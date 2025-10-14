The future is…

This month has been full. Full as in my cup runneth over. I can feel everything I am creating starting to come together, like a weaving that is starting to reveal the pattern.

If there is a theme, it might be Awake.

As in: be awake enough to feel and sense the signals coming in, and bold enough to follow those signals where they lead. Into the unknown, and beyond.

Which means the future is actually right now. The present moment. Right here.

If I get lost in the fear, the distractions, the illusions — I miss it. I miss the signal. I can only build a future by being right here.

Listening Party featuring Anaais — Devotion & The Black Devine

Think book club, but for albums. We will pick an album to do a deep dive listen in our own time — then meet up to talk about it. We practice listening to an album in its entirety front to back, honoring the intent of the artist. Together we push back on the habit of listening to singles, disjointedly skipping, or just listening to what an algorithm feeds us. It allows us to listen at the pace of our body. The pace of the earth. The pace of the art itself. The first Listening Club will meet on Wednesday, October 29th @ 12-1pm PST. I decided ask folks to RSVP to a private zoom (instead of Substack Live). 🖤 RSVP The track Dues Dues is on the October Portal Playlist — the video is a deep study. On the liner notes of this new album it reads, “New motherhood has been a core influence. It deepened anaiis’ understanding of how to react with grace, create with freedom, and captures the reality of being human, unposed and unpredictable.”

Coloring Outside the Lines with Little Door — An Interview with Shanté of The Music Directory

Shanté and I collaborated this month to swap interviews — which was some of the most fun I’ve had on Substack all year because it helped me remember that the internet is a place for meeting people who share our interests, it’s not a place to live and exist. Meeting Shanté, who shared my love of music certainly — but specifically we discovered more nuanced layers as we drilled into niche genres, and then topics like birth-work and mysticism and why make music at all — unveiling the possibility and a glimmer of a kindred spirit. It has given me the energy and gumption to reach out to other people in my sphere who I am attracted to, who have that magnetic thing that I just want to know more about. You know— the thing that as kids would pull you toward a particular kid on the playground, and because you were only 4 or 5 or 8 it was allowed, there was zero shame or weirdness to just walk up and ask them: “Do you want to be friends?” or “Do you want to play pretend with me?” My kids do this ALL THE TIME. No self-consciousness. I’m conjuring more of that in my life. More unabashed admiration for people who light me up — playing it cool is over. I’m full on exuberance from here on out. Look for my interview of Shanté to drop next week. And you can also catch our Song Challenge running this month — I’ll be posting my song shortly.

Radar and Revelation — an Interview in The Sun Magazine with Jeffrey J. Kripal on Archiving the Impossible

You may have gathered by now that I am a seeker — on a quest to understand how it all works. Which means I am curious to explore questions about even the phenomenon that might be considered impossible by most. What if the impossible is simply a frontier? Kripal says in this interview: “Our belief systems take things off the table. The more we keep on the table, the messier that table gets. Sometimes it starts to look absurd, but if we take something off the table, we cannot know any more about it or what it might teach us about ourselves. People will say, ‘Oh, that’s a hallucination’ or ‘So-and-so didn’t have that near-death experience.’ They just keep taking things off the table until they can explain everything on it.” I’m with Kripal — I like having everything on the table. The fun, knowledge, and unexpected connections that might exist between how reality is functioning in “unshared experiences”, mystical insights, scientific inquiry, spirit — all of it. Overly rigid belief systems that explain the unknowable away are boring to me. I like to levitate in the questioning. I think it’s pretty funny when people think they have this whole game “figured out” — it’s laughable really. Oh, ok… so you understand how time/space and the very nature of reality and consciousness all work? What is possible and what is not? So tidy! You can check out this article in the new issue of The Sun Magazine — a digital version is available or subscribe for the print version. It’s my favorite literary treat — ad-free and simply beautiful. Been a reader since I was 13 ⁕

The Next Record Store — Santa Rosa, California

I’ve been off my smartphone since May, my little experiment has run over my summer deadline and I’ve decided to stay dumb (I will be writing about this decision soon). Detaching from a smartphone and all the apps has meant a rekindling of my connection to physical media. I recently explored a local record shop here in my hometown — their tagline is “Sucka-free since 1983”. It’s beyond nostalgic to reengage with music the way I used to. It is forcing me to think differently. When every song is at my finger tips via streaming, I gorge on it all without much thought at all. But here, here I have to slow down and really feel through what do I value when I purchase a record. And why? Name after name in the stacks lit me up, the handwritten sharpie labels called to me, each with their own idiosyncrasies, announcing something distinct about the artist between the racks — I held up the record and tried to imagine myself in my bedroom listening to this album. Will I want to listen to it over and over and over again? Will it be boring or overly familiar? Will it itch just that right spot in my imagination, get a groove going, will it feel good with the lights low, or when I crank it up to clean house in my cut off shorts? Will it live in the high rotation front end of my stack or immediately slough to the backend to be forgotten — a record I thought I should buy but I didn’t get much joy out of? I came in hoping they would have Mk.gee’s Two Star & The Dream Police but his section was sadly empty — so I just let my curiosity guide me. First, I snagged a 2003 record from the Local Music section (A LOCAL SECTION Y’ALL!!!) of a Santa Rosa based band, The New Trust — We are fast moving motherfuckers. We are women and men of action. This album was a part of my love story with my sweetheart. When we broke up in our 20s I stopped listening to it and then forgotten it even existed, and 18 years later when we reconnected I listened to it again and felt like I had fallen through a rip in time. I bought it because: MAGIC. Then I ended up picking out a Lee Scratch Perry retrospective Crucial Cuts From The Heart of the Ark (1973-1978) with tracks with Augustus Pablo, The Congos, Max Romeo, The Heptones, The Upsetters, King Tubby, Jr. Murvin, Zap Pow — when I got home and put it on I was transported. I grew up with all this music. It felt like every house party, Sunday afternoon, every drive on the winding backroads of my youth. Music that helped shape my rhythmic and political worldview. The liner notes read: “Though Scratch may have at times seemed crazy it is worth noting that creative genius appears so because geniuses see things other do not see and inhabit realities unseen.” When I came to the record store, I had no plans to walk with these particular two albums, but it all makes cosmic sense in retrospect. This is the power of having to choose and collect, versus just mindlessly consuming. These both tell the story of my life. You can visit The Next Record Store 7 days a week or online — support your local record store!

