End of the year music wrap ups are everywhere on Substack and, well, everywhere. I thought I’d leave the Best Of lists to other Substack curators who do this type of work much better than I do — I’m out here simply exploring what turns me on with no particular rhyme or reason, except my own internal curiosity.

But — that same shapelessness is what creates an autobiography set to music, the soundtrack to my life. Which is probably closer to how you listen to music. It lacks pretense about pleasing other people and comes directly from the narratives within my own life happenings, each song a record of a time, a thought process, a feeling that charged through my circuitry. No rating system, no grades, no awards.

And the most intimate space I could draw you into is the analog realm where I listen to music — my bedroom.

The space where I collect vinyl and listen to it, mostly at night, when I am in my most tender of states. Candles flickering, spooned up with my sweetheart, staring at the stars and listening to the owls hoot and the coyotes howl — these are the albums I invited into that inner sanctum.

Of course, I listened to a TON of music online, on the radio, streaming, and on online radio too. Even though I quit Spotify and dumped my smartphone this year, I still clocked most of my day with music on in the background in a digital way — it plays while I work, drive, cook. Music is a constant in my life.

But vinyl is where it all counts.

Peeking into my vinyl collection is getting the receipts: the shows I attended, where I spent my money, what I wrote about, and ultimately what I want to listen to when the digital world falls away and all that’s left is me and the actual world — needle dropped down to crackle on the surface of my life.

What follows are my albums in a loose order of impact they had on my life this year… hard to qualify that exactly — but, it’s sort of like — I was not the same person or artist after hearing some of these albums. A few of them I left on my turn table for weeks or even months at a time and never tired of them. They changed me — how I felt about myself and the world.

Ready?

Come on in….

I saw them open for Hurray for the Riff Raff at the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma. The only song I really listen to on this album is Birdseed because on whole it’s a pretty dark and gloomy album — but I remember their performance vividly and that’s why I bought it. Most poignantly was a moment when Merce handed her guitar to her drummer — he accompanied her so that she could just sing freely. And wow, did she. It was almost like a different singer came out on stage, I felt the reverberations my bones, her spirit soaring into the rafters. I turned to my sweetheart with tears pouring down my cheeks and said, “That.”

My mom and her now-husband invited me to see Rhiannon Giddens’ show at Sonoma State this summer, and it was one of the most powerful concerts I’ve ever been to. It was deeply transformational—I don’t think I’ve written about it because I’m honestly still processing what she did. She wove together stories of both anti-Blackness and ancestral healing within Black sovereignty, invited white bodies to participate in accountability and the healing, pulled everyone in through the function of music as method. It was intergenerational, it was joyous, it was tragic, it was tearful, it was dancing, it was banjo. I will be sitting at the feet of her work as a student in awe forever.

This one I bought on a whim at my local record shop, The Next Record Store here in Santa Rosa — one of those Staff Recommendation type things, and I had been putting a few random Mulatu tracks on my playlists over the year. It’s a cool record. African jazz funk thing that is very fun.

I wrote about Kendrick earlier this year after his Superbowl performance. I love this record, start to finish — each track is a deep study. He is a deep study. I went down many rabbit holes on the beat making of this album specifically, and the evolution of his work more generally. Way more to unpack than I’ll do here, just to say if felt important to have a copy.

Ok. This was a passport to the past buy. I stood in the local music section of my local record shop (hello, a local section! This is why physical media is so important, it goes way deeper than just collecting, it delves into community building…but I digress…) This album has a story for me and my sweetheart. I wrote a little about our story here.

Essentially, we dated as kids— we met as I was graduating college, and this little Santa Rosa band was one he would crank in his Volvo when we drove down to Big Sur for little surf get aways. After we broke up, I could not listen to it anymore… so much so that I COMPLETELY FORGOT IT EVEN EXISTED.

When we reconnected 18 years later, before we even decided to get back together, we talked about the music we used to listen to together — Broken Social Scene, Fugazi, Air, Built to Spill, Des Ark, and he mentioned New Trust. I looked them up, because like I said, I completely forgot about it. I listened to it alone on my bed one night and bawled my eyes out.

I remembered all the words.

Every melody.

Nothing was lost.

I wrote about Angelica earlier this year, she is a big influence on me as a songwriter and singer. Standout tracks on this album are White Cadillac, Age of the Voyager, and Protection, Prayers and Vigilance about giving birth during the overlapping calamities of Covid and California wildfires (I relate). Her other album, Queen of San Antonio, is on top rotation in my collection too.

Alela Diane | Looking Glass

I’ve been a fan of Alela since I was 19, her voice tracing the outlines of all my life like an angel or ghost. This album — I think — is her best. It’s mature, her songwriting come into itself. The lyrics are sparse, poetic, textured, cinematic — but say enough to move me to tears, every time. She creates worlds in which you understand the character inside and out with melodies that pierce your heart. The song Mother’s Arms was the first song I heard about Covid back in 2023 when no one had yet really sung anything about it yet… she says so much with so little — I feel transported back in time every time I hear it. I also love Paloma. And All The Light. The whole album. The whole album you guys. And I heard she is making a new one, and I cannot wait 💚

I am struggling to remember how I stumbled across this album, but I love it — originally released in 1985. My favorite song is Clipo Clipo, but every song is beautiful, blending a lush fusion of traditional Côte d’Ivoire village songs and American and English country and folk-rock music. Layered harmonies, anti-apartheid meditations, and sweet rhythms that capture an essence that feels free and innocent, really unlike anything else.

This is the most recent show I went to, I enjoyed seeing them live — it was a trippy, ethereal vibe. I especially like the song Nunca. But… sort of like going on a date and accidentally vibing and flirting with their friend instead, I really loved their opener Flaco El Jandro who I wrote about last week in this interview. Flaco El Jandro was a better match for me live — I danced my heart out — and I had a blast getting to know him as an artist afterwards. Flaco is working on a new album due out early ‘26 called ….Are We Still Friends?, I’m looking forward to that.

Glitterfox | Highway Forever

I saw Glitterfox at Little Saints in Healdsburg (my favorite venue up here) earlier this year. I didn’t know what to expect — I only heard a couple songs, but they blew my mind. Amazing show, I was officially converted to a lifetime fan. I purchased this live album at the show and listened it non-stop for weeks. Love the opening song TV and La da da.

A few months after seeing them in my hometown, I heard they were officially releasing an LP and snagged it up right away. I love this whole album too, my stand outs are Jesse Lee, Wildfire and Passenger.

I discovered this song mistress when I was building a website for incredibly talented buddy who is an audio engineer/producer — I was going through his audio reels and this one artist keep catching my attention. I texted him and was like, WHO IS THIS??? Turns out she is a local, based right here in Sebastopol. I purchased Lovesick, my favorite track is Never Going Back — I wrote about her earlier this year. She also has a great covers album and she just released a new album this month called The Fool which I’m excited to get my hands on.

Hurray for the Riff Raff | The Past Is Still Alive

Great album. Saw them live and snagged this record. Stand out tracks Snakeplant (The Past is Still Alive), Buffalo, and Hourglass. Lead singer alynda segarra writes a very worthwhile Substack too.

I saw Samantha Crane live at Little Saints and wrote about it here (I’m proud of this article, it’s full of indigenous artists who are enriching the current music tapestry from all directions). I bought two albums at her show. I like Joey off this one.

THIS ONE. Every song. Every single one. Love this album. I played the hell out of it this year.

This is an odd one, a throw back but I have listened to this one a lot. I love all the songs on this record — I wrote about it in October:

with Augustus Pablo, The Congos, Max Romeo, The Heptones, The Upsetters, King Tubby, Jr. Murvin, Zap Pow. I grew up with all this music. It felt like every house party, Sunday afternoon, every drive on the winding backroads of my youth. Music that helped shape my rhythmic and political worldview. The liner notes read: “Though Scratch may have at times seemed crazy it is worth noting that creative genius appears so because geniuses see things other do not see and inhabit realities unseen.”

A song off this album, Ghost, is what led me to purchase tickets to a show at the Chapel. I wrote about how I was a little disappointed they didn’t play that song in their set list — but something else ABSOLUTELY MAGICAL happened instead — me and my sweetheart ended the nights in full blown tears. You can read about that here. This album has been on very high rotation since… but also, you should read about how I actually procured the album because that took the miracle to a whole other level (also in that same article).

