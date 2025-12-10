Photo: Hewitt Photography

Y La Bamba came to my hometown for a Monday night show. I bought tickets as a casual fan– I like a few songs off their new record Lucha– and hoping to sink deeper into their world by seeing them live. I know some people only see shows when they can sing every word with their idols, chasing that peak emotional experience, but some of my most rewarding nights have come from walking in with zero expectations—not knowing what to expect. I like being pleasantly surprised.

I also make a point of catching the opening act whenever possible. I’ve fallen in love with more artists this way than I can count. Opening acts are usually hungry, eager to connect, performing for crowds that haven’t arrived yet or aren’t paying attention. And crucially: they’re typically handpicked by the headliner. That’s a stamp of approval worth respecting. It sounds obvious, but plenty of people skip openers and miss out.

Which brings me to the incredible night I spent dancing my ass off to Flaco El Jandro—the project of Salinas-born and raised musician Alejandro Gomez. His set was alive with rambunctious Latin rhythms and styles, threaded through with an unmistakable indie pop sensibility.

Nicknamed Flaco, he learned guitar as a kid and played in bands throughout his teens before launching Flaco El Jandro at 21 with his first EP, Canciones para curar la depresión. In 2023, the band performed at the San Francisco stop of the NPR Tiny Desk Contest Tour, leading to showcases across the nationwide NPR network. In 2025, he released his third EP, Salaztlan, and has been touring the US and abroad.

After the show, I discovered we’re both Otters—graduates of Cal State Monterey Bay. We made plans to talk more. What follows is a cleaned-up version of our rambling conversation about music, consciousness, and what it means to make Chicano music right now.

I saw you open the Y La Bamba show in Sebastopol and I loved dancing to your music. You have a thing with rhythm going on. What do you understand about rhythm and movement?

I feel a concert experience in general should be very interactive because it’s nice to go to a concert where you’re watching a band you’re excited about—you’re watching and listening—but it’s a lot more exciting if you can participate. The music, whether it’s Cumbia or anything where the audience is interacting in some way, there’s a specific dance or specific movement, the back and forth happening between the audience and the performers just makes it a more memorable, special experience for everybody. When that line is blurred between the audience and the performers, it makes it exciting. You feed off of that when you’re performing. It’s a much different performance for you to play a crowd that’s watching as opposed to a crowd that’s dancing.

I’m curious as a songwriter, how you birth rhythm in such a way that comes through so compellingly in your band? How do you think about rhythm from that point of view, rather than the performance point of view?

That’s actually something that I feel I struggle with, because I write by myself mostly. And it’s really easy to do just sad songwriter stuff. Depressing. I try to keep that in mind, try to think ahead as much as I can: what’s gonna be something where I can be heartfelt and express something that I’m trying to say, but also make people dance and make it so that this song is a fun experience and not just fully depressing.

I write everything on my own, for the most part. Sometimes I’ll write stuff and bring it to the band, but I pull up a lot of loops, whether it’s drum machines or samples or whatever, and play along to that. So it always has this heavy movement to it.

I’m inspired a lot by people who did stuff where it was very—they didn’t take themselves too seriously—but they could also write things that really made you think. Clever lines and lyrics that would get in your head, but it was always moving. There was always song or music that you could dance to.

Photo: Emily Atkinson

Your song No Te Pido was inspired by a Frida Kahlo poem. The song is very danceable, but the lyrics are very naked and stark about being in the position most people have felt, “I know that you just don’t love me the way I love you.” You’re kind of desperate, but then you’re getting people to dance about that.

That style specifically—it’s also really interesting to me because that’s rhythm making. It has a thing that you could move to, but it’s also really sad. All the songs are always heartbreaking songs. Tear-jerkers.

I think that’s an inherent thing in Latin music in general. And that all goes back to the African roots of all Black music. It’s rooted in rhythm. And Bolero specifically is a style of music originating in Cuba. It made its way into Mexico. And that’s the style, that’s why it’s kind of pairs that way. But yeah, in general my music’s heartfelt, but you can dance to it.

When you’re writing a song, you’re obviously a skilled lyricist, but you’re also paying attention to the music. Do you feel like you’re interested in more music or lyrics – one or the other? Because a lot of people feel like one matters more.

That’s a good question. I think right now where I’m at in my life, I don’t put enough practice into writing songs or writing lyrics. So I do consider myself more of a musician than a lyricist.

