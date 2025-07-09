Let me hoist you out of the theoretical bog I just dug us into in Part I of Everything is Everything — where we explored panpsychism — and hop you over to the enchantment of the visual realm, a place where seeing is believing.

Many of us were taught in school that sound moves in waves, which is kinda-sorta true if we live in a 2D graph world of pure mathematical calculations — we're now finding through scientific imaging a much more interesting story here in 3D land:

As Britannica explains, ‘ a wave originating at some source does not move in a straight line but expands in a series of spherical wavefronts.'

“If our eyes could see the sounds around us we would see myriads of shimmering holographic bubbles, each with a kaleidoscopic-like pattern on its surface,” according to acoustics engineer and inventor, John Stuart Reid.

He explains that our voice is formed in our larynx like a pearl, that comes up to our lips and nasal passage, and moves outwards in a rapidly expanding sphere — moving at about 700 miles per hour. (As a singer, I love the visual of forming pearls in my voice — omg, yes yes yes!)

According to John Stuart Reid, “The reason that the term ‘holographic’ is used to describe sound bubbles is because the vibrational information imparted to every molecule on the surface of the sound bubble is identical to the vibrational information imparted to every molecule contained inside the bubble.”

"Cymatics is the science of sound made visible and is based on the physics principle that when sound encounters a membrane, such as the surface of water or the membranes that surround our cells, a pattern of energy is automatically imprinted on the membrane."

This makes you wonder, doesn't it? Not just about the music we surround ourselves with, but oof — about those harsh words that escape our mouths, words that take three-dimensional shape. Once you know that everything we say gets hurled toward another being as actual form, that we're all swimming in what is spoken, "Sticks and stones" hits differently. Because words, seen this way, are objects too.

Last week, Elizabeth Gilbert wrote: "When you speak ill of others you poison the groundwater for everyone in the world, including yourself." When you see sound as form, this isn't just metaphor. Those disparaging words are actual holographic sound bubbles carrying encoded information that envelops everyone in the space — including you.

Elizabeth is currently running an experiment to see if she can abstain from disparaging speech toward all human beings. Sometimes she accumulates a couple minutes. Once she tied together two full weeks. What she's noticing: by not speaking caustic thoughts into the atmosphere, it's easier to be around people.

She thinks it’s because under it all, we are one. Interconnected, one consciousness. She said that love is instructing her, "the less you judge others, the less oppressed and judged you will feel."

This had me wondering about our current moment: a world ablaze with verbal vitriol, fueled by internet culture and extremism. The volume is overwhelming. If sound could be manifesting reality, I'm starting to think this might be why we find ourselves in such intense times…

What if our shared soundscape is shaping our collective reality?

A Brief History of Cymatic Experiments

Let’s back up and explore the scientific discoveries in making sound visible.

The wonder unfolds when we go back through cymatic history — one of the early pioneers was singer and scientist Margaret Watts-Hughes who invented a device called the Eidophone. She would sing into a mouthpiece that led to a chamber covered with a membrane, or diaphragm. This would be scattered with powder and geometric formations would ensue as her voice vibrated through the mechanism.

"I have gone on singing into shape these peculiar forms, and stepping out of doors, have seen their parallels in the flowers, ferns, and trees around me.” Margaret Watts-Hughes.

Modern cymatics continued to develop and provide other visual offerings to us, the Chladni plate — simply a steel plate and sand on top — it can either be played with a bow or placed over a speaker and results into translating tones into geometric patterns.

Technically, what you are seeing is the resonant frequency of the plate being translated, not so much “seeing sound” as it suggests, but it lays important foundation for what comes next.

From Watts-Hughes forward, the study of sound kept evolving as curious minds pushed deeper into sound's hidden geometry. Hans Jenny gave us the term 'cymatics' in the '60s, meticulously documenting how frequencies shaped matter into complex forms.

Researchers began asking: if sound does this to sand and water, what's it doing to us? Each discovery pointed toward the same mind-bending truth — sound isn't just waves, it's architecture we're only beginning to see.

The Tools That Open Portals

What would we understand about space, stars, the Universe — if we did not have the invention of telescope?

And how would we have discovered this entire hidden universe swarming around us, completely unseen, without the microscope to blow our minds open? The entirety of modern medicine and biology — all of it born from making the invisible visible.

Now, the next realm is inviting us in — visible sound — and the instrument that reveals it? The CymaScope.

Invented by John Stuart Reid, an English acoustics engineer, the CymaScope makes sound waves visible by showing the patterns they create on water.

It works by placing a circular membrane (like a drum head) stretched over a chamber of pure water. When you play a sound — could be music, a voice, any audio — the sound vibrations travel through the water and generates ripples and standing wave designs on the surface.

The CymaScope captures these formations using special lighting and imaging technology, so you can actually SEE what the sound looks like. The images captured are called CymaGlyphs.

Each different frequency forms its own unique geometric pattern — some look like flowers, others like intricate mandalas, snowflakes, or complex mathematical forms.

The CymaScope proves that sound isn't just invisible waves floating through air — it has actual form and structure that physically imprints itself onto whatever it encounters.

And here's where it gets even more mind-blowing — the patterns that show up in cymatics look almost identical to sacred geometry — the spirals in pinecones, the hexagons in honeycombs, the pentagonal structures in flowers. Phi, the golden ratio, Fibonacci sequence show up repeatedly in CymaScope imagery.

It's like sound is the architect of form — the hidden force that tells matter how to organize itself into all those beautiful, mathematical configurations we see in the natural world.

This suggests there's a deep order to reality that goes way beyond random chance. Sound might actually be one of the primary forces creating the forms we see all around us.

And since our bodies are mostly water, and our cells have membranes just like the CymaScope, we can infer that every sound we hear is possibly creating these patterns inside us.

The CymaScope imagery reminded me of Masaru Emoto's work photographing water crystals that formed different formations when exposed to various words, music, and intentions. While Emoto's experiments have been discredited for poor methodology and subjective interpretation, his underlying insight — that sound and intention might affect water structure — remains intriguing.

While Emoto failed to prove this intuition scientifically, the CymaScope is different — it is real-time observation (not subjective interpretation of frozen crystals), with immediate, repeatable patterns (play the same frequency, get the same pattern every time), with objective documentation (the patterns are what they are, no cherry-picking), and based on established physics (we know sound creates standing waves in water).

So while Emoto's specific methodology was flawed, his broader insight — that water responds to vibrational information in organized ways — seems to be getting validated through more rigorous approaches like cymatics and through tools like the CymaScope.

Now, after seeing all this, how do we go back to thinking that what we listen to doesn’t matter? Or how we listen is not important. Or what we say is irrelevant?

It is the whole point.

This circles me back to what Elizabeth Gilbert is exploring in her experiment in kind-speech, and what Maya Angelou knew in her bones and even predicted like prophecy:

"Words are things. You must be careful, careful about calling people out of their names, using racial pejoratives and sexual pejoratives and all that ignorance. Don't do that. Some day we'll be able to measure the power of words. I think they are things. They get on the walls. They get in your wallpaper. They get in your rugs, in your upholstery, and your clothes, and finally into you."

Well, madam Angelou, that day might be here. We may have arrived at the technology to make sound visible — to measure the power of words. Words are things. Now the question is: what are we going to do with that information?

We’re The Walking Technology

Let’s assume that every cell in your body is essentially a tiny CymaScope — surrounded by a membrane that's constantly being vibrated by the sounds around you. When you listen to music, hear the words of those you love, absorb the sounds of the city or town you live in, those frequencies aren't just hitting your eardrums; they're reshaping the vibrational configuration of every single cell membrane in your body.

This means music and the soundscape you live within isn't just changing your "mood" — it could mean that it’s changing your biology at the most fundamental level.

Could that mean that the melancholy song is creating melancholy patterns in your cellular structure, while transcendent music is imprinting transcendent geometries into your physical being?

Could your cells be essentially "learning" the vibrational signature of whatever you're listening to?

If sound can create complex, organized designs in water (which we are 60-70% of), then I wonder if every song is fundamentally reprogramming your body's vibrational operating system. The membrane of each cell becomes a tiny canvas where sound paints its geometric blueprint.

The CymaScope is being explored by researchers, and John Stuart Reid himself along with colleagues has conducted many experiments — one published in The Water Journal used the CymaScope to detect cancerous cells from non-cancerous cells by analyzing the frequency and CymaGlyph they emit.

It's worth noting that the CymaScope has its skeptics in the scientific community — some dismiss it as pseudoscience, questioning whether the patterns we see truly represent the "real" structure of sound or are simply artifacts of the experimental setup.

But then again, the same accusations were hurled at the microscope when it was first invented. Scientists initially dismissed what they saw through early microscopes as optical illusions or "artifacts of the lens."

The telescope faced similar ridicule — Galileo's contemporaries refused to even look through his telescope, convinced that any celestial bodies they might see were just distortions created by the device itself.

History has a funny way of vindicating tools that let us see beyond the limits of our naked perception. Whether the CymaScope will join the ranks of these revolutionary instruments or fade into the footnotes of scientific history remains to be seen. But the patterns it reveals are undeniably beautiful, consistently reproducible, and worth our curiosity — even if we don't yet fully understand what they mean.

The elegant questions that this tool opens up is what fascinates me. Remember Hunt and Schooler's research from Part I about consciousness forming through vibrational resonance? How shared frequencies allow information to flow faster and create larger conscious entities?

I'm starting to wonder... if sound creates these complex, organized formations that we can actually see with a CymaScope, and if consciousness emerges through vibrational resonance as their paper suggests, could there be something happening when we listen to music that's way more profound than we've imagined?

What if music isn't just creating pretty patterns in water — what if it's creating organizational templates in our consciousness?

What if those geometric forms we see in cymagylphs represent actual information structures being transmitted from musician to listener?

I don't know if this is true, but it makes me wonder: when you listen to a piece of music, are you receiving more than just sound? Are you downloading some kind of vibrational blueprint of the artist's consciousness state?

Are the spherical sound holograms themselves carrying consciousness, ready to build resonance and pass on information within a bigger node?

And if that were true, what could that mean for how we create music, listen to music, form music events, and ultimately — what could that mean for raising consciousness for the planet?

In the final part of this series, we'll dive into some mind-bending research that suggests small groups of people syncing to elevated frequencies can alter reality itself. We'll explore how the meditation studies reveal a secret about collective consciousness that the music world has completely overlooked — and how conscious listening might be our most accessible tool for opening up entirely new possibilities on this planet.

Stay tuned, space cowboys 🛸

More Visuals To Trip Out On

Another cymatic experiment that lay-people are figuring out how to do at home is a soap bubble LED experiment, where frequencies are put through a speaker while a soap bubble is cast over it, and LED lights are shone through. What results is beyond trippy — the soap film comes alive with the music, creating mesmerizing swirls of color that dance in perfect sync with whatever you're playing.

I’ll be seeing you through the portal 🌀