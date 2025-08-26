Little Door

Little Door

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thea Wood's avatar
Thea Wood
14h

Love this essay. Shared. And am self-reflecting. Thank you. 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Ellen
Supernova Support's avatar
Supernova Support
14h

I concur. This is an ongoing journey for me, and I resonate with those revelations. Excited about that disco playlist!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 kate ellen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture