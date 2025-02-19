I stumbled across Anna Hillburg in one of my algorithmic Spotify playlists—a solid recommendation that likely came my way because I listen to a lot of Jenny O., Mikayla McVey, Samantha Crain, Valerie June, Jess Williamson, Molly Sarlé, and, more recently, Hurray for the Riff Raff. All of these artists cross-pollinate beautifully with Anna Hillburg’s vibe.

The song that caught my attention was No Fun, off her 2018 album Really Real. It opens with a strange, hypnotic drum pattern—bam-bam-bam-bam-bam—that immediately grabbed me. Over it, Hillburg drapes a slightly eerie vocal hook, and the track builds into a spacious bridge with a delicious amount of negative space. When the drums and instrumentation return, it hits all the right emotional notes.

Her third and latest album, Tired Girls, explores “the way young girls are raised to consider falling in love as a main life priority and what a woman’s life is like if she doesn’t fit into that mold.” Hillburg describes her songwriting approach as addressing “the reality of womanhood and feminism—but, ya know, why not make that ‘dancey’?”

A multi-instrumentalist, Hillburg writes, composes, sings, and plays trumpet, guitar, and bass. She’s educated and virtuosic, yet her sound feels grounded, like it was born out of a garage band experiment. It’s raw but refined, intimate but expansive.

Standout tracks from Tired Girls include Happier Times, Holding’ On, and Early Morning Dreams—each one a testament to her ability to blend thought-provoking themes with infectious melodies. And trumpet!

