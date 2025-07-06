You don’t believe me.

When I say that music is not entertainment, you might be with me — but when I say it might not even be art — you suck your teeth, because shouldn’t that be its highest purpose?

When I say what if music might be our most accessible portal to the quantum field—where we actually shape reality—now I've lost you.

Or have I? Cheeky monkey…

Here's what I see: the whole world is saturated in low vibrational sludge. Fear, hatred, erasure, grief, shame, guilt, victimhood, apathy, blame, sorrow — and it's all manifesting, hard.

It’s an intense ride on planet earth right now.

Everywhere I go in my life, people want me to match this energy — even a casual trip to the grocery store, someone will ask me a question and expect me stumble my mood down to their low level, match the funk they’re in.

Or I might smile brightly, “Hey, how’s it going man?” and the reply slogs back, “ah you know, hanging in…..”

Fair enough. People are going through it.

But, we also have options where we have options. (And Beauty! Beauty is still here!)

Music, I believe, could be the key portal.

In this three-part series, Everything Is Everything, I'll share my very trippy vision for how music could help us change the world — loosely pinned together from my own meditation and somatic studies, quantum and philosophical dabbling, music-making and motherhood — and a downright intuitive hunch that there must be a way.

I'm being pulled. Follow me down the rabbit hole.

The Science of Sound as Reality Creator

Let’s start here. In their theoretical paper, The Easy Part of the Hard Problem: A Resonance Theory of Consciousness, Tam Hunt and Jonathan W Schooler present a "General Resonance Theory" (GRT) of consciousness, arguing that:

Everything resonates - All physical entities vibrate at specific frequencies Shared resonance creates unity - When things vibrate together at the same frequency, they combine into larger conscious entities Consciousness exists everywhere - Even atoms and molecules have rudimentary consciousness Resonance enables phase transitions - Shared vibrations dramatically increase the speed and bandwidth of information flows

Now, that third point - 'consciousness exists everywhere' — might sound wild, but it's based on something called panpsychism. It’s one emerging theory in consciousness research that suggests consciousness might be fundamental to all reality.

It is basically the idea that consciousness isn't something that just "pops up" in complex brains — instead, it's a fundamental feature of reality that exists everywhere, even in the tiniest particles.

Just as every piece of matter has properties like mass or electric charge, panpsychists believe every piece of matter also has some tiny bit of consciousness or "experience" — even an electron or atom has some incredibly basic form of awareness.

Now, that doesn't mean a rock is sitting there having deep thoughts about life (although, many indigenous cultures believe in rock consciousness/spirit). The consciousness, for the sake of our "scientific" argument here, might be super rudimentary — maybe just the most basic awareness of existing or responding to forces.

But when you get lots of these micro-conscious bits organized in complex ways (like in a brain), their tiny consciousnesses can combine and amplify into the rich, complex consciousness we experience as humans.

It's kind of like how individual water molecules aren't "wet," but when you get billions of them together, you get the wetness of water. Except with consciousness instead of wetness.

Panpsychism, muah! Love it.

Materialism Might Be Dying

This theory of consciousness is gaining ground in both philosophical and scientific realms because it’s unlike the current materialism viewpoint which basically has the opposite approach — it says that consciousness is something that "emerges" from complex arrangements of totally unconscious matter.

Materialists believe that at the bottom of everything, you have completely "dead" particles — electrons, protons, etc. — that have zero consciousness, zero experience, zero inner life. Think of your high school science class — they're just little ping pong balls bouncing around your dioramas, following physical laws like orderly subjects.

But when you get billions and billions of these unconscious particles organized in really complex ways (like in a brain with its intricate neural networks), something magical happens — consciousness suddenly "emerges" from all that complexity.

The problem materialists struggle with is explaining exactly HOW this emergence happens. Like, at what point do unconscious particles suddenly become conscious? And why? It's what philosophers call the "hard problem of consciousness" — nobody can really explain the jump from unconscious matter to subjective experience.

That's why panpsychism is gaining ground — it sidesteps the emergence problem by saying consciousness was there from the start, just getting more organized.

And our friends, Hunt and Schooler, argue in their paper that the main way that this organization happens is through vibrational resonance, man, you dig?!

Materialism is very much a product of the European Enlightenment and the colonial mindset that wanted to categorize, dissect, and "master" nature by breaking everything down into its smallest, most "objective" parts. It treats the universe like a giant machine made of dead components — which conveniently justifies treating land, animals, and even other cultures as "resources" to be exploited rather than living systems to be respected.

We are seeing the end game of materialism playing out it real time. It ain’t pretty, is it?

Meanwhile, almost every indigenous tradition around the world has some version of panpsychism baked right in. Whether it's animism (everything has a spirit), the Vedic understanding that consciousness is fundamental, Native American beliefs about the aliveness of all things, African traditional cosmologies, Traditional Chinese concepts of qi flowing through all matter, or Aboriginal Dreamtime concepts — indigenous wisdom has always recognized that consciousness/spirit/life force permeates everything.

These aren't "primitive" beliefs — they're sophisticated understandings of reality that Western science is just now catching up to. When quantum physicists talk about observer effects and interconnectedness, or when consciousness researchers propose panpsychism, they're essentially rediscovering what indigenous peoples have known for millennia.

The colonial project didn't just steal land and resources — it tried to erase these ways of knowing and replace them with a mechanistic worldview that sees the universe as dead matter.

But that worldview is starting to crack as we realize it can't actually explain consciousness, quantum mechanics, or the deep interconnectedness of life.

Conscious Everything, Conscious Sound

And here's where it gets really interesting for music — if consciousness is fundamental, if everything resonates, if shared resonance creates unity — what does this mean for the music flowing through your headphones right now?

What if every song isn't just entertainment, and not even artistic expression, but a consciousness transmission? What if your body is actually a sophisticated instrument designed to receive these transmissions?

And what if we've been completely underestimating what sound can do to us — and through us?

Next time, as part two of this three part series, I'll show you something that will change how you think about every frequency that touches your ears. Something that makes sound visible, and reveals the shocking truth about what music is actually doing to your body.

I’ll be seeing you through the portal 🌀