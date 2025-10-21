Expanders are people who show you what’s possible by living it. They already have what you desire—the patience, the stable business, the adventures—making it easier to believe you can have them too. Expanders.

Shanté (she/they) is a multidimensional writer, digital curator, mystic, and musician — when she reached out initially to do an interview project I was delighted but I had no idea how strange and tender the connection would go. She has become an expander for how I discover music, for taking chances in my writing, creating human collaboration, and getting clarity about my own artistic purpose.

She writes two substacks: the first is {a filmless score.} that prompts the reader to see film musically and hear music cinematically. There she writes and curates music to film themes like main character energy, the posse, and the meet cute where she weaves her own meet cute with her now-fiancé with soundtrack suggestions.

On her substack {things i collected} style, music, art, wellness, Afrofuturism, queer theory, subcultures, plant-based food, home remedies, crystals, and tarot — so plenty for us to chat about there. We also stumbled upon a shared interest in birthwork; she trained as a doula and I had two home births. One of the pillars of her work is a deep and abiding love for Black music — an adoration I share but one she understands from within the seed itself.

What has unexpectedly filled my cup has been digging through all her thoughtful writing and playlists, it’s like finding the most mindblowing set crates to flip through — a sensation of hot impatient hunger and lingering satiation running through my body simultaneously — like finally! I found it! How am I going to get through all this??

Maybe because she is generationally my junior she has a different vantage point into the sonic textures that I find wildly appealing, whatever it is, she is collecting music veraciously and I’ve never met a curator who has overlapped so closely with my own weird tastes. We both have core influences in soul, r&b, funk, rock, hip-hop, jazz — but we seem to share a high threshold for experimental and sounds that slant. How is that possible? It might be called something like musical kinship.

Shanté, who also goes by Tay, is well-known around Substack for running {The Music Directory} — the repository and catalogue for all Substacks that are doing anything related to music. This labor of love project is what I adore most about the internet — an innovative point of connection that is created simply on the premise of because it should exist! But Tay knows the greatest secret: the internet is not a place to live. Tay is embodying that: yes, create on the internet (prolifically in their case) but don’t forget to close the loop by being a human being with other human beings who you encounter.

I get the distinct sense that Shanté is at the beginning, the conception and gestation phase of something transcendent — ready to take us all to another level of expansion. Right now she is lovingly sharing all the things she’s collected, the expressions her inner child longed to see, but there is something waiting to be born beyond that – I can feel her artistry is taking form in the black cosmos of the womb. Shanté is incubating visions — together we talked about the root of where some of those come from and where she is heading.

Read our conversation, edited and condensed for clarity.

What was the first piece of music you remember buying for yourself?

I was born in the nineties and grew up in the 2000s, so it was definitely a CD. What comes to mind—is The Fray. I still have the CD. The How to Save a Life album. I remember going to buy it and being like, "Well, this isn't the standard of music that my family listens to." My mom was like, "Who cares? You like what you like, so get the CD if you want it."

Tell me more about that.

At the time as a family we listened to R&B, gospel, boy bands, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey or, you know... my sister was the huge Beyoncé fan.

Buying The Fray was like a little bit of a departure from what the culture of your family was listening to, but you were like, "Well, whatever—I like it though."

Yeah, absolutely. My sister and I shared a room and our tastes were very similar. We always liked rock music. Hearing their music on VH1 and then really liking some of the songs and feeling so moved by them, I was just like, "Yeah, I'll buy that CD."

How do you listen to music today — can you walk me through your patterns and habits?

Yeah, absolutely. I am pretty obsessive when it comes to music. When I was more actively working in physical spaces (because I've been working pretty remotely for the last five or so years), music was a huge determining factor—not necessarily if I wanted to work there, but if I enjoyed my time there.

When it comes to my own personal listening, I'm more of a straight-through album listener. A lot of the times, especially when I'm listening to new albums, I'll queue up quite a few albums throughout the day and they'll kind of be soundtracks. But I'm still actively—again—seeing what the song is, seeing who the artist is. If there's something that piques my interest, I'm gonna jot it down or add it to a playlist.

I do like playlists a lot. I make a lot of them, but I often find that when I listen to albums or playlists, there's usually a few songs that I'll get obsessed with, and then I'll just play those on repeat quite often. My music listening is mostly streaming, but I do have a decent record and cassette and CD collection that I write about on my newsletter. I'll split my time doing both things, but most of the time I'm listening to albums all the way through.

When something catches your ear, you don't want that moment to pass you by.

Yeah, absolutely. Either it'll go on one of my thematic playlists or my monthly playlists, or if it's brand new music, I've got a huge master playlist that I build throughout the year that I'll fine-tune. It's marking my experience throughout the year because music is my soundtrack, especially when I go and do things like walk or even go to the grocery store—I mean, there's usually some kind of soundtrack in my mind that's adding to the pep in my step.