I spend way more time putting together music and compositions and arrangements instead of writing lyrics. And that’s where the clash kind of happens. If I’m solely focused on writing a good story, then it’s harder to maintain the idea of “this has to be dancing” and “how’s this gonna perform live?” and “how are the chords going to work?”

But yeah, I mean, it’s a practice. I think people forget that it’s a practice, just like playing guitar is a practice. Like drums, whatever style of music or instrument, you have to practice it in order to get better, in order to maintain it. Songwriting is the same thing. You have to practice songwriting and always be writing and always be working in order to get better, in order to have a process.

Do you feel like you write more autobiographical songs? Or is Flaco el Jandro a hologram of you? Or are you writing about characters?

I try to just relate it back to the human experience because we’re never gonna get away from the human experience and something that people can connect to. The only human experience that I’ve experienced is my own, so everything goes back to things that I’ve experienced. Sometimes it’s something specific or sometimes it’s broader things, and then sometimes I tell stories about other people, things, ideas or concepts.

Photo: Jonathan Ordiano Hewitt

We share an alma mater — you studied Chicano music at CSU Monterey Bay, right?

I studied music. I got my BA in music engineering and I did my capstone on the history of Chicano music.

I wanted to go back to school to learn music theory so that I could pass it on to my students and feel like more of a legitimate music teacher instead of just a guitar teacher showing chords. I wanted to give all my students a foundation that they could work off of — the kids in my area aren’t really given as much. {Ed. note: Alejando teaches music at two local non-profits – Alisal Center for Fine Arts in his hometown of Salinas, and Palenke Arts in nearby Seaside.} That’s why I went back.

My last EP, Salaztlan, was supposed to be part of my capstone basically. That took about two years. There’s a lot of really cool collaborations on there. Gabi Bravo is amazing. And Pak Joko is singer-songwriter from Indonesia via Haiti. He doesn’t speak Spanish, but his whole album is in Spanish and he wrote it and I kind of just helped him with it, produced it.

The title is Aztlán and Salinas mixed together?

Exactly. I heard someone say that once somewhere, so I didn’t come up with that, but I liked it. It’s like the epicenter of culture.

I love it too. I want you to tell me your backstory. Your project, how did it even get started?

As a project, I don’t think it was that long ago. Some time during the pandemic I put the first single out. I was 21. But I mean, I’ve been writing songs slowly on my own. I’ve been in a bunch of bands prior to that. I was playing with a band called Los Marijuanos. It was like a Norteño band. I had a bunch of reggae bands, ska bands prior to that. This project kind of became a culmination of everything I’ve lived before and everything that I wanna do in the future. I wasn’t really sure what I was doing when I first started it in terms of aesthetics and genre and all that. And I’m still not sure. I mean, I think it’s an ever-evolving thing, but it’s the clearest representation of myself as a person, as an artist. And as a person I’m always changing. So the music kind of coincides with that.

I started out with this project just playing by myself, something you can see in really old videos. It’s just me and my guitar on a keyboard, playing along to the beats and the instrumentals.

But that was kind of just temporary until I pieced together a band to back me up. Then local friends that I had connected me to other friends and I started piecing it together. Kevin plays drums with us. And then Kevin connected me to his friend, Romario. And then Cesar, who plays guitar with us, and Romario plays bass. Our drummer’s brother who plays accordion sometimes, and then Johnny who plays the güira—he is a good friend of ours from way back and he used to follow us around and he would come with us and take pictures and stuff. And one day he was, “Hey, can I play the güira?” [laughs] And that became his job.

Photo: Jesus Iñiguez

I saw in one of your articles that somebody else had written that you called your genre “rockmántico.” Is that right?

Yeah, and right now it’s Romanticumbia.

Okay, so tell me about it, because I saw that genre and my eyeballs bugged out. I’m into branding. That’s what I do on the side. Creating your own genre name is a great way to create a world around what it is that you’re making, because there’s specific categories that you have to slot into for charts or streaming apps, but when you can create “this is the world that I belong to” and you just invent one, I think that tells something to the listener. It invites people to latch onto it.

It’s like old Bolero, but rock songs. The core of it is what we were talking about—old school love ballads from the fifties and sixties — so it’s that feeling and vibe, but heavy handed.

Speaking of world building, if people are going to enter into the Flaco world, what is that world? What’s there? I’m getting hints of rock. I’m getting hints of romance. I’m getting hints of heartbreak. What else is in this world?

