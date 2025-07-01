What if we treat music not as entertainment—not even as art—but as sacred technology handed down from the quantum field itself?

This question has been pulling me forward like a gentle bit from the Universe, an invisible lead guiding me toward something unseeable. It's the thread connecting everything I've been exploring this past year.

Since I started writing on Substack a year ago, my life has changed completely.

First, I unloaded a business that, while beautiful, locked me into old patterns I was ready to release.

When I first started writing here, I didn't really understand what I was doing, or why, or what the urgent drive was. It was an invisible motivation, but I obeyed. It wasn't until just this past month—washed in the music of Brian Wilson after his death—that I remembered my eight-year-old dream of being a writer.

Somehow, through the brambles of my life, that became an impossible, silly thing to believe in.

But for the past six months I've made it a dedicated weekly practice, my favorite thing I do each week. Even though as I wrote I would often feel a sideways pressure and voice coming in:

"What are you doing silly little girl, this doesn't make money! You’re wasting precious time-money-money-time!"

I'd swat the thought away like an annoying buzzing fly, and press on. Clickity-clack-clack on the keyboard, each key making their own asynchronistic rhythmic percussion against the song sailing through my speakers.

Most of the time it feels like I’m writing into a void while I get my sea legs. Jogging my laps, running what my soccer coach used to call ‘suicides’ (you can’t call them that anymore, can you??), and experimenting in the chaos of the platform.

But lately, I’ve noticed changes. My uncle texted me, “It’s bitchin’” after reading my last article, his advice: “Keep it going until a funder comes along —it will evolve into something.” Ok, fair enough, he is related to me, but the dude does read a book a day— maybe he is seeing something.

I’ve been doing side-gigs building websites, and the number one piece of feedback on my design work: “I love the writing”. Okaaaay.

And I see the comments and encouragement here, people noticing how my voice is developing. I’m receiving it — taking notice.

Likewise, I've been diving deeper into my own music-making, getting closer to my authentic sound, shedding the fear and judgment around what I could or should create. Weirdly, the confidence I've built around music-making has come through my writing—a correlation I wasn't anticipating. Writing about music has helped me clarify my ideas, my truth, my identity as a musician, so that when I show up to the studio I have a voice.

Most importantly, I've been listening—to my inner truth, to my dreams, to voices that whisper through astral realms. You might not believe me, but these voices, these symbols and journeys, tell me again and again: my role is as Artist. My job is to communicate whatever this invisible force is showing me and share what I'm seeing.

What is Real?

Let's start with this: all matter is vibration.

What is music?

Yes. Vibration. Sound waves.

The question dancing in my heart: What if the answers to saving ourselves have been encoded in our bodies all along? In our drive to create and listen, to be heard, to stand together and make songs that crack open dimensions?

What if music is the most accessible portal to the consciousness-altering states we need to bend reality toward peace and wholeness?

Because I'm having trouble believing the answer to the current state of the planet is purely logical—that we can pragmatically clean up the mess we've made. The answer must involve co-conspiring with reality itself to create miracles.

I'm wondering: How do we knit our consciousness back into a unified network? Because I honestly think that's what it's going to take. Not just people, but all beings on our beautiful spinning orb.

While the world burns and algorithms steal our attention, what if the most powerful resistance tool has been coursing through us all along? Also in the birds and bugs. Emergence. If all matter is vibration, if reality itself is a song being sung into existence, then our playlists are literally programming consciousness.

The real question might be: how do we become conscious composers of reality itself?

An Experiment in Sonic Consciousness

Here at Little Door, I'm documenting what happens when you treat music as quantum technology—where playlists become consciousness practices, songs become healing frequencies, and we sidestep the wounded music industry to birth something entirely new. Or maybe something buried, waiting to be remembered.

This is an exploration of how sound shapes reality, how artists channel other dimensions, and how we use music to consciously co-create the world we want to live in.

Trippy? Sure.

Necessary? Absolutely.

A New Playlist Practice

I'm switching up my playlist releases—instead of quarterly seasonal drops, I'm going monthly for paid subscribers as a way to support this deeper work. These playlists are rabbit hole dives into my music obsessions, searches for answers about transforming consciousness through sound. No genre boundaries, no timeline restrictions—just following curiosity wherever it leads.

While this becomes a paywalled feature, no one gets turned away for lack of funds. If you're genuinely struggling financially, message me for access.

This Month's Journey

This month's exploration began with a live performance at Little Saints, you can read the in-depth take here:

Through that show and a Marc Maron interview with Samantha Crain, I discovered Wathéča Radio with Justis Brokenrope on NTS Radio—where I found most of these songs, featuring a big swatch of indigenous artists.

NTS Radio has become my new obsession. I've been tuning into shows across genres, feeling nurtured by well-curated discoveries and beloved favorites played together. There's something intimate — soft and egg-like — about being held in the center of someone else's musical taste. It just penetrates differently than an algorithm, I can feel it energetically. I became a member and I highly encourage you to check it out.

Yesterday, while deep-cleaning my house, I listened to an incredible episode: Reimagining Country: The Country Kingdom of Eswatini about Dusty & Stone, a country duo from Swaziland. The part about dissecting their sonic blueprint—the music that influenced them growing up—reminded me how liberating it was to understand my own musical DNA and how it has changed how I show up in the studio.

I've also scattered in a few songs I simply enjoyed this month—a practice I advocate for in my Deep Listening Framework —a John Lennon track, a George Harrison ditty, a new Oracle Sisters tune. This has more to do with doing a low-stakes listen while busy with something else, and seeing what bubbles up to the top and bookmarking them to load up a playlist with a dopamine ding-a-ding-ling-ling fun time, chalk full of tracks you pre-vetted.

Enjoy July’s Portal, I’ll see you on the other side 🌀