Do your playlists also kind of clock phases of your life—sort of chronologically, like seasons?

Yeah, absolutely. Last year, I unearthed a playlist that I had made the day I turned 20 that I had called "The Last Day as a Teenager." It was all of these songs that I had kind of collected through that decade. It's very sentimental— I'm getting teary-eyed thinking about it. Because when I found it, I was just like, "Wow, I still like a lot of those songs, and those songs meant so much to me."

When I turned 30 I made a "The Last Day of My Twenties" playlist. I'm big on playlisting because I do think it's a helpful way of timestamping and marking music during this digital age.

You also have a vinyl collection and a cassette collection and a CD collection?

Mm-hmm. And also plenty of MP3s. I used to be a radio DJ, so there's a lot of songs that I downloaded—some I had to edit, some that I have in the original form. Some music you can't even find anymore because for whatever reason—like let's say the artist used a sample—they can't legally have that music uploaded, but I still have a copy of music like that in my streaming library.

I didn't know you used to be a DJ. Tell me about that.

Yeah, when I was in college, one of the most renowned student-run stations because it had one of the largest wattages, 100,000 watts.

My fiancé and I actually joined at the same time. My good friend, who was actually the general manager at the time, she wanted to host an R&B show. We both liked R&B, but also music that was adjacent to R&B. We had a show called "In Ya Feelin's" that would air from 12 to 2 AM — R&B, neo-soul, and everything in between.

Tell me about your own music—what you like to do and play.

My own music is a work in progress. I've been more on that wave for the last four or five years. Don't really have too much recorded, but I have a lot of drafts and songs written. A lot of it is really just practicing with my voice and recording voice notes of how I want certain things to sound, playing around with sound bowls and bells and things of that nature.

You're writing your own lyrics and all that?

Mm-hmm. Yeah, and I would say too, I write my own lyrics, but I also do find if there's a popular song or just even a song that I've heard that has some kind of catchy refrain—I'm thinking about how to interpolate it, how it could be flipped to pay homage. That kind of thing also stands out to me.

Imagine your dream music project—money, time, and the bounds of reality are no object—what do you make? Who do you collaborate with? And what do you want people to feel when they hear your music?

Oh, that's such a beautiful question. Instantly what comes to mind is avant-garde, soulful, jazzy R&B— things of a mystical nature. I like the idea of things having Easter eggs to them, like something that people experience and it unfolds upon them.

When it comes to collaborators, instantly I would say Solange, Thundercat, Saya Gray. Oh, Sampha! Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland of Jungle, Leon Michels, Coco O. I feel like between them, I would get a good diverse range of suggestions and also just what they bring to their music, this singular focus of ingenuity. I think that it would really enhance what I'm trying to go with.

And what I would want people to feel is uplifted and empowered—that they have the right to tell their own story in whatever fashion that looks like to them, whether it is through music or through visuals or through the way they dress. Just like taking that bold risk to put out the type of music that I want to hear.

How does your identity inform your music taste, your connections to music, and your music generation?

My identity informs that in various ways. As a Black queer person, the history of Black music, especially Black American music, is very important to me—that those stories are constantly reaffirmed and acknowledged. But also for queer folks, just that outward expression is validated and acknowledged.

Being someone who always has liked a vast variety of things—and my own identity being expansive—I think that allows for me to see beauty in various types of music.

The degrees of separation thing — I'm always kind of thinking about, "Okay, how does this tie to this, tie to this? How do these artists relate to each other?" Then even finding out what this person produced on so-and-so's album. Like, that's really cool.

I do feel that my prior experience with choir and musical theater informs a lot of how I go about crafting the music that I hope to make. I would say too that being a Black person and having this kind of more soulful essence to my voice, I do feel like I'm pulling on specific lineages there as well.

We talked about last time our common interest in mysticism. How does this inform your relationship with music?

Very similarly to how I describe the music I would want to make. Music is a part of my personal ritual and practice. There are some songs that I'll put on before I do specific workings. There's music that I'll play to reaffirm certain things. For instance, I have a manifestation playlist called "Manifest That Shit"—the title always cracks me up every time I see it.

It has all these different songs that make me feel empowered or have lyrics that are... like, for instance, Rihanna's Bitch Better Have My Money. Or like Wu-Tang's C.R.E.A.M. and Shame on a N****. I feel like the energy of these songs are about “getting to the means no matter what.” Like, no matter who is trying to be in your way. Like, "No— shame on anybody who wants to step to me incorrectly."

Music is a part of my practice in that way, but also just listening to music all the time and finding the connections between things.

