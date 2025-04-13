As a teenager my grandfather warned me, "Be careful what you listen to." I dismissed him then, (what did he know! Old man!) thinking: of course I should listen to sad music when I'm sad. Like, hello?! Isn't that the entire point of Fiona Apple's existence? To soundtrack my dramatic teenage journal entries?

But now I understand—some mirrors become funhouse traps, reflecting narratives that deepen with each play, carving neural pathways that make escape increasingly difficult. These tracks somehow make you feel both seen and slightly worse about your life at the same time.

See yourself as a loser in love? That song you play on repeat isn't just commiserating—it's creating a delicious trance, a vibrational pattern your body chemistry begins to crave. The dopamine rush of recognition becomes a closed loop, and suddenly, you can no longer see the exit door. You're basically manufacturing your own designer drug, except instead of getting high, you're settling into an identity of being a sad girl (or boy! or boi, or whatever).

As we enter spring, this Portal Playlist asks: What if we created soundscapes that spiral upward instead? Not through saccharine positivity or spiritual bypassing, but through honest evolution—music that honors where we've been while metabolizing it into forward motion. A molting. A shedding. A shining.

I’m not referring to the type of “positive” or “high-vibe” music that is actual medicine music, which is it’s own thing. Medicine music has it’s own purpose and power, that’s not what I’m talking about here. Think less “frequencies for healing” and more "cosmic trampoline for your consciousness."

And don't get me wrong, I have relished many commiserating moments of connection in the bowels of musical angst, rage, self-loathing, misery, anxiety and depression. How divine to feel the precise emotional texture that seemed so mine alone turned into a sonic experience—turns out, I’m not alone with this weird freak thing I’m feeling, in fact, someone wrote a whole damn song about it, babe!

As a songwriter, I follow Rick Rubin's advice: think of the audience last. I write for myself first, seeking personal catharsis and understanding while exploring what I feel is beautiful. I excavate my psyche with a guitar instead of a therapist's couch (though I use that too—I'm not a monster).

Recently after therapy, I left feeling confused about what we'd uncovered—that foggy "wait, what just happened?" sensation that costs by the hour. At home with my guitar, it all spilled out with big ploppy tears—raw and hard to hear at first, a martyr story propped up with self-pity that would make even Taylor Swift say "hey hunn, dial it back a notch."

That's the catharsis part, just for me—seeing and feeling the pattern that had been subconsciously running the show, subtly directing my relationships and self-image while I remained oblivious to the whole operation, the pattern cloaked behind the neural curtain.

But the songwriter must return to that raw, cathartic draft and use craft to transform it into something universal and elevated. To take that embarrassing diary entry and turn it into something that might actually help someone else navigate their own existential traffic jam. To help me navigate out of the pattern, too—if I leave it in this raw state, there is no alchemy, it's just a combustible ingredient in the alchemical lab.

A song feels done when it doesn't drag you down but instead holds up a mirror to that part of yourself that needs to see this pattern running beneath your own surface—like catching your reflection in a store window and realizing you've been walking around with spinach in your teeth all day.

Because if we are to establish the earth we want to inhabit, it begins at the energetic level—each of us clearing our own field and choosing something higher than what we've inherited. We're gotta basically be cosmic Marie Kondos deciding which vibrational patterns actually spark joy, and graciously letting go of what no longer serves, with gratitude.

Perhaps solutions to our massive, grief-laden, seemingly impossible global problems will arrive more readily when we're not dragging the weight of outdated stories about ourselves as creatures bound to the muck. (Spoiler alert: you're not actually a swamp thing despite what the culture, your family, your ex lovers and all the other people who have harmed you may have told you, or probably worse, what you’ve been telling yourself.)

Oh, sweet one: You are love.

The music gathered here isn't about escaping reality but about creating a new one. Each track serves as a sonic doorway, inviting your quantum energy to align with possibilities beyond old patterns. Less "escapist fantasy" and more "neurological renovation project."

Step through. The door is open. Your cosmic spaceship has arrived.

Portal Playlist 002: Spring 2025

I'm working on a theory that funk is the intergalactic conduit to other dimensions and earthly healing. Oh wait. That's not a new theory. Parliament has been giving us an afro-futuristic interplanetary cord to outer-space for decades.

Here's the thing: these musical shamans built medicine and explicit directions right into the DNA of the song, impossible to miss. In the breakdown:

"Now this is what I want you all to do: If you got faults, defects, shortcomings… You know like arthritis, rheumatism or migraines, Whatever part of your body it is, I want you to lay it on your radio, let the vibes flow through. Funk not only moves, it can re-move, dig? The desired effect is what you get."

I ran this experiment myself, as someone who dealt with migraines. Funk helps, a lot. Funk is joy, funk is soulful expression, funk is embracing the weird, funk is love incarnate. It's hard to take your worries too seriously with funk. Funk loosens what life tightens—medicine disguised as a cosmic booty shake.

