Introducing the Listening Club

Think book club, but for albums.

We will pick an album to do a deep dive listen — listening to an album in its entirety front to back, honoring the intent of the artist. You know: carve out an intentional space to push back on our habits of listening to singles, disjointedly skipping, or just listening to what an algorithm feeds us. It allows us to listen at the pace of our body. The pace of the earth. The pace of the art itself.

Our club will focus on music created by women (songwriters, performers, and/or producers). We listen asynchronously (listen at your own pace all month), then gather live to discuss.

This month we are going to listen to and discuss —

Anaais — Devotion & The Black Divine

LIVE discussion and chat on Wednesday, October 29th @ 12 noon PST | Tune in live on the Substack App to participate in a discussion about this album 🖤

Song In Your Bones

I’m collaborating with

of the {

} on a song writing challenge that incorporates a somatic approach and a meditation option. You can check out the

. I hope you consider playing along this month — I’ll be posting my work soon.

We’ll also be sharing interview swaps in October — we each took turns interviewing one another and talked music making, inspiration, metaphysics — you know, the good stuff. This project invigorated me so profoundly, it reminded me that the internet is only the contact point — the real thing happens offline where we build friendships and connections that cannot be touched by algorithm.

Putting together the Portal Playlist is my favorite thing I do every month — I have no real process for how I do it, except that I follow my curiosity and I am always keeping my ears open and paying attention. At the end, I listen on repeat and delight, each month a capsule of my life.

My hope is that when you turn on the playlist, it gets embedded in the background of your life while you do the intimate things in your space — and slowly songs pop out and become like little jewels in your imagination. One or two or maybe a handful brighten and glow — they make you dance, or your heart thump, or your eyes glisten — igniting within you a curiosity. A desire for a treasure hunt all your own.

As always, I’ve prepared the playlist across multiple platforms —ranked from best to worst based on how they treat artists and the quality of their audio. Select your preferred platform and launch into your Cosmic Oblivion 🌀

Dive Deeper — Track by Track Highlights

This cover of Arthur Russell’s original brings depth, spaciousness, and drums in place of minimalism, while honoring the infectious cello hook that made me fall in love with the track many, many moons ago. A lovely reimagining.

This is off the now 25 year old Voodoo album — a beloved, steady favorite that lit up my heart and imagination as senior in high school in 2000. I listened to this album non-stop and tried to envision the kind of love that could contain such music. I was reminded to revisit the album when Shanté and I were swapping songs — she had a cover of Send It On on one of her mixes, another favorite from the album. Then I went down a rabbit hole on Youtube learning all about how Voodoo was made. All I really knew about it (if I’m honest) was the Untitled (How Does It Feel) video — which to me was the most beautiful piece of videography ever made of a body. While most people were obsessed with how sexy D’Angelo was naked (ok, I was too), the thing I was more interested in was watching how his body moved while singing and breathing. I wanted THAT. Badly. I cannot express how burning that desire was, to watch him un-peel himself so vulnerably, completely, exquisitely — to draw in breath and let out sound so freely. Looking back I can see that he was a part of my singer journey, a drop in the alchemy fire to get my desires hot enough to break out of what I knew about myself and try something I felt was weird, embarrassing, and maybe even shameful. Outside of this inner knowing — this love I felt listening to D’Angelo express himself — I knew nothing about him or his process. Through my research I discovered that this album is probably one of the most genius projects ever created, everything about how it was made is antithetical to how music is usually made today (or even 25 years ago). Just like the video, the music itself and how it was made is a testament to embodiment, to physicality, to being human and leading with how our bodies feel and respond — which hits like prophecy when listening to it today. Most notable is the album’s signature loose groove sound which comes from intentionally playing behind the beat and not locking everything to a grid — played on J-Dilla’s programmed MPC time-feel to a full live band, creating what became known as “Dilla time” with human musicians. Pino Palladino, Charlie Hunter, and Questlove were asked to widen the pocket and play with deliberate sloppiness — but only highly skilled players could screw the beat like that and maintain the groove. D’Angelo intentionally made his vocals hard to understand, poet Saul Williams wrote on the liner notes that he sounded like “Bobby Mcferrin on opium”. He layered his vocals, treating his voice as another instrument rather than prioritizing lyrical clarity, often singing behind the beat himself, further widening the groove and feel. Approximately 85% was recorded live to tape at Electric Lady Studios, with musicians playing together in the room and reacting to each other in real-time. This was unheard of, even 25 years ago. Consider that now most all music is programmed digitally and locked in to a grid, quantized to be perfectly set on top of the beat right where you expect it to be. Consider that most tracks are built layer upon layer, comp after comp — artists like Billie Eilish boost about having over 500 vocal comps in one track. Consider autotune. Consider that computers and their efficiencies have innovated, yes, but also there has been a slow creep into the real technology of music-making, the spiritual transmissions of bodies. Voodoo was an exercise in expression — in breaking conventions, taking rules to the edges and playing with the question: how does it feel?

Pretty sure I found this somewhere in Shante’s recommendations, and I explored other Nicolas Jaar tracks and nothing hit like this one. It’s singular. I put it on my DRUM BUM BUM playlist which I use to share sonic ideas with my producer, this one specifically for drum inspiration, a process I outline in my article {The Body Knows What Your Music Should Sound Like}. I love the meditative toms, like a rolling heartbeat.

Ethereal, sweet, layered — like being sprawled out, getting kissed head to toe gently, no rush to be anywhere.

A sweet track by Bay Area cosmic songwriter’s sophomore album — her voice bleeds into jazz history while feeling simultaneously very rooted in the present. I brought my two daughters out to Bolinas for a benefit show last weekend and Mae Powell was on the roster (who slayed), along with Anna Hillburg, Cass McCombs and The West Marin Grateful Dead Appreciation Society. The show was free for 10 and under so there were tons of parents and little kids present (it was a West Marin vibe) — and a pattern on stage emerged that had me contemplating the state of music. Out of the whole line up, the only actual band was the opener — the youngsters of the bill, likely because they are still young enough to “afford” being in a band, aka they could afford being poor (just a wild guess). All the other performers were singing stripped down versions of their music, performing solo or with a friend to round out the sound a bit with an accompanying guitar. It was cool, but it also broke my heart because it’s an indication of a systemic issue, of how far music has been degraded and devalued. Being in a band is pretty untenable for a lot of performers. The math just doesn’t math. Folks are not making enough money in their musical matrix to justify the expense of a band, so live performances become approximations of the music, lite versions of what the creator has in mind. I felt as if they were standing there and asking the audience, “Ok, but imagine drums and back up singers, and bassist and the whole feel is really cosmic cowboy.” Beautiful no doubt — but it’s leaving so much off the table. It’s one thing to choose a constraint, it’s a whole other thing to be forced into one. It’s making me consider how to solve this problem for myself — in the studio I am creating a big, trippy sound. It’s nothing like a girl and a guitar vibe. How will I solve for this when it comes time to play it live? How are people creating work arounds? How can we fill the matrix with money in other ways so that bands do become viable? How do we create new worlds in the unincorporated territories between where the tech behemoths have colonized? Just questions I have…

