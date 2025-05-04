"She's One Singin' Ass Lady"

The first time I heard Aviva La Fey's voice cut through layered guitars on All This Leaving, I stopped in my tracks. As heavy reverbing tones set the mood, her breathy, wispy vocals cleared away the sonic debris like an incantation—and I felt that rare, overwhelming sensation of discovering something genuinely new. Yet like home.

Sometimes I feel overwhelmed when I discover a new, beautiful thing. How is it that earth has room for all this beauty?

It's easy to think you've discovered it all, that you understand where everything sits and belongs. It’s filed, catalogued. Scarcity mindset has us believing all kinds of myths.

Well, this was the trippy line of thinking rabbit holing me when I heard Aviva’s lilting voice, how have I not heard this before? How has everyone not heard this before? Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Charley Crockett agrees, calling her “one singing ass lady.”

The Way Back Machine

NPR's All Songs Considered described her song Lovesick as "the kind of quiet acoustic ballad that can stop time for a few minutes and leaves you dizzy with nostalgia when the music stops."

This timelessness defines her sound. Lovesick and her newest single Baby, I'm Crazy exist simultaneously in multiple eras. I danced in my living room and felt like I was transcending time and space.

They are nostalgic, rubbing a satisfying doo-woppy spot inside, but are also firmly planted in this moment. She's not cosplaying something bygone. The multi-generational and genre influences are the foundation but the ultimate architecture is in the present, creating the perfect space for my one-woman living room ballet.

California’s Cover Girl

Covers are a bit hit or miss for most of us: if you love the original, sometimes it's hard to hear a reworking. Occasionally, a cover surpasses the original — but rarely, right? If I’m honest though, one of my favorite musical surprises comes when I stumble over a song that makes me pause and wonder: original or cover? Such was the case with her rendition of John Craigie's I Am California — it brought me to tears with its chorus about loving this complicated place:

So drink all my wine

Cut all my trees

Make love on my beaches

Smoke all my weed

I am California

Can't you see?

Wherever you roam

You'll always want me

This song speaks to the heart of anyone who has loved this place, the lyrics wind you around like a romantic relationship anchored in control, domination, and obsession.

It plucks directly on my heartstring, urging me to get in right relationship with the land itself — I'm torn between basking in California’s magical ecology while also excavating her resources without feeling true reciprocity.

This fractured relationship with land holds a grief profound and ancestral. Aviva’s voice lights up Craigie’s lines, igniting curiosity: What if we related to land differently?

But it also reminded me of what author

talks about, “Where can you place yourself like an acupuncture needle in the mountain, the clear-cut forest, the web of relations that you, yourself, are woven from? Place me where I can melt into medicine.” This song, and Aviva’s heartfelt crooning, beckoned me back into this simple way of imagining a way out and through.

.

Be the needle

Aviva’s other covers include Jesus Etc by Wilco, This Must Be The Place by Talking Heads, Suzanne by Leonard Cohen, I Only Have Eyes for You by the Flamingos, Le Vie En Rose by Edith Piaf, and Leãozinho by Brazilian singer Caetano Veloso… you can see the gal has a beautiful breadth of influences and her covers are pretty dang solid. They are different enough to be interesting without veering so far off course that they are disruptive to the original intent, striking that sweet cover-balance.

The Dark Subversion of Never Going Back

As a songwriter myself, I was gut-punched by Never Going Back—a swipe at city working life. Anyone who has worked and lived in an urban environment will recognize either themselves or someone they witnessed in the devastation of the lines:

Never knew who on the street was dead

And stepped around them

All the glitter on the ground

Held my breath and muttered something about

How I hated working downtown

The stark imagery of the glittery sidewalk and the conjuring of smells hits with quiet precision. We are immediately tuned into both the overwhelm and the numbing out. She sings on about the perversions of a working city life — the alienation that creeps in when our environments force us to dehumanize one another. Eventually, we become non-human ourselves. She sings:

My heart was begging to break all over that place

But I still got my work done

I made good money and I spent it fast

And I hated what I had become

Aviva locates herself back in her own integrity by singing the chorus like a pleading manifesto, “But I’m never going back again.”

This song is a reminder that we can remember ourselves as human. We all can do this. Be human. Stay human. Reclaiming our humanity is important now more than ever as we breech upon what feels like end times — many forces are competing for our attention, acting on us to dehumanize each other through fear, violence, overwhelm, disassociation, numbness. When we fall prey to simply standing by, or worse yet actively turning against one another, we lose our own humanness too.

In Aviva's music, we find not just beautiful sounds but a map back to ourselves—an ever-heartbreakingly gorgeous instruction manual on how to stay human in a broligarch world trying to make us forget.

Enter the Liminal

I leave you now to discover Aviva La Fey for yourself. Her newest singles Lovesick and Baby, I'm Crazy offering perfect entry points. Her upcoming album The Fool is scheduled for release this spring.

She joins my On the Liminal playlist alongside other favorite finds—Annie Williams, Angelica Rockne, Anna Hillburg... and I'm just now realizing they all start with the letter A, so I better move on down the alphabet soon!

For live performances, keep an eye on her Instagram (@avivalafey) where she announces shows primarily in California and the Pacific Northwest.

So here's to Aviva La Fey, proof that while the universe might be expanding, the distance between our hearts and the perfect song is gloriously, magically, deliciously short.

Use this master button to find your preferred platform for listening, ranked from best to worst based on how they treat artists and the quality of their audio.

Post-Script: A Serendipitous Discovery + Lesson on Sharing… repeatedly

I found Aviva while working on my producer Matt McDavid's website (you know I make websites, right?). After receiving a promotion as Chief Engineer at the legendary 2200 Studios in Sausalito, he needed a website refresh. I spent days listening to his production reel and became completely enchanted and enamored with Aviva — he worked as the mix-engineer on a couple of her tracks.

As I worked and absorbed the music, I began feeling slightly embarrassed because after two years of knowing and loving Matt, I'd never truly explored his portfolio. And besides Aviva, there are lots of gems.

It made me wonder: how many other friends' artistic contributions have I missed?

from Social Media Escape Club discusses this phenomenon often—we assume people know what we're making, but even those close to us often don't know the half of it.

When you’re a creative, you have to talk about your shit, r-e-p-e-a-t-e-d-l-y, because even folks who love you don’t always know. Multiply that factor into your audience / fans/ email list and you get the point. You will need to repeat yourself. Often.

Had to throw that in here, because I know many of us artist types are reluctant to put ourselves out there and share what we’re doing, but damn man. You gotta be dedicated to your mission, and stay on it.

It made me think of this clip from Tyler the Creator. It also made me think of my retail days, how often people would come into my shop and say something like “I’ve walked past your sign everyday on my way to lunch for the past 3 years, I finally decided to come on in.” Three years bro??

Yet here I am in this instance, guilty of the same dynamic, so yes, it happens!

It can take many exposures before people are willing and ready to open up to what you’re doing, but don’t take it personally: that does not mean that what you’re making is not GLORIOUS. Stay true to your mission. And keep talking about it. Because it’s beautiful and the world needs the beauty only you can bring.

I’ll be seeing you through the Portal 🌀

Little Door