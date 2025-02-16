Kendrick Lamar was born in 1987, the same year as the GM Buick GNX — the Grand National Experiment. Yet his Super Bowl performance felt more like 1984: a bold, subversive act staged in front of a rising fascist regime, daring us to break free from groupthink and wake up.

Plenty of articles have already dissected the performance, unpacking its layers for those who missed the nuances or dismissed it as one of the worst Super Bowl shows in history. But let’s be clear: it was designed to be subversive. It unfolded under the nose of a would-be dictator, in front of a crowd that paid an average of $8,076 to be there, and broadcast to a nation it directly targeted.

I’ve been processing it all week.

To me, it was a cathartic dreamscape — a vision that retold history and proclaimed a future. But if you weren’t open to it, if you lacked the cultural touchstones or historical awareness, it might have felt like an incongruent fever dream, a disorienting malaise.

I see it as a message from the spirit, the kind that arrives in dreams to guide you through dark times. It was a dream with clear instructions, communicated through symbols that are fortifying and invigorating. These symbols, more powerful than any single word, act as an ineffable compass, guiding us forward.

The performance was beautiful and artistically lethal.

Its timing was no accident. It happened the same week tRump fired the board of trustees at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and named himself chair — a classic authoritarian move to control art and culture, stifling resistance.

And Kendrick staged this at the Super Bowl, a hyper-militarized propaganda machine. The “End Racism” lettering was scrubbed from the end zones just in time for the festivities under the new administration.

The NFL, ever eager to celebrate Black athleticism, punishes players who stand up for their human rights or question systemic inequities, wealth distribution and who owns what.

Kendrick didn’t just prove he’s the greatest of all time; he showed he’s the best hater of all time. Drake, of course, is a stand-in and proxy for those who profit from Blackness while upholding white supremacy. He’s a leader in this culture war, holding up a mirror to America.

During Euphoria, he stared into the camera, wiggled his finger into his cheek, and smiled as he rapped, “Have you ever walked your enemy down with a poker face?”

This is what I am talking about.

He marched hundreds of Black and brown bodies across a stage stripped of the glitter and glamour of past performances. No pyrotechnics to distract or sedate. Instead, he brought us to a prison yard. Or was it an immigration detention center? A concentration camp?

No, wait — it’s just a PlayStation controller. Don’t trip! It’s all just fun. See?

And when the bodies fell, forming red, white, and blue swastikas? That was just the fever dream, baby. Go back to sleep.

Then there were the women. Serena Williams crip-walked triumphantly over her former abuser (Drake), the Wimbledon critics who called her “crass” and “x-rated,” and the white culture that has repeatedly tried to diminish her. She did it all in front of a rising dictator who believes himself superior to women and Black people alike.

SZA danced in her full red-hot element, an inverted triangle symbolizing divine feminine energy. She sang, “Better days comin' for sure (if this world were) / If it was up to me / I wouldn't give these nobodies no sympathy / I'd take away the pain, I'd give you everything / I just wanna see you win, wanna see (if this world were mine).”

Samuel L. Jackson’s Uncle Sam might encourage them after singing these words, “that’s what I’m talking about, that’s what America wants — nice, calm.” But I doubt white America is ready for Black America to co-imagine a future of solidarity and unconditional love for themselves — a future world that is entirely theirs where their enemies get no sympathy.

Or maybe white America will get an unexpectedly compassionate response after the fall of empire, “If this world was mine, I'd take your enemies in front of God / Introduce 'em to that light, hit them strictly with that fire.”

Maybe the promise is that we will all be set free.

The artist’s role in revolution is to mock the powerful, to make their authority look absurd, to make resistance appealing and fun. The artist is jester, world-maker, visionary, truth-teller.

I have no doubt that this performance will inspire doctoral dissertations, books, and films. Kendrick has injected a potent medicine into the collective consciousness — a bold, unapologetic message that reaches back through history and will ripple forward into the future.

Artists, take note. Whatever your medium, think not only about the work itself but also its subversion, its play, its deniability, its poker face. These elements amplify what you can channel through your antenna.

Propaganda will rise. Play with it .

Local funding will disappear, forcing you to think outside the box. My local arts organization, SebArts, has a $30,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant in limbo due to a new “patriotic” theme imposed by the current administration.

“If you receive grant funding in 2026, you’ll have to sign a loyalty oath,” said SebArts Director Serafina Palandech. “You must pledge that your organization has no DEI initiatives, language, or programming, and that you abide by the executive orders banning DEI and gender ideology.”

Ok, well.

Kendrick gave us a playbook for creating work so subversive it feels like a dream state, with plausible deniability woven into its layers. It’s a declaration of sovereignty, a call to revolution, an instruction manual disguised as a diss track.

The beauty of infiltrating the collective consciousness on this scale is that even if people didn’t “get it,” it got in there.

The symbols, the energy, the movement — they’re now flowing, working in the subconscious where the conscious mind is gridlocked, tethered to the current reality.

The collective human psyche has been tapped. The revolution will be televised, but it will also be dreamed, danced, painted, sung, written, rapped. And it starts here.

Winter 2025

The discoveries lighting up my heart week-by week, rolling out in real time.