And then too, I do what's called shufflemancy, which is basically song divination. I do this for the paid subscribers of my newsletter, {things i collected}, but I also just do it in my personal practice because my mom always told me that when you hear a song repeatedly, and especially if you hear it at certain points, there might be a message in that song for you — so maybe just take a pause and see what the lyrics or the melody has to say.

I'll take my whole streaming library, hit shuffle. Sometimes it's the first song. Other times it's like, "Okay, this is the ninth month, so what's the ninth song in the queue?" Then I'll listen to the song and see if and how it relates to my current experience.

Like when a song just gets stuck in your head over and over again, you're like, "Hmm, why is that coming back to me?" And then usually there's something that happens in the week where I'm like, "Oh, that's why that resurfaced at that time."

Like, I'm thinking about the fact that I just wrote about Nightbirds by LaBelle and a few of the songs are really stuck in my head, but they have a song called All Girl Band and I'm like, "Yeah, I think if I did have a band I wouldn't mind it being an all-girl band."

That's another add into the vision. It might be an all-girl band!

It very well could be. I mean, that's really powerful.

I wrote an article with all these female voices that I find really powerful including Allison Russell—I looked up a version of her singing Nightflyer, and I wasn't expecting that all performers backing her were women. And it kind of took my breath away. It kind of changes the feeling of hearing the song. Without realizing, I was just assuming there were men backing her. To see no men there, just women ... I don't know, just kind of jostled my brain a little bit and opened a sense of possibility. Same with Doechii’s Tiny Desk concert.

I love those kind of experiences though, because when I have found out that something is very female-fronted, it is a very empowering experience. I think at one point, like Beyoncé, all of her performers on stage were female and it was just like, "Man, to have that power, to be able to hire those folks and pay them what they're worth and leverage their skills is really dope."

Do you have any tools, practices, meditations or consciousness-expanding reframes that you integrate into your music practice?

This is not even more so mysticism-specific, but just like devoting that time to work on it. Like if something comes to me—if I've woken up out of my sleep at like three o'clock in the morning and an idea comes to me, I don't leave it to chance that I'll remember it in the morning. I do lock in and at least jot some things down.

Most of the stuff that I originally talked about, like with the bells and the sound bowls or even like tambourine—those kind of things, the resonance of those will maybe just mellow me out and get me into a zone to write a little bit more.

How did you birth The Music Directory ? Where did this idea come from?

This idea came to me in 2024. I had been on Substack for about three, four years at that point. But I had kind of been someone who had not used the social interface much. I would just post my articles, send them to my email list and kind of go. And then Notes started to take off and I noticed that a lot of people would arrive to the platform looking for specific hubs or groups.

And there were other people that were kind of building these group hubs, but I realized there wasn't one specifically for music. I would just see people being like, "Where are the music writers? Where are the playlist curators?" Like, "I'm a musician. I feel like it's all music writers." People would ask those kind of questions. They kind of felt like they didn't have a space.

And so there was a note that went around where someone was asking about music writers, music creators, and I realized I had collected quite a list of people, and so then I was just like, "Oh, I've been flirting with the idea of starting a directory. Would anyone be interested?" A lot of people showed interest.

So then I took some time over like a month or so. The first thing I did was I decided to—I had originally wanted to call it "Soundstack" because I like alliteration. I couldn't get the handle for it. So I was like, "Well, I like things that are pretty simple. So Music Directory, that's what it would be, right?"

So "Music Directory," that Substack was available and I reserved it. And then I took a month to think about the type of questions I wanted to ask and the categories I wanted to have people featured in. And I put up a submission form, took submissions for a couple of months, and then built this database.

People wanted to be represented outside of the leaderboard, which is very much so financially based — I didn't get onto the leaderboard until I turned on paid subscriptions and I saw the directory gaining traction in real time.

Giving people an opportunity to be represented in the category that they decide that they fit into—that meant a lot to me. I'm very grateful with how the project has come about.

When you're not running The Music Directory, what other things are you up to?

When I'm not running the music directory, I am listening to music. I am curating my space, I am looking for sources of inspiration—or not even always looking—allowing them to find me. Sources of inspiration for my personal newsletters. Spending time with my fiancé. I'm drinking tea, I'm walking.

A lot of things have slowed down for me within this last year, and it's a good slow down because I know it's a slow down to ramp up for whatever is next. But just focusing on being very intentional with my time and who I spend it with and how I spend it, has been very important for me in addition to all of my ritualistic practices and things of that nature.

Have you heard of this idea that we're not just here manifesting what we want, but we are actually the result of the manifesting? Like, we are the manifestation of our ancestors before us?

Yes. Mm-hmm.

So I would like to ask you, in what ways are you the manifestation?

As a Black queer person who reincarnated during the nineties and came of age during the 2000s, 2010s, I know that I am a manifestation of the ancestors from the past who didn't always get a chance to express themselves the way that they might've liked, didn't always get to speak or be heard in ways that validated who they were.