It’s essentially music that I grew up with. A lot of people from Salinas that I identify with basically grew up with—we grew up with Corridos and Cumbias and Rock and with Reggae and with a bunch of different styles. It’s multiple styles at the same time. When you come to one of our shows or one of my records, it’s kind of flipping back and forth between stations, but all the stations are in one town, so even though they might not have anything to do with each other, they do. There’s a stitch between them, and the more you listen, the better you can hear that stitch.

I love that. How do you want people to feel when they are hanging out in this town and listening to this radio station?

I want them to feel their full spectrum of emotions. If you need to cry, you can cry. If not, experience joy or melancholy. I guess that’s probably the main feeling.

That’s what I feel when I play, when I sing. Everything’s gonna be okay, even if it’s something that’s dancing or moveable, because there’s enough pure sadness in life and we know that it’s there, but if we can dance and have a good time while acknowledging that, then I think we’re in a good place.

Photo: Edward Ricardo

Were you a kid that was sensitive and had contact with melancholy?

Essentially. Yeah. I remember being a kid with zero problems and I was sad. [laughs]

No real problem. Yeah, I dunno why. I guess the only real issue that I had was that I wasn’t good at communicating things with others—communicating my emotions, I didn’t have a lot of skills. Music was the one way that I could communicate that, so it became my voice and it became everything. Once I discovered that I just never let go.

It evolved all the time, it was the one thing that kind of just saved me.

That’s beautiful. I mean, I think that’s the artist’s spirit, right? Plus, I wonder how culture and patriarchy and all those other things influence whether or not we’re able to communicate out these very normal things that we experience—the complex emotions that are normal to be feeling, but we’re not supposed to be feeling because of those contexts.

Yeah. Everything is just a barrier. It’s always obstacles that we have to overcome and find ourselves. Or accept ourselves.

Speaking of being a kid. What kind of music were you listening to when you were a kid? First purchases, cassettes, cds, downloads?

There was a lot of music in the house. My mom every morning was playing music. I grew up—even if I don’t have musicians in my family—I grew up around my mom singing while washing dishes and cleaning. It was a lot like Juan Gabriel and José José and Roberto Carlos. Old bolero singers and romántico songwriters. I gravitate toward that a lot and there’s a lot of music I appreciate there. And Chico Che, obviously. When I was probably 12 or 13, my parents took me on a road trip down to Coalcomán, Michoacán where my moms family is from. It was this huge road trip and there were only two CDs in the car and one of them was Mike Laure and the one was Chico Che, both tropical singers. They did Bolero and stuff and all just very romantic, tropical. I heard those songs a lot and I learned them word for word. So those are all huge. You’ll definitely hear those—I’m covering some of those songs.

But then I was also really hugely influenced by my sister’s CD collection. I didn’t have a lot of money as a kid, so I couldn’t really go out and buy my own. My sister had a whole bunch of Green Day CDs and Green Day became my first favorite band that I loved. I would listen to the CD and I had the little lyric booklet and I would learn the words and shit. I got really onto Third Eye Blind. And there was Blink-182, Pennywise, and I got really punk for a while. All depressed with no real problems.

And then I got really into metal because all my friends that I had that played guitar—which was my first time being exposed to guitar players—they were all into Metallica and Megadeth and stuff like that. I learned to play guitar to play metal songs.

That’s how I got my start. Then my cousin found out that I was playing guitar and it became a family thing, like “oh, Flaco plays guitar, play the guitar for us.” And my cousin was, “I dunno, you’re playing music. It’s cool. But if you played reggae, you’d be a lot cooler.” [laughs] Funny side note, he’s now my road manager.

Photo: Nicole Perez

It’s always interesting to just see all the little seeds of what was percolating in the pot, because it’s never just one thing. It’s all these random things that get put in there that create who we are as a musical person.

You can see that it influences the end result. Always. I always acknowledge it. I talked about that a lot in my capstone, because I made connections between every era of Chicano music and how it relates to everything else and how outside sources influenced those artists and vice versa, and I think you can make that analysis about any musician, any person.

If you could work with anybody creatively, who would be on your list of people that you would wanna work with?

