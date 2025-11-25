Little Door

Little Door

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Supernova Support's avatar
Supernova Support
5h

What a beautiful perspective that adds another important layer to the episode- the lover gives and receives. I can't wait for people to listen and get inspired!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Ellen
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 kate ellen
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture