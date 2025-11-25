The morning I was preparing to go on the Supernova Podcast, I sat in my living room rehearsing the song we had slated called The Good Mother. My gut uneasy, as I sang it I was feeling I had not fully integrated the song — it’s a song about giving birth and caretaking children during Covid. Surprisingly, the melody of the song is a bit of a bop, less heavy than you might imagine for the topic, but as I prepared to go to the studio something just felt off. I sat down with The Wild Unknown Archetype deck of cards and asked for some guidance: I drew the Lover card.

When I arrived at the studio, Katie and Karen listened as I shared my hesitation about my song. We talked about back up options, and then Katie said, “I was secretly hoping you were going to play Lover.”

I laughed, and told her about my card draw earlier in the morning. We excitedly declared Lover to be the song pick, adjusted the script slightly and started to get ready to record. As I set up my mic and guitar, Katie did her ritual pre-show tarot spread and again the Lovers showed up. Okay cards!

So — I trust this is the song and message that needed to be channeled through.

My task, after we finished recording this show, was to embody a new level of The Lover. My inner lover has been on an lifelong, endless quest to be seen, cherished, valued, and loved — even my longing to sing and perform springs from this seeking. The experience of sitting with Karen and Katie required me to do something else entirely: to receive.

To receive the attention, the cherishing, the valuing, the adoration, the love they so freely poured into my vessel. My body prefers the longing, the striving, the seeking, the hunting, the un-satiated state of my needs never being met. To receive means having a container that can hold the beauty, joy, and appreciation without pushing it back out again, without creating a negative mind-state to pull me out of the lush love they offered to me.

Thanks to Karen and Katie for hosting me on this episode 💜 I receive all of it.

Speaking of Cards

I’ve been developing a Brand Archetype card deck to help guide folks toward the subconscious themes that are attempting to play out naturally within their creative projects, brands, or activism. As a Strategic Creative, I help all my clients discover their brand archetypes when we do brandbooks, websites, or start email campaigns, but often the process is a bit cerebral and intellectual and that makes it difficult to find the essence that is trying to come through— so I am making this tool to bring the energy into the body and heart.

The cards give people insight into what drives them effortlessly so that they can tell compelling, magnetic stories with the subliminal gravitational pull that audiences are longing to hear. It builds connection between what you naturally do and what your wonderfully weird cross-section of people need and desire. Readings bridge the wide gap between the metaphysical and the practical — it’s a fun, playful way to see the bigger picture along with grounded positioning for the brand.

I’m still in the beta-testing phase before I design the final deck for printing by the end of the year, and I am looking for 3 people to do a free reading with me.

What it includes:

75 minute in-person or zoom reading

Written reading brand report

20 minute integration session to talk about your report/how to apply it

In exchange:

You will be sent a short google form to give your feedback on the reading (5-10 minutes to fill out). This will help me to improve the deck before I set it for final design and print.

To claim:

Click here and use code ‘Substack’ to bypass the fee.