Little Door @ Pax Wines Tasting Room at The Barlow

Fundraiser for Redwood Empire Food Bank | Friday, October 24 • 5-7pm I’m playing a gig at a local tasting room here in Sebastopol with a lovely line-up of local talent to benefit the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Come thru! Featuring: Jenny Kerr, Parson Jones, Brittany Aquamarine, Karen Joy Brown , Stevie Cornell, Late But Ready and others. 6780 McKinley St, Suite 170, Sebastopol CA

Supernova Support Website is Alive!

I usually just talk about music here on Little Door — but I have been realizing my “side-hustle” branding work is absolutely related. Not just because I do business coaching and branding with artists and musicians, but because the concepts I am writing about and what I’m doing in my “work” seem to be cosmically intertwining. I am noticing there is massive overlap between what independent artists need to know, and what I know about branding and business strategy. To that point, I’m really proud of the work I did with Karen and Katie of {Supernova Support}. They were already doing inspiring work — a podcast that always left me in tears, hosting a Not So Open Mic for women only in our community, and Song Salons for women songwriters. Together, we worked to create a singular hub for their business, a website bold and brash vibe that would not only tell the story of the transformational work they are doing with women songwriters, but also the place where all their business systems flowed to and from. What I love about branding work is how I get to be a champion for artists when they are at an exciting phase in their creativity — where they have identified their gift but are unsure how to present it and systematize it. I get to be the person who 1) LOVES ON THEM HELLA HARD — seeing through any of the limiting beliefs, struggles or fears that are preventing them from getting to the next phase of actualization 2) curate high-quality visuals, storytelling, and concepts that give them the confidence to go get ‘em — in their own way, offering their gifts in only the way they can. It’s a myth that artists have to be poor — that struggle and suffering is just part of the deal. I am here as a business person to nurture a different way. If you’re interested in learning more about my work, check me out here >

Cannupa Hanska Luger in “Friends & Strangers” - Season 11 | Art21

I caught a short of Cannupa Hanska Luger talking about using mirrors as a form of protest against the heavily armed police and private security forces at Standing Rock. This feels especially timely at the next No Kings Day (this Saturday!) approaches and the I⁕E raids are on the rise. The video shows an arial view of hundreds of people walking with rectangular mirrors overhead in formation, making a river of light. This quiet moment — what he called an “empathetic response to violence” — inspired me to click and watch his entire Art21 documentary. His work aims to rewrite the myth of indigenous people, the one that says, “This is primitive, this is ancient, this is not present.” He calls his work Future Ancestral Technology. “It’s science fiction, it’s speculative fiction. It’s imagining what and how our culture shifts and changes into the future. And if it’s hard to express what it means to be Indigenous today, what does it look like if I bypass today, and consider what it means to be in a distant future?” He opens some fascinating questions about the role of art and artist in the future. Breathtaking and worth the fifteen minutes.

The Art of Singing Class with Laura Jean Anderson at The School of Song

This is the second course I’ve taken at The School of Song — the first was with Brian Eno. I signed up because my producer and I are building all the tracks for my album, with the idea that we will record all the vocals in one concentrated week, mine and the harmonies with my back up singers. This means I have time to put in my hours, rework some of my songs, and just practice my vocal performances. Investing a little extra singing time on top of my regular singing classes felt good. This class met with Laura Jean Anderson for 10 sessions and we covered warm-ups (including a beautiful warm up to Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah), somatics, mindsets, breathing, artistry, melody, vocal improvisation, and performance. We had to do a cover of The Talking Heads This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody) — we were allowed to interpret it however we wanted. I laughed when we got the assignment because I have loudly, adamantly proclaimed no one should cover this song. To me, it’s one of those tracks that is artistic perfection. But I learned so much about my voice and point of view by deconstructing this song. It was an intimate cohort and I really loved getting to know the other students and what made their artistry tick — we are all so different and weird and unique and fascinating! These people probably don’t realize how beautiful they are and how deeply their art impacted me — but they did. That is the power of group learning — or it can be if done right — that you learn a lot from the other students just by observing who they are and how they move through their artistry. All this to say, if you are looking for a place to explore music — The School of Song is an amazing resource. Affordable and taught by real gems. You can listen to my class recording for the Naive Melody assignment 🩵

Banned Book Mural — Newport Library, OR

Artist Gary Herd. Art!

Two Flavors of Feminine Power

I came across a couple music videos this month that captured my attention — totally juxtaposed but isn’t that why it’s so fun? A little wild Bay Area ride the whip love by Fijiana

And an introspective look at being culturally Catholic (um, hello, this is a thing??? I need to spend some time thinking about this….) by Substack’s very own Emma Swift

