through. It rarely holds still long enough to define, and maybe that's why it haunts us. Blue is the edge of language."

Precisely.

Writing this way also did something unusual for me — it created strong repetition, something I don't usually gravitate towards. You don't know this because I've only shared a few bits and pieces of my work here, but most of my songs have alternative song structures, tend to be longer, and repetition is not one of the major elements that weave through them. This song, on the other hand, is all repetition.

It’s weird how giving myself permission to just be in the mess of the problem, to not go hunting for any solution whatsoever, organically created the repetition. The song is about rumination, so it feels magical, alchemical, how it just seems to do it on its own, like I'm just riding behind the melody while it mulls over the same idea, over and over again — stuck in the blue.

Who knows. Songs are a trip. I'll never stop being fascinated and in love with the process.

For my fellow musicians out there, especially the lyricists — consider that element of the prompt for yourself: what if you just stayed in the problem?

And if you're not an artist, but just a person dealing with the world right now — is there any part of you that feels the tiniest bit relieved to be given permission to stop looking for a solution, just for a moment?

Maybe that's what we all need sometimes. Not another breakthrough, not another lesson learned, not another way to spin our pain into wisdom. Maybe we just need to sit in the blue for a while — to let ourselves be unresolved, unfinished, beautifully human in our mess.

Maybe, sometimes the blue doesn't need fixing. It just needs witnessing.

Down In The Blue

Little Door © 2025 Can’t eat

Can’t sleep

Can’t breathe

I just think

Rotating thoughts of you

Down in the Blue

Rotating thoughts of you

Down in the Blue Give me food

Give me rest

Give me room

But I just think

Rotating thoughts of you

Down in the Blue

Rotating thoughts of you

Down in the Blue Please, let me go

Please, let me go

Please, let me go

I wanna go home Touch me here

Touch me there

Touch me where

It all hides the

Rotating thoughts of you

Down in the Blue

Rotating thoughts of you

Down in the Blue

Rotating thoughts of you

Down in the Blue



I’ll be seeing you through the portal 🌀