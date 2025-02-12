This album was in my Top 5 on my 2024 Wrapped, I loved it so much I purchased the vinyl on Bandcamp. Ethereal is the word that comes to mind. It is a breathtaking transmission from the heart of the feminine.

The kind of feminine that handcrafts a fire-blazing stunt hoop and barrels through it like a motorcycle daredevil for the album cover. Swoon!

One night, my sweetheart and I listened to it on repeat in our outdoor bath, surrounded by the chatter of owls and frogs. It was the perfect companion. Angelic harmonies, layered reverb, lo-fi drums, and lyrical vignettes transform small moments into something profound and significant.

I’m particularly obsessed with the song Midnight, about a missing dog, which helped me process the loss of my own dog. Then there’s Oh My Love, with its desperate pedal steel and her haunting vocals:

“No such thing as strong now / No such thing as who you need to be / Just keep on listening to those things / That are bubbling up from your deep.”

Fantasy You’re Fine, Visitor, Getting Old, and Lover Like You are also standout tracks. I can loop this album all day—it’s a favorite, start to finish, for quiet contemplation, make-out sessions, gardening projects, and just tinkering around my house in my slippers.

Produced with Bill Reynolds, who’s worked with Band of Horses, The Watson Twins, and Tyler Ramsey, the album feels both intimate and expansive.

Chris Crofton writes about Annie:

Annie is based in Nashville, TN. You wanna know how she got here? She was playing her guitar at a party at University of Wyoming, and a touring gospel hip-hop group saw her. They invited her to come to Nashville, and be on their label. The deal fell through, but Annie stayed in Tennessee. When you listen to this record, you might say to yourself, “Gospel hip-hop group? I don’t get it.” But I get it. At that party in Wyoming, sacred recognized sacred.

Listen on Spotify ⟿

Listen on Apple ⟿

Listen on Youtube ⟿

And not to Bury the Lead…

Today I am sharing my first demo!

This song was created in January 2024, which feels like an eternity ago. This recording was me proving to myself that I could write and record a song, that the burning desire I had to create music was not stupid, shameful, or something to be embarrassed about. It was a worthwhile creative expression I had full right and liberty to pursue.

I partnered with Matt McDavid at Sanctuary Sound to produce it, who was the most nurturing and loving person to hold my very tender vision. He brought in Muunjuun to play most of the instrumentation on the track, and together the three of us brought this little idea to life in a studio in the woods of Occidental.

I could write a whole book on how healing this song was for me, how many threads it pulled in my heart, my lineage, my memories, how it took me backwards and forwards through time and space to clean up what had been.

It was an alchemical miracle that awoke me to something new about music I did not understand as a listener — that creating music might be the most plastic and malleable way to play with reality. I have done countless hours of therapy and nothing touches the depth and speed at which things shifted as I wrote, created, sang and performed this song.

2025 I am working on recording my full album, including the final version of Girl. I hope you enjoy a little taste of what is to come 🌸

I’ll be seeing you through the portal 🌀

Little Door

If you have a recommendation, a song, a band you’re excited about right now — especially an artist who is On the Liminal with less that 15k monthly listeners — drop it in the comments and I’ll check it out, and consider it a gift to the community 👇