I also do know that one of my grandma's sisters who died in a car accident was a singer. And my own Grandmother was the one who helped me understand that my voice has something special worth nurturing. I think about them often, like when I feel that impetus to sing in me, in some ways continuing that legacy.

What things are you manifesting for yourself ?

More love. Yeah. More love, more connections, more aligned collaborations, more embodiment, more creativity. Really seeing through the things that I see in my mind's eye. I always think that anything that I've ever thought of, it doesn't matter how long it takes me to get there. If it's something I still want to do, I can still tap into that energy and bring it forth. Embodying that creativity and that sense of self-purpose every day is important.

What visions are you manifesting for the future ancestors?

That each moment that I was able to show up, practice something, learn something, unlearn something, that all of those moments— converge to generate something bigger than myself. To reassert that feeling of oneness with the universe.

That again, to go back to what I mentioned about ancestors not always having that liberty to do certain things, that they do continue to have that liberty, that they are able to show up and express themselves in their full, authentic self. And that oneness with nature. I think that's something I'm continually coming back to and I don't know where the world will be in the future, but I think that as long as we have that call to return to nature, it's always a call to return to ourselves.

I love the idea that our creative impulses aren't really "ours"—they're collective dreams responding to collective needs. Have you experienced this in your work, where what you're driven to make connects with what others are yearning for?

I would say I have. If I speak to my newsletter, {things i collected}, even someone commenting, "I've been looking for people who like alternative music like me, and here you are, like you're right there in front of me."

Knowing that there's an impact even in those ways, just by sharing the things that I like, curating them the way that I do, I'm also in conversation with my inner child, so it's like that past version of me also wanted to see these things come alive. There's that union there. If my inner child dreamt it and saw it and believed it, I know that there are plenty of other people's future children, inner children, inner teenager, current self also dreaming of those things and wanting to experience them in real time.

I love that concept of it not really belonging to us because, I think we can get similar downloads to folks at the same time. So sometimes it's just about who ideated on the thing, but that's how you might end up having people write about the same thing miles and miles apart from each other because they got a similar signal and felt the call to act on it.

I think it's just a beautiful idea because it kind of takes the pressure off of you to show up perfectly, and it gives you permission to listen to the odd, strange desires that speak to you. There's something beautiful about it being called in not just by you, but by a collective energy.

Absolutely because it ripples and ripples and ripples. It touches one person, may make them think of something else that they wanted to create or something that they've experienced, and then they feel that warmth in their heart to be more compassionate or be more loving or whatever, what have you.

Is there a particular piece of music or an artist that makes you feel like, "Damn, I want to make music"?

Some of the artists that I already named, like Solange, Saya Gray, Sampha, Thundercat. I would also say bands like Warpaint, Tame Impala, Sault, Jungle, the artist Dijon—people when I put their music on and it just makes me feel like I'm there in the studio with them, or I hear the passion in the music. Those are the type of artists that make me want to also make music.

When you make a decision that you want to make music, you end up having to make all sorts of other life choices —I mean, you can't just spontaneously make music. It requires something of you.

It absolutely does. A lot of the artists that I mentioned, I like the way that they dress. I feel like there's something—there's a musicality to the way that they decide to put their clothes on and how they show up in their performances or even in the off-duty images we may see of them. Like, I think that it does play into how they live their life overall.

Any last thoughts?

Yes. "The future is the voice of the unsung."

I believe that the folks that we've yet to hear, the folks whose music we’ll unearth, having native practices around music—like all of those things inform where we're going. Returning to those things is just as important as whatever other mundane aspects of life that we deal with.

I love that: "The future is the voice of the unsung." I love that. Is that something that's attributed to somebody?

It's something I came up with, but it was like—do you remember the time when everything was like "the future is female" and all of that? Like, I just kind of thought about—as much as I do believe in matriarchal practices, I also just believe that the knowledge and the divinity of folks who just are usually not as represented and not as heard is powerful.

Yeah, and that's not tied to a particular identity or category of person—it's just people who are not being represented in the mainstream conversation.

Right, absolutely. Whatever conversation that's about, no matter the topic—whose voice needs to be heard at this moment.

I also love that just because it actually brings in the idea of music and expression and vibration.

Absolutely. Vibration being a paradigm-shifting element in general, which I think that there is something to that. Definitely like when you just put on frequencies to go to sleep or to re-attune or something like that. Like there's definitely something to it.

And I would also say too, the "unsung" part is also a reference to this program that was on the channel TV One that's specifically focused on Black musicians from different time periods and where are they now kind of thing. That's where I got the "unsung" part from — it works to focus on music, but also, like you said, anybody whose voice is underrepresented.

Ok — beautifully attributed to you: Shanté. Thank you so much for our time together — this has been so beautiful. 💜

Thank you, too.

