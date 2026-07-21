SHOW DETAILS

Songwriters in the round with Karen Joy Brown, Katie Phillips and Little Door

Friday August 7th at the Lost Church in Santa Rosa

Doors 7:30 | Show 8:15 | $18

Purchase Advance Tickets >

$3 off each ticket when you use the code earlybird5 at checkout. Offer ends Sunday, August 2nd. Promo Codes are not applicable at the door. Codes are not case sensitive, but must be typed as one word.

Coming from out of town? Hotel Discount at ArtHouse Hotel and Hotel e — Use code TLC when booking for 15% off, free valet parking, and indoor secured parking.