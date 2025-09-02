I want to tell you a true story.

Last year, my sweet doggie boy, Jim Dude, died on a summer’s night. I brought him home, and in the morning we dug a hole in the ground, layered his curled body with flowers and sung him home. Like his life, his death set in motion a cascade of gifts — this story is about one such gift.

In the months after Jim died, everything was different. I was different. I stopped trying so hard to function, and just let myself be. Two songs comforted me as I drove, or as I swung in my hammock, or took long walks around the lake.

Dog songs.

Midnight by Annie Williams and I Love My Dog by Mapache. I listened and I openly wept. Dogs. I decided I would write my own dog ballad one day.

Mapache announced a show in San Fransisco at the Chapel, I got tickets and my sweetheart and I made the drive down. I was hoping they would play my favorite song Ghosts — to me it’s the stand out song on the new Swinging Stars album — but was surprised and a little disappointed when their set came to a close and it never made it on to the set list.

Then, as they were about to close out, the familiar opening to I Love My Dog came on, I turned to my sweetheart, eyes gleaming in surprise — I thought this song was my own private joy, one of those ditty-type tracks that few people pay attention to but I had just happened to glom onto because I was experiencing a dog death.

Then, astounded, we looked around as phone after phone raised up in the air, each glowing with the portrait of a dog face, the room an ever-growing basin of floating dogs and arms raised to form a new atmosphere. The entire Chapel joined in the chorus, “I Love My Dog!” — I could barely breathe, the grief and joy braiding together so tightly in my chest. I held hands with my sweetheart, our fingers interlaced — he had also lost his dog that year, a blue eyed Catahoula hound dog named Jack.

Gasping for air, I sobbed, clutching my heart, I sang, “I Love My Dog,” along with everyone while the mascara skidded down my cheeks.

This is how they end their shows? With all the dogs? What? Not with a raucous rock crescendo or a heartbreaking ballad?

I felt Jim everywhere.

After the song was over, the house lights came on, my sweetheart and I embraced each other elbow to elbow, looked at each other — “Whoosh,” I said. He wiped my face.

The line at the merch table was long, and even thought I wanted to talk to Clay and Sam, it was late and my face was puffy from crying, so we decided to skip it and buy the albums online. It was a long drive home.

Then a few weeks later

I noticed Mapache announced a show in my hometown of Sebastopol, but I couldn't get tickets because I had my kids that night. It reminded me I needed to go online and get the vinyl, still on my to-do list.

That Friday morning, I was driving into work and guess who was parked right in front of my shop?

Sam and Clay!

And guess what they had in the back of their truck?

Records!

I knocked on my shop window from the inside, “Hey!” I must have been beaming a smile like a double rainbow. Or a happy dog.

Sam was cautious, Clay was curious and amused as I poured myself outside and I explained that I saw them at the Chapel a few weeks ago.

This whole encounter was likely nothing of note to my Mapache heroes, but to me it was synchronistic confirmation from Jim, from the Universe, from the love within and everywhere that I was just where I needed to be. No effort required. Just keep making my music, keep showing up, the rest would be taken care of. Trust.

I purchased a few records from the tailgate while they held their coffee cups from Grateful Bagel, and I talked with them about their shows. I was excitedly chatting like a mom who'd been up for hours while they had not even had a sip of coffee yet—through the morning fog I got the scoop on that very endearing dog moment.

I asked the guys, "What is the deal with that, is that a ritual at your shows?"

"Yeah, I think one of our girlfriends started doing it… now it's a thing. Pretty sweet."

I didn't have the right words, and they obviously hadn't had enough caffeine to receive my onslaught of Jim stories and tears, but dig-a-dang-dude. Magic.

All of it.

Love you Jim Boy!

Enjoy the September Playlist which traces my current mood, new finds, memories from last season, and all the feels. It includes a few dog tracks 🐾