Oh man. I mean, a lot of them have passed away. [laughs]

I would’ve loved to have worked with Chalino Sánchez or Juan Gabriel or just major players. I’ve worked on music with people who I never thought I would. Even being in the studio with La Santa Cecilia. We didn’t really expect it. People like Cuco—we jammed together. Honestly, I’m just impressed by these experts on my level. My thing is if you can write a song that’s so good that you could sing it in any kind of genre and it still sounds good and it’s not tied to a genre, it’s just a great song. I think that’s genius. And I would just really love to work with people like that and learn something from them.

You’re obviously bilingual, and that’s kind of being between two worlds also. Holding an identity that’s a Chicano identity is between two worlds. How does that influence your songwriting? Do you feel like there’s a flow that works differently as far as how your consciousness flows in the different languages?

Well, I mean, that goes beyond my songwriting because I just think in two languages. When I’m writing music, I’m thinking in two languages, so it’s back and forth. I have the struggle of writing in English and writing in Spanish because I’m trying to translate both ways and I’m trying to think of what would be the most creative and best way to say something and the clearest way to communicate things.

But in general—I don’t know if it’s biased, but I think that Spanish being a romance language is the language to sing in. It just sounds a lot more beautiful, more melodic and poetic. [laughs]

That’s always a big part. And then Latin music in general is just so dense and diverse. And there’s so much of it. And there’s so many pockets and connections throughout the world, I just wouldn’t wanna be anywhere else. It’s just so much more special than anything else that I could ever think to do.

But having said that, I like a lot of different styles of music and I’ve written in a lot of different genres and a lot of different styles and a lot of different accents and code switching and all that. The struggle that I have is finding my own lane to tell one cohesive story. When I’m putting together a record or something, I want it to be cohesive. It can’t just be a whole bunch of random stuff because then I don’t feel like as the listener, you’re gonna connect with it the same way. I don’t want someone to be confused or put off by it.

One of the things that stood out to me when you were on stage was that you spoke Spanish in between all your songs — but the one time you spoke English was to really make a point about Salinas and the farmworking people from your hometown, about the sacred work of picking food for people. And you made a point to do that in English to the mostly white people in the audience. I guess my question is, what has it been like to be making and performing Chicano music at this moment in history? How do you see your role artistically?

That’s my biggest form of resistance, which shouldn’t be, but it is. But my identity, just being myself and standing up for my own people through my music, through my art. I think that by saying things like that is my major form of resistance. I don’t go to protests or do things like that, but if I can use the small platform that I have to say something, even if it is to people who are less agreeable, at least the fact that I’m saying it is important.

Yeah, I dunno what else to say about that. But yeah, it’s just really crucial because it’s an identity that they want so bad to take away from us.

And when I was growing up, I had a neighbor who tried really hard to explain to me that I should not call myself Mexican. I shouldn’t identify with that at all because I’m trying to connect to something that’s not mine and I’m disrespecting the country that I’m in by doing that, by holding onto any kind of culture that’s not American culture. There is no American culture — to me, American culture is diversity.

That’s what makes us strong. And that’s what makes this country beautiful. The diverse cultures that come here to experience freedom and liberty together. Some people disagree with that, unfortunately.

But yeah, I had a neighbor who tried really hard to convince me of that. He also went on to try to convince me of his theory of how illegal immigration is contributing to the overpopulation of California, and so that’s gonna cause California to sink into the ocean. Some crazy shit. God, he was telling me this when I think I was 14 or 15. I just didn’t know how to respond and I didn’t know how to defend myself or how to even engage in that conversation. I just agreed and I was like, okay. Internally I disagreed. Because I was like, I know that’s wrong, because my mom doesn’t speak English. How am I just gonna be like, no, no, I can’t—you don’t speak English, I can’t be associated with you. Don’t worry. [laughs]

You know, it was dumb. I knew it was insanely dumb, but because I didn’t know that much about my history and about my culture and about my people and about specifically the role of immigrants in this country, I wasn’t able to defend myself and to understand that. And I feel like the more people are educated and the more people have foresight and knowledge of the role and the benefits of immigrants anywhere in the world, then the better we can communicate and the better we can solve problems.

Photo: Johnathan Ordiano

It was a very poignant moment. I think the whole room felt what you said very intensely.

I think about farmers as an example, because it’s a tiny piece of the puzzle, but here, where I live in Salinas Valley, we account for 70-something percent of the world’s agriculture. And without the labor force—this labor force that’s been exploited over the years and that’s here, that’s the hardest working labor force—that wouldn’t exist. So immigrants, to be supporting the regime that’s taken hold during this time, I think it’s just ridiculous. Yeah. I mean, they’re literally feeding people.

