Welcome to a new monthly series — a roundup of media worth the intake. Each month I'll share books, Substacks, videos, podcasts and other media that have been expanding my consciousness.

I'm 2 months into going smartphone free, and it might be the most radical thing I'm doing right now. The visions tumbling out of this disconnection are so vast, my whole life has changed, and here on Substack I had a three part series — Everything Is Everything — all mapped out.

But I have to break it to you, Part III, the practical how-to guide for using music to open portals in the quantum field through collective listening events is not coming.

I couldn’t hit publish. Twice.

Not because the vision isn't real. Not because I don't believe in it. But because I'm sitting here staring at my draft thinking: who am I kidding? What I'm proposing is so wild, it's beyond radical. Most people see me with my dumb phone and look at me slackjawed like I just hatched from an alien spaceship.

This keeps happening to me. I get these massive downloads—visions that feel so clear, so urgent, so obviously true in my bones. But when it comes to translating what I see in the astral, I often feel like I'm talking gibberish to trees. (Trees are very good listeners, by the way, no offense to trees).

How it works for me: I depart from my body and visit other realms. My ideas are like warm eggs that I incubate one at a time in my astral nest — concepts, passions, visions, songs. I bounce out to sit on them. Words flow, whole worlds unfold, concepts eat each other up and burp up new iterations that are bigger and better. It's all zip zap zip-a-rooooooo over there!

The hard part comes when I want to bring one of these precious, luminous, spotted eggs from that immaterial realm to here in gravity land. Suddenly everything is thick and full of milky molasses, my mind like chunky fog, my precious delicate egg suddenly looks oblong and weird and misplaced.

You were so divine!

And now this grotesque little odd thing you’ve become. I don’t know what to do with you now, little egg.

Humph.

In this case, I can see exactly how consciousness works, how sound shapes reality, how we could gather in circles and midwife new possibilities into existence through collective listening. Or, I should say, I see very clearly the piece I have been given to manage.

It's all right there, shimmering in my mind.

Maybe you know this feeling. You see something others don't see yet. You feel the urgency—how much it could help, how much it could change things if people could just understand. But you're stuck in this awkward position: too far ahead of the curve to be easily understood, but not developed enough as a communicator to bridge that gap effectively.

I lived this exact pattern in my jewelry business. For years, I was getting downloads from clients, my own lived experience, from the culture, from the ether about how our relationship structures were shifting. I could feel marriage as we know it breaking down—people were going to start questioning traditional coupling, wanting more conscious ways to enter and exit relationships, needing ceremony that served who they were becoming and unbecoming, rather than who society expected them to be.

I had a whole vision for creating ritual containers around jewelry that would support this emerging paradigm—something more holistic, egalitarian, honest about the complexity of modern love, honoring the entry and exit points. But after 15 years as a traditional jeweler, I couldn't figure out how to translate this vision to my clientele without risking everything I'd built.

It felt too far ahead of the curve. Too risky. Too weird.

So I abandoned it, exhausted by the gap between what I could see coming and what I could safely communicate.

And now? This year, we're seeing exactly what I sensed coming: women stepping forward en masse saying marriage isn't working for them, people like Miranda July creating impromptu communities to explore alternative relational concepts, the popularity of Conscious Uncoupling, shows like You Me Her that explore polyamory, and cities like Somerville, Massachusetts, Oakland, and Berkeley, California passing anti-discrimination ordinances for polyamorous people.

I wasn't wrong. I was early. And I didn't have the skills—or maybe the courage—to stay with the vision long enough to find a way to communicate it sustainably.

So you have what feels like impossible choices when you're picking up signals from the future:

Dumb it down until it's digestible but no longer true Keep it pure and risk being dismissed as delusional Stay quiet and watch the world slowly catch up to what you already knew

None of these feel right. There has to be another way.

I'm thinking that this time, instead of blabbing my weird ideas out into internet-land, I'm going to be still. I'm going to hone my energy and start building what I see. I'm going to do what the artists who have changed my life have done—seen something on the other side, and worked to bring it to earth as discipline, as a devotional act.

I think about Prince, Toni Morrison, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Talking Heads, Alice Walker, bell hooks or more recently Doechii—people who saw something and labored to bring it here. They didn't simply have vision. Nor did they just have "skill." They had both. They worked in both worlds. They connected. And it landed, embodied and dimensional for us to behold because they captured the dream accurately, precisely. They were not victims to their visions.

All that to say, there will be no Part III to Everything Is Everything (you are of course, welcome to read Part I and Part II, they are pretty trippy on their own).

You can put your warm thoughts into my efforts to make a 3-dimensional "thing" birth from this vision soon. It will be small and humble to start, but it will contain all points of the big vision within it.

So while I tend to this dream in the 3D realm, here's what's been feeding my consciousness this month — July’s Cosmic Provisions: