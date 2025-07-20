When I opened my batch of film scans, I wept.
The ephemeral moments from the past two months cascaded back, textured and gripped in dreamy light that matched my memory. My life.
People talk about the phenomenon that emerges after putting the smartphone away: gradually, your attention, focus, and perception begin opening back up.
You realize—suddenly, sadly—that you'd been in a tunnel the whole time. Your visual perception had closed around the 18 inches in front of your face, your ears muffled, the whole world tightly wound around a vortex of spinning energy between you and this thing dancing before your eyes.
You get it back, though. You notice it little by pebble. A slower, slacken way your eyes begin to drift, and rest and patiently to wait to see. Your peripheral vision engulfs places you hadn't thought to look—like up—and you feel the buoyancy of air around you holding information for the taking.
You find pockets of sunshine to warm up in like a cat, and while soaking in rays, you stretch and yawn and notice the vastness.
Instead of escaping into that other world—the private two feet only you can inhabit—you find yourself watching strangers around you. The way they chew their food only on the left side, hold their breath waiting for an answer, or smile reassuringly while bouncing their leg like an anxiety jackhammer under the table. It's beautiful here.
I've been free from my smartphone for just over two months now. Alongside my experiment to break ties with my phone, I decided to shoot on film again. The experience has been a pleasure trove — reconnecting to my pre-internet self. Analog photography has helped me channel the expanded attention and perception into an activity that furthered and deepened my attunement, a feedback loop of presence and reclamation.
The two things I was most hesitant to give up were my camera and my music.
For music: I invested in upgrading my record player, became a member of NTS radio, and when driving, I've been enjoying sampling local radio stations. It's much different than my Spotify streaming era, but I'm loving it. I also cut back on podcasts, YouTube videos, and extraneous content—and that alone has given me so much more space.
On the photography front, I purchased a Kodak EKTAR H35 Half Frame Film Camera, and I already had a Fuji Instax hybrid camera that shoots digital and prints on Polaroid-like film. Between the two, I decided to spend the summer shooting my life the old way. Point, click, and cross my fingers that something special comes back.
The Ektar especially transported me into a different space when shooting—there was no feedback screen to tell me if I'd captured the moment the way I intended. Blind faith, hope, trust, letting go of control each time I clicked the shutter.
The most moving images were of my children—my heart exploded in a kaleidoscope of summer lanky limbs—but those are my own tender and private artifacts. When I became a mother, my co-parent and I decided not to post images of them on the internet, giving them sovereignty to choose who they will be as digital people when they're old enough to choose for themselves. What I will share with you today are the other moments that stood out, but know what is not shown is also present — a mother’s euphoria.
This experiment has been nothing but pleasurable and fun. Maybe it was just an attempt, at first, to reclaim some of my creative time and attention. But what I discovered was far more profound than I ever imagined. I didn't just step away from my phone—I stepped outside the entire cultural current I'd been swimming in without realizing it.
And from this distance, everything looks different. The way we move through the world, the invisible forces that pull our attention, the whole elaborate choreography of modern life—it's all suddenly visible, like watching from a hilltop — and the distance is surprisingly warm and forgiving, like watching ants do their emergent work. It's genuinely mind-bending. I came for better focus and stumbled into a completely different way of seeing.
I’d like more people to see it, if I’m honest.
If you’re dumbphone curious, I am going to host a Go Dumb Meet Up on Tuesday, July 29th from 5pm-6pm PST.
Together we can talk through any questions you have about temporarily or permanently giving up your smartphone and crossing the threshold over to this side.
Thanks for passing the moments with me — you can sign up for the Go Dumb Meet Up here.
Stunning perspectives photos from a multi-genre artist and thought leader.