I could spend hours in the whirlpool of sounds on this track. When listening to songs, I often imagine the singer addressing someone unexpected rather than the assumed romantic interest. Female artists especially get boxed into narratives centered around romantic love as life's ultimate pinnacle—a burden of untruth placed on women.

Romantic love is just one form of love. The most rewarding relationship, I'm discovering, is the one you cultivate with yourself—that inner connection where the sacred and divine is accessed. From that wellspring, all other relationships with children, lovers, friends, and family flow from a completely different place.

The lyric, "She can look like me, she won't feel like me," strikes me as a conversation with self—acknowledging how much she’s evolved. Though her appearance might remain the same, she feels fundamentally different inside. She is changed, transformed into a new creature, transforming pain into beauty, she can “make dust sparkle”.

Apsáalooke emcee Supaman takes the phrase made famous by Maya Angelou, "When you know better, do better," and transforms it into a mesmerizing sonic journey that doesn't shy away from naming the enemy: systemic racism, colonialism, and genocide— and the illusions propping up the American dream.

The track weaves a lilting staccato native flute melody with chants and thoughtfully placed samples, creating a textured landscape that honors Indigenous musical traditions while embracing contemporary hip hop.

"Know better, do better, it’s the motto, it's that good medicine, that hard pill to swallow," he declares, acknowledging the difficulty and necessity of confronting these truths.

Supaman's flow commands attention—a masterclass in truth-telling that maintains a warm, peaceful vibe of resilience throughout. This isn't passive peace, but the hard-earned tranquility of those who've survived generations of attempted erasure.

What makes the track so powerful is how it balances righteous critique with a path forward. Even while naming historical and ongoing atrocities, Supaman centers resilience and survival, pointing toward “opening the heart and letting love lead the way”. The production breathes with intentional space, creating room for listeners to absorb both the weight of history and the possibility of healing.

In a cultural moment filled with hollow calls for unity without accountability, Supaman offers something far more valuable: a clear-eyed assessment of damage done alongside an invitation to genuine connection—medicine that's bitter but healing.

Oh. This WHOLE song. Every single line. Gorgeous. But I just about died twice:

The line "I read All About Love then I gave it to Jade" sent me reeling. I live for bell hooks' masterpiece on love as a practice rather than just a feeling. To have this transformative text appear in lyrics was heart bursting, throat throttling, blood pumping—like witnessing a secret handshake between the artist and everyone whose life was changed by hooks' wisdom. In the outro, the sampled word "free" plays in perfect response to each of her lines, creating a stunning call-and-response pattern. The moment that absolutely killed me was when she says, "Auntie Simbi what she call me when my niece turned free." It's so tender and endearing, capturing that ephemeral phase when children say "free" instead of "three"—that magical time when they truly are absolute free spirits, unbound by the world's expectations.

I was itching to dive into the new album, having been a major Paprika fan-girl—and on first listen, this track bubbled up as the clear winner. It wasn't until I'd spent a few days with the song on repeat that I stumbled across another substack article spilling the tea on what it's actually about.

Turns out Michelle Zauner (the genius behind Japanese Breakfast) deals with some of the same brain chaos I do! She openly shares her struggles with anxiety and those oh-so-fun intrusive thoughts—you know, the ones where your mind suddenly goes "but what if your loved ones DIED HORRIBLY right now?" Cool, thanks brain! Super helpful!

This revelation added such an interesting layer. When I listen, the song feels open and free and not anxious at all. Maybe a little melancholic in that good way—but not angsty. Learning about her inspiration actually endeared me to both her and the song because after having my kids, I had my own carnival of wild intrusive thoughts. Hello, postpartum hormones—thanks for the mental horror movie nobody asked for!

It took education, time, and a whole lot of practice to figure out how to deal with these thought-bombs. Learning not to identify with them, not to follow them down the rabbit hole like some traumatized Alice in Wonderland, and definitely not to hate myself for having them.

Eventually I realized they were just weird things my sweet, overprotective brain was trying to do to keep me and my baby safe—like a security system with WAY too many false alarms.

Hearing this breezy, beautiful track knowing it came from such a chaotic mental space feels like watching someone turn their compost into a garden.

This track from my collaborator Muunjuun's new project Superbloom Hotline is pure sonic bliss wrapped in neo-cosmic funk packaging. The production has this delicious retro-futuristic quality, like if George Clinton and Thundercat had a musical baby that was raised by aliens with impeccable taste.

Those synth lines bubble and float while the bass keeps you gloriously grounded, creating this perfect tension between cosmic exploration and earth-bound groove."I've been floating on the ether." Yeah brother, me too. Me too.

