This month marks the anniversary of the most significant shift in my identity in the last two decades — when I decided to close my jewelry business to pursue being an artist.

It was the hardest decision — realistically, it took about three years to make. Now that I’m on this side, it all seems laughably clear that I was overdue to make the change, even on days when I lack clarity about how to make it all work, logistically.

But I never, ever, wake up — even on my hardest days — and think, “maybe I should have just stayed a jeweler.”

I left knowing I would have to make the path as I walked it.

I left without a definitive next step or game plan — I left with no obvious glow up that would impress people or make the whole thing make sense, it wasn’t like I had a promotion, company or obvious opportunity waiting for me to step into. I left with only a plan to write more, play more music, and invite opportunities to make cool stuff with cool people. I’ve done all of that in spades.

It’s not technically a job. Maybe more of a role.

I share this because I feel like celebrating — and also acknowledging how much I’ve discovered about myself as an artist. This space — showing up each week as a practice — has been a big part of that growth. Not really in terms of numbers, audience, or money, but in the connections I have made for myself, concepts that have developed, and also the people I have met in real life because of my writing here.

So thank you — to anyone who has been reading, listening, or minding any of the work I’ve been doing. It’s going somewhere. Just wait. xx

Listening Club

Think book club, but for albums.

We pick an album to do a deep dive listen — an album in its entirety front to back. Together we carve out an intentional space to go beyond listening to singles, disjointedly skipping, or just accepting to what an algorithm feeds us.

Our club focuses on music created by women (songwriters, performers, and/or producers). We listen at your own pace all month then gather live to discuss.

This month we will be listening to Yukimi — For You (LP) and Yume (EP). Yukimi is the lead singer of Little Dragon, and she released both these solo albums in 2025 (the Yume EP drops today 11/5). I’m curious why two separate works in one year? Let’s get into it! We will be meeting on zoom Wednesday 11/19 12-1pm pst.

RSVP

Recap from October | Anaiis — Devotion and The Black Devine

Our Listening Club met for the first time last week and talked about UK artist, Anaiis and her LP Devotion and The Black Devine. The main motivations among members for attending were to get grounded in album listening again vs. streaming (and the mindsets that come with it), a few people wanted deeper connections with other music lovers, and everyone agreed that focusing on women’s music was valuable to them.

Together we found common things we appreciated about this album — in particular the world building across her visuals: it felt confident, cohesive and mature, like a turning point in comparison to her previous work.

One member said he loved the juxtaposition of the broken way she used her voice on Something is Broken against the second track Deus Deus which comes in with steady, round, groundedness — a beat and groove that is the pinnacle of the album. The gratification that comes from hearing something soft, broken, and fragile — and then something rooted, round and full — was very gratifying. It sets the stage for a journey.

The musical styles of each track are varied — some are grooves, some are orchestral, some are trippy psychedelic journeys, there is a little Motown hit — but the through line is her voice. Her voice was the thread connecting all the ideas.

Another member talked about the music being so interesting and non linear that her normal way of listening was pleasantly disrupted — only a few albums have forced her to entirely focus on the music and not the lyrics, which is usually the thing she focuses on first. It made her think of how Solange’s work and D’Angelo’s Voodoo and Black Messiah made her feel.

We made connections to Solange a few times — the avante-garde way that Anaiis represented her body through dance and wardrobe, and some of the non linear ideas in the typography, and the use of poetic interludes felt like homage or a nod.

We also talked about the use of choir and repetition, layered production to produce her blooming, near psychedelic feel on some tracks that edged on being trance-like. We also felt some Kate Bush coming through, especially on the track Call Me (a/b) which had the same chord progression as Hounds of Love.

I personally loved some of the themes on motherhood — even though I did not read or understand the lyrics until deep into many listens — when I did, I felt a kinship that transcended the typical platitudes women receive about becoming a mother. It was apparent to me that Anaiis went on a spiritual becoming, a non linear backwards and forwards through all time to understand what it meant to love. Interesting, the music had that feel to it, even before I knew what she was saying.

Thanks to all the members who showed up to the very first session — it was so fun to talk music with y’all and the time whizzed by.

Stand out tracks: Dues Dues, Dreamer Too, Moonlight, Call Me (a/b), Here Comes The Sun, My World (beyond), Green Juice, Bright Lights.

I look forward to listening along with folks again this month — Yukimi was recommended by

from {

}. I loved the idea as I’ve been a

fan for a long time — in fact, if you ever came into the Oakland shop back in my jewelry days, it was likely playing 💚

Your November Playlist — A format update

Little Dragon

Heeeey! Thanks for the people who answered the poll last month — answer came back and 44% of you said you’re cool with YouTube Music!

This allowed me to cancel all my subscriptions, including to Spotify— it felt so damn good to hit cancel. It made me feel yucky each time I had to interface with it each month knowing what I know about the platform — but then I heard they were pumping ICE recruitment ads and it was the last shove over the 1984 line.

If you want to get off Spotify but are feeling stuck, please DM me. I will help you best I can. I’ve been thinking of hosting a zoom group for this purpose, if that interests you, leave a comment or send me a DM.

In the meantime, you can check out my article Ghosting Spotify and also I made this video on how transfer your playlists over to your preferred platform.

I’ll be writing more about this soon, but for now, just count me as a resource if you want to be more in alignment with your values.

My hope is that when you turn on the playlist, it gets embedded in the background of your life while you do the intimate things in your space — and slowly songs pop out and become like little jewels in your imagination as you play it on repeat. One or two or maybe a handful glisten and glow — they make you dance, or your heart thump, or your eyes brighten — igniting within you a curiosity — a desire for a treasure hunt all your own.

I have to mention that I went down a massive D’Angelo rabbit hole this month — I was already in one before he transitioned, but after I heard the news of his death I listened to a bunch of interviews with him, which took me on many music tangents into his influences. It was a thing. I tried to keep it limited on this playlist because it was just part of my own process — but there are some nods here that I thought that folks might enjoy.

Dive Deeper — Track by Track Highlights

Worth a full album listen | Daniel Ceasar — Son of Spergy

Sending you love on the other side | D’Angelo — Another Life

D’Angelo mentioned Walter Hawkins as an early influence. The gospel + funk + falsetto created the perfect preparation for his ears to receive Prince, his number one influence | Walter Hawkins — Never Alone

One of my favorite live performances, D’Angelo said Otis was one of the predecessors of funk | Otis Redding — Fa fa fa fa fa fa fa (sad song)

D’Angelo also mentioned the Curtis Mayfield was wildly under appreciated, so let’s appreciate him | Curtis Mayfield — So In Love

Back to our Listening Club, I thought it would be interesting to listen to this track next to Kate Bush so let’s do it | Anaiis — Call me (a/b)

And here is Kate, coming in with the similar chord progress | Kate Bush — Hounds of Love

A new track by Liz Cooper, I’m into it | Liz Cooper — IDFK

And a new single by Samantha Crane, also digging it | Samantha Crane — Cherry Plum

Last up is a stripped down, heartfelt tune | Tom Quell — Tell The Truth

This space is free — but if you got value out of this post, you can throw a couple bucks in my busking jar to show some love.

Tip my work

Please appreciate any errors or goofiness as a token of my humanness — my heart to yours 💚 I’ll be seeing you through the portal.