It’s similar in Europe. It’s just with a different set of immigrants and a different set of values and stuff that they do that are under attack, but it’s the same thing. You’re attacking your service industry. And it’s not just the service industry. It’s people. It’s families. And to dehumanize people like that—it’s just disgusting.

Nina Simone said that it’s the artist’s role to reflect the times. That experience, with your neighbor telling you not to identify as with your Mexican ancestry, inspired the song Nadie?

Yes. It’s a heavy cumbia anthem. It blends elements of cumbia sonidera with son jarocho instrumentation. These are somewhat clashing, foreign to each other — yet in this song they work together in harmony. That’s what I was trying to work out in Nadie, identity crisis.

When you’re writing or performing, are you trying to access a specific state of consciousness yourself? Is there a place that you go to when you make music?

I do feel that there’s a reason that music plays such a big role in every religion and every spiritual practice, because I think music and vibrations like that do connect you to some kind of higher power or something. And it really is—performing or making music in general is—if you’re doing it right, you’re tapping into something. You’re going to a different state of consciousness and you’re connecting with your true spiritual self. Outside of the construct of—outside of the confines of your body, of your vessel and the world and all these social barriers and stuff. So yeah, I would say I am.

Have you ever had the experience of feeling like you had a song drop in through you?

Yeah, definitely. And sometimes it just comes out. That’s why it’s so hard for me to be in the practice of songwriting because I hate the feeling of forcing things to come out. I think that the best ones ever written just came. They just happened. I don’t remember trying really hard to write those songs. I remember that they just came to me in a random moment, and sometimes in a really inconvenient moment. [laughs] I have to stop doing something important to go write something down.

I don’t know where that comes from. It’s not really explainable. Just like we can’t really explain why music makes us feel things. That’s one of the most beautiful things about music.

If your music is doing its job, what does someone walk away with that they didn’t have before they heard you?

I hope they walk away with some kind of—well, if it’s making you cry, that’s the biggest job. [laughs]. Then I’ve succeeded haha at the end of the day I just want people to feel something. Positive, negative (hopefully more positive) whatever. My purpose is just for my music to have some type of impact in people’s lives.

But also, if you could feel somehow a stronger sense of self and if it’s making you dance, those are the things that I really want people to take away. If it’s not triggering one of those things, and it’s nothing, then I’m not doing my job.

Being an artist means having really big visions, but sometimes it’s easy to be in a moment and forget that this moment was part of a previous vision, right? Because we’re kind of always on a treadmill of looking ahead to the next thing you’re trying to achieve.

If you were to pause and settle into this moment in your life, can you look at a younger Flaco, a younger Alejandro, and appreciate something that’s going on right now that he had called in?

Yeah, I hope so. I guess most of the things that I’m doing now are things that I pictured a long time ago. But it’s just really funny because it doesn’t happen—it never happens the way that you pictured it.

Because I’m touring all over the world, but not in the way that I imagined. And I’ve recorded a whole bunch of records and I’ve played for bigger crowds and I’ve collaborated with all these people and been in studios and it’s almost exactly what I was imagining. But not the way that I pictured it.

But that’s okay because I’m very thankful and grateful for everything that this life has given me. Even if I don’t realize it most of the time, because I rarely take the time to pause and ask myself that question, to think about it in that sense.

Do you have things that you’re still looking out ahead that you wanna achieve for yourself as an artist?

Of course, always. I don’t think I’ll ever fully achieve every single thing. That’d be cool if I did, but yeah, I just wanna spread my music and my influence as far and wide as I can and be able to support myself and the people around me just through the music that I’m making and the things that I’m doing.

Ultimately, I just like everybody else, I wanna be happy.

Photo: Jose Cruz

You’re working on your next studio album, when does it come out?

I’m hoping to shoot for February. The whole thing’s written. Most of it’s recorded, it just needs to be completed and mastered. I guess if it had a theme, it would be friendship. Friendship can be a lot more complicated than you think. I’ve been working on it all year.

Does it have a name yet?

…Are We Still Friends?

Oh, an concept album that starts with a question, love it! I’m excited to tune into the Flaco El Jandro world and stitch it all together. Thank you so much for joining me for this conversation.

Thanks very much.

Check out Flaco El Jandro on on his channels

I’ll be seeing you through the portal 🌀. If you enjoyed this offering, you can subscribe or tip my work.