What I love most is how the track never takes itself too seriously despite its cosmic ambitions. There's a playfulness in the production that invites you to just let go and enjoy the ride. It's music for both your body and your third eye—serious dance floor material that still manages to tickle your consciousness.

This is the soundtrack to the party happening somewhere between this dimension and the next one over. And honestly? I want to hit repeat and groove to it all day, letting those funk-infused sonic waves wash over me until further notice. Someone please inform my calendar I've gone inter-dimensional and will return when the groove releases me.

This track hits me right in the feels with its raw tension between old programming and new vulnerability. The central exchange – "Take your time, what's the rush?" versus "Baby, I'm a dog, I'm a mutt" – perfectly captures that internal battle we all face when trying to evolve beyond our conditioned patterns.

What's fascinating is how he's simultaneously aware of his programming ("I'm a dog") while actively choosing to challenge it ("I'll be vulnerable"). It's like watching someone's nervous system argue with itself in real time. He knows his trust issues come from seeing "past pretty faces," but he's still trying to override that self-protective coding to let his guard down.

The tender patience from his partner creates this beautiful counterpoint to his anxiety. While he's rushing and self-labeling based on past behaviors, she's offering this gentle invitation to slow down and not get trapped in old identities. It's that classic dance between our wounded parts that want to stay safe and our evolving selves that long for genuine connection.

I love how he doesn't pretend the transformation is easy or complete. There's that striking honesty of "so you can break my heart if you want to" – he's not claiming to be healed, just brave enough to try something different. It's the messy, beautiful reality of growth: still carrying our old stories while attempting to write new ones. This song is basically the soundtrack to that exhilarating, terrifying moment when we choose to unlearn what once protected us but now just keeps us isolated.

Lonnie Holley's "Strength of a Song" is the kind of track that makes me want to create a new word just to describe the experience: transcendportational. Yes, that should absolutely be a word because nothing else quite captures how Holley's music moves you not just emotionally but somehow physically across dimensions.

This track appears on Tonky, an album I highly recommend experiencing from start to finish. Seriously. Go listen.

Holley's 75 year old voice—raw, weathered, and impossibly authentic—vibrates with the full spectrum of his extraordinary life journey. When he sings, you're hearing the resonance of a man who has transformed hardship into art for over four decades, whose sculptures made from discarded materials now sit in the world's finest museums and whose improvisational approach to creativity feels like a direct line to something ancient and true.

What destroys me about this song is how Holley's voice seems to carry everything at once—personal triumph over unimaginable obstacles, collective grief, ancestral wisdom, and hope. It's not performance; it's testimony. The musical backdrop creates this perfect atmospheric cradle for his vocal improvisation, which never follows predictable patterns but instead moves like water finding its path—sometimes a trickle, sometimes a flood.

Unlike musicians who craft songs through careful composition, Holley's approach is completely improvisational. Each performance is unique, evolving and morphing in the moment, which makes this recorded version feel like captured lightning.

"Strength of a Song" isn't just about listening to music—it's about experiencing what happens when someone transforms their entire life story into sonic vibration. It's healing. It's history. It's the sound of someone who has seen America from its underside and still found beauty. And if that doesn't make you want to bawl your eyes out, I don't know what will.

Toro y Moi released an all instrumental album (yay!) and I'm so glad he did because it perfectly demonstrated a point Brian Eno dropped in my songwriting class: Lyrics are the equivalent of dropping a figure into a landscape painting—your eye can't help but fixate on it.

While the original lyrics beautifully explore relationship patterns (hello, buffalo as ignored warning sign!), getting to experience just the musical landscape felt like finally noticing all the details I'd been missing. Suddenly I'm roaming free in sonic terrain that was there all along.

The landscape is an intergalactic, funky spacewalk that keeps beckoning you upward—like some benevolent force is calling you to board a sonic spaceship.

What fascinates me most is the strategic placement of interruptions throughout the journey. Just when you're ready to completely ascend, there's this momentary pause—a "hold on, not yet"—before the groove recaptures you and continues its upward trajectory. These interruptions don't feel jarring, but rather like necessary recalibrations before the next phase of cosmic travel.

Without lyrics to anchor the experience, the spaciousness gives you room to explore each sound element while still maintaining that irresistible upward momentum. Your ears finally get to be intimate with the main character in this story: the music.

This version doesn't deny obstacles exist—those interruptions make sure of that—but rather suggests we can dance our way through them and keep ascending anyway.

A little expansion. A little contraction. A little more expansion.

Whatcha waiting for babes? The Portal awaits….

While I featured 10 tracks here, the full playlist contains 28 juicy, upward-spiraling songs beckoning you forward into springtime's full bloom.

Use this master button to find your preferred platform for listening, ranked from best to worst based on how they treat artists and the quality of their audio.

