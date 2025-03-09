Angelica Rockne is an expander for me. Have you heard this term? An expander is someone who embodies a reality you once thought impossible, showing you that—yes, of course—you can do it too. Why the fuck not?

I first saw her at a show with my then-husband. He was playing a Gram Parsons tribute at the Great American Music Hall when she took the stage in a white jumpsuit and sang one of my favorite songs of all time: Buffalo Springfield’s Kind Woman. She was captivating.

We brought home her vinyl, Queen of San Antonio, and it became one of my favorite albums. Cosmic Country. I love every track, but my favorite by far is Baby. It destroys me every time. I’m not sure I can explain why… it’s driving, aching, and feels like a futile negotiation with someone you know is about to hurt you real bad—but you beg them to get in the car with you anyway.

I also love Whiskey Men. She sings, “You late-night whiskey-drinking men ain’t enough for me anymore.” It takes me back to that time in life when all those illusions came crashing down. Outlaws and bad boys just started looking sad and lonely.

I picked up her 2023 album at a trippy little show in Sebastopol, at a private property called Red Barn. She opened for another one of my favorite artists, Alela Diane.

When I saw the billing, I felt like my angels and spirit guides were having a good laugh. “Hey! Let’s send her two of her most favorite heart-expanding artists to her hometown on a night her kids are with their dad, in some weird barn in a field, and see how she handles that.”

Her set was magical—just her and a guitar. Her voice. Each of us has a unique way of approaching sound, and Angelica’s is entirely her own. Identifiable.

White Cadillac is my favorite track off the new album. But hearing her live, I was moved to tears by her story behind Protection, Prayers, and Vigilance. We shared the trauma of birthing children during the overlapping calamities of a global pandemic and California wildfires. This is why seeing music live is so goddamn important, connections can be made in the greater web.

I got to meet Angelica briefly after the show and buy the vinyl directly from her. I made no effort to play it cool or be aloof about how much her work means to me. People who impact us in such profound ways should know.

Because as artists, sometimes we create things and have no idea if they land anywhere—did anyone get it? All this channeling, laboring, crafting, contemplating… and then it goes out into the world, and you might never know if people understand or love it.

I love it. I wanted her to know because it has changed my life.

And now, I hope you love it, too.

Hit the button to see links to your preferred platform for listening, ranked from best to worst based on how they treat artists and the quality of their audio.

I’ll be seeing you through the portal 🌀

Little Door

If you have a recommendation, a song, a band you’re excited about right now — especially an artist who is On the Liminal with less that 15k monthly listeners — drop it in the comments and I’ll check it out, and consider it a gift to the community 👇