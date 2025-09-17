Hello darlings — I’m working on a little side project about dreams. Depending on who you ask, dreams are either nothing at all — just our brains cleaning themselves out at night — or they are instructions on how to build new paradigms and possibilities coming through from spirit and our ancestors. You might guess which camp I fall into ☁✨

Here is what is coming in through my channel this week:

Missy Elliot and Lil’ Kim duet as fully actualized middle-aged women, embracing their wisdom and not trying to be younger, faster, cooler. They are harmonizing like songbirds, lilting, soaring, tears are flowing — there is no denying they have LIVED. The industry has taken their hands off these two, they are doing exactly what they want to do and it is f*cking BEAUTIFUL. (When I woke up, I almost captured the melody… it was right on the tip of my brain, but alas it drifted away). Ornithology for Singers. Bird mentor matchmaking for human singers. Study with a bird friend. He dies. No one tries to save him. It’s all very pitiful.

Have you been getting instructions from spirit in your dreams? Ever catch a melody in a dream? Or solve a big problem in your sleep? Do you ever ask for guidance in your dreams?

This month for our Cosmic provisions, I’m sharing with you something that shifted my perspective, a tool for songwriting, something beautiful, a delightful read, a newly released track by a friend, and a resource for finding non-algorithmic music. Enjoy m’loves!