Single highlights ⟿

Let My People Go Darondo I’ve been in a revolutionary mood this week, listening to protest songs of then and now. The lyrics from this 20-year-old song by the Bay Area soul singer feel eerily relevant today, as the coup is in full force — the fake DOGE apparatus (pronounced ‘doggie’ to fuck with it) illegally axed important programs across all our infrastructure, SpaceX just got awarded a new $40m contract: “Man to your rocket ship / Take you to the moon / A million-dollar mission / Just to bring back a piece of rock / We got starvation, panic across the land / And here's a fool in a rocket ship / Tryna be Superman.” The repeating affirmative chant, “Said you better let my / Let my people go,” feels very of this moment as we see people detained and sent to Guantanamo Bay , while Project 2025 ramps up its full white supremacist Christian agenda. This song gave me a solid, strong, backbone feeling as the resistance begins to mount, too. photograph by Tommy Kha Snake Plant (The Past is Still Alive) Hurray for The Riff Raff Discovered purely through my Substack wanderings, I stumbled across a post about Hurray for the Riff Raff appearing on Jimmy Kimmel with a song about the life-saving drug Narcan. One lyric stood out: “Most of our old friends are dead / So, test your drugs / Remember Narcan / There's a war on the people / What don't you understand? / There's fentanyl in everything / Don't become an angel with a broken wing / We need you back down here on earth.” It wove into my own personal story this week in such a magical and grief-laden way—maybe that’s what had me hitting repeat… or maybe it’s just a damn good song. I spent all day Monday listening to their entire back catalog. It’s like striking gold. Yee-haw for the internet. This whole album is worth a deep listen. Photography by V Haddad Have Heaven

Florist I once took a songwriting class that talked about certain types of hooks that are pretty unstoppable, and counting and listing things in sequence are among them. Think New Rules by Dua Lipa or 1-2-3 by Gloria Estefan—there’s something deeply satisfying about the structure of counting in a song lyric that makes for a compelling hook. This sweet cosmic lullaby about the end of days begins: “So soon, we'll be nothing / But a cartoon floating through the universe / Does it feel like everything is melting here? / Are we giving up now?” Then comes the darling, heavenly counting hook. It’s a reassuring embrace as we tumble into the unknown. photographer Tonje Thilesen via Pitchfork Cavity Hundred Waters, Shigeto Last Friday, I took my daughters to dinner at a local restaurant, and a pretty groovy set of songs was playing. I recognized one of my favorite bands, Little Dragon, among the tracks. Then a song came on with weird, watery sounds and trance-like vocals. I pulled out Shazam, but between the dining room noise and my girls chattering, I couldn’t get a read on the song. I decided to go analog: I asked the buser. He said it was the server’s playlist. A few minutes later, a beaming, prideful Christa was table-side, and we were deep in conversation about music, exchanging playlists and chattering away about love, break-ups, book recommendations, and a love for dancing the pain away. Yes, this is what music is supposed to do. Connect. I’ll never forget how her spine gathered itself straight and upright as she said, “I do have good taste in music.” I left on a first-name basis with her, a new friend made, and a treasure trove of new songs in my pocket. Both our nights boosted all because of a song. photo via Class Act Entertainment Hard Times Cole Ritter and the Night Owls In psychology and somatic practices, acknowledging what is present and real is one of the first steps in healing. It is repression and denial that cause us to go into depressions, get sick, feel out of sorts, to lose our minds. Simply saying what is real can be deeply cathartic, it’s all the cosplay and pretending that the bad thing didn’t happen that makes us feel incoherent and insane. But we are much more resilient than we imagine ourselves to be, and when we simple face the truth — even if it’s an ugly truth — we are set free. Hence my inclusion of this song on the playlist. “Hard times are coming, they’re coming for you / Hard times are coming, Baby and I know you feel it too.” I found this song through Michael Gilbride of MAD Records, a revolutionary label that is funding artists through an education model (it’s mind-blowing and I think has application across so many other formats in the music industry). They hosted a battle of the bands and streamed it, Cole Ritter out of Nashville was the winner. The important part is two-fold: keep contact with small pleasures and joys as you go through the hard times; and hold vision and keep your imagination fed for what comes after the hard times — because everything is always changing and the hard times won’t last forever. Be imagining the world that comes after this empire collapses. See footnote #4 if you want a hint.

Listen Now

I put together a link-list: use this master button to find your preferred platform for listening, ranked from best to worst based on how they treat artists and the quality of their audio.

Love Ethic highlights love, taking it out of the strictly romantic and into a verb, an action, something we choose to do. I will drop into this section things that light up my heart chakra, that inspire, that have me rethinking my own prejudice — it is a place for expansion.

It is borrowed entirely from the work, the labor, the writings, the definition of love from bell hooks —

"the will to extend one's self for the purpose of nurturing one's own or another's spiritual growth."

I’ve been on an expedition within the Substack music-verse and I’ve taken in so much from fellow writers here. When I began this concept, to create a job for myself writing about the thing I want to spend all my time doing, I knew there were some questions I didn’t yet have answers to. Big picture things, and specifics: like what to do about Spotify.

I’m going to write a whole article about that soon, but for now I want to share an Valentine’s Day story.

My sweetheart and I were driving out to a little restaurant in Occidental, and I decided to show him the difference in sound quality between Spotify and Qobuz. Spotify has the lowest sound quality of all the streaming services, and there is a rising market for dedicated audiophiles — this week I signed up for a free trial to see if I could hear a difference.

I ran my own tests.

On our drive, I presented the Squabble Up test for him.

I put Kendrick’s song on Spotify and we listened through the first verse. Then I switched over to Qobuz.

His face.

He looked like he might cry.

“Wait, did you touch the volume?”

“No, babe.” I said

We listened to half the song, then I switched back to Spotify and it felt like we were listening to it through a tin can tied to a rope, trying to get the signal across a playground.

“I feel like I might be sick,” he said.

“That’s how I felt!”

“Like my body isn’t used to all the vibrations and molecules moving. And I can hear all his words so much better. It’s so good.”

“There is so much more here. So much information we weren’t able to receive from him. Now we can,” I said.

I’ve made the decision to start transitioning off of Spotify, for this and a million other reasons. I’ll write more about it soon.

I’ll be seeing you through the portal 🌀

Little Door

