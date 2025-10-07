After my divorce, I relished slow afternoons and low-lit evenings in the quiet of my own little house in the woods, time sprawling into exactly what my soul needed and desired to do. A nap. A cup of tea. A walk down the dirt road. It was during this reset that I discovered

— the founders of the YouTube channel {

}.

I was crossing the threshold not only from wife to single mother, but also from being a vocal student to becoming a songwriter; a wobbly, awkward gestational period in which instructors like Keppie and Benny were teaching me song-craft and edging me closer to what was promised would one day be a Song. I couldn’t yet see how my scribbly poems and clunky guitar playing would knit together, but I kept going.

Eventually I did birth my first {Song} — and once that happened, a paradigm shifted that unlocked everything.

The impossible suddenly became possible.

The world before had been split between people who could write songs and people who couldn’t — and now, I knew that the divide was simply untrue, an illusion.

We all have access to song when equipped with the right skills.

Keppie and Benny are building a community to learn the craft skills to dissolve that illusion for more and more people, helping beginners break into songwriting and experienced songwriters become exquisite.

But I invited them on to chat with me to talk about something very personal: their new band, Names of Birds, their first co-written musical project, 20 years in the making — and their inspiring plans to release their music completely independent of {Spotify}.

The YouTube mavericks only recently joined Substack and plan to release primarily on the platform; we talked about this ripe experimental moment for musicians and where things might be headed if a critical mass of folks opt out of the traditional big tech release strategies.

We cover a lot of ground in this hour long discussion — the purpose of song, genre, healing through music, synchronicities, co-writing and inquiry, the subconscious, and the mounting importance of physicality in music-making as the acceleration of focus on the cerebral, AI, and tech mount — as well as alternative strategies for making a business of music when traditional industries have failed independent artists.

Names of Birds will be releasing their first single, 28 Names for Longleaf Pines, at an online {listening party} on Thursday, October 9th with fellow Substacker,

of {

} (I’ll be there!). This will kick off their album and what should be a year of beautiful ‘Cinematic Americana’ heading our way by two big hearted, deep thinking, beauty weaving musicians leading us into the unknown.

You can preview the song with me below — and come to the listening party to meet Keppie and Benny and hear about how this song was created and what lay ahead for Names of Birds.

Original artwork by Fionn McCabe // fionnmccabe.com // instagram.com/fionnmccabe