Ditto for this album — a song off this one is connected to the story — I Love My Dog.

I wore the iisssshhhh out of this record! My pal, Sasha, released this incredible album and pressed her first vinyl — I interviewed her earlier this year. It’s so good, pals. They do these signature time-warpy things on a few songs where the key or tempo dramatically shifts in tandem with the lyrics, and sets my heart on fire. Standouts are You Never Know, Perennial Hymn, and Wake Us Up.

I stumbled across Mk.Gee with no context, sort of a latecomer to the party, but this album changed my musical inner world this year. It helped me to trust how influences can emerge over time — possibly creating a brand new sound that’s never been heard before. I love every song on this record with it’s achy/wistful/tortured/breathy/ mumbled vocals. Lay that vulnerability over highly distorted swirling near psychedelic production that bends across time and genre, then add a reductionist guitar style that is entirely his own. But what really caught my attention while listening was this feeling like — hey, this kid loves R&B music, I can feel it — even though it’s not really an R&B album. So then I listened back to earlier albums and I was right, there is much more direct alt R&B songs on his first LP Pronounced McGee and sophomore mixtape A Museum of Contradiction (both excellent). All of that R&B love comes through as something new, something his own on Two Star — which as an artist gave me faith to stay the course, to know that what needs to emerge, will. Standouts on this work are Alesis, I Want, How Many Miles, Are You Looking Up? — but the whole thing, over and over and over. And over and over. And over.

I purchased this the week D’Angelo transitioned. There have only been a few times in my life that a stranger’s death has taken me on an actual grief journey, this was one of them — it’s easy to feel embarrassed or silly for shedding tears for someone you don’t actually know, but I refuse that shame. His life deeply penetrated mine — I love him — I love him in the way I yearn to love all people here on earth as one in part of the whole, the sameness from which we all come. Here is what I wrote the day after he died:

“I barely slept last night — between dreams I kept waking up and thinking about D’Angelo. I have slowly come to believe that there is something beyond this realm we feel and experience here on earth, a spirit place that we come from and return to — and this is what the most provocative artists are able to communicate with while they are still alive — the hidden world beyond the world. They cross the threshold and share with us the message of spirit.

D’Angelo may have learned how to communicate with spirit in church, in an interview with Nelson George in 2014 he said:

“They used to say this when I was going to church — ‘don’t go up here for no form of fashion’ — you know and so I guess what that means is listen: we up here singing before the Lord so don’t be up here trying to be cute. We just want to feel what you know and what the spirit is moving through you and it’s the best place to learn that — so you shut yourself down and you let whatever’s coming come through you.”

Poet, collaborator and friend Saul Williams shared that when they would hang together, they would talk about poetry.

When speaking with Nelson George about his vocal recording process — which included creating a “cave” within the live room for him to sing within. D’Angelo laughed and said so he could go deep within the onion — because:

“You putting your voice down on tape ‘cause I still use tape and you know it’s about capturing the spirit, it’s about capturing the vibe.” “I’m kind of a first take dude so the first time cut that mic on and the spirit is there and what comes on the mic— I mean even if I’m mumbling, MH uh, I like to keep a lot of that initial thing that comes out, you know, cuz that’s the spirit.”

Now that he has transitioned, he leaves us bereft and confused, at a loss for what could have been of the music we did not get to hear. He was enigmatic, one of the few artists who was not playing the social media game, who was still recording entirely on tape, who had a live (mostly Black) band, who was doing everything antithetical to where the music industry wants to push and extract, especially from Black artists.

I am holding space, however, that his spirit is now more expansive than it ever was in his physical form. And if he was able to invoke the spirits of musicians, maybe the generations to come will be able to be in touch with him across the veil.

A reclamation is coming — when I listened to him talk in these interviews I could see him searching for the edges of how to explain that future sound and what it would mean for the world. I have no doubt that Black people will once again (as always) lead the way. D’Angelo was emphatic that he transcended all musical genre (especially the neo soul label) but he was adamant that he always made Black Music.”

This album for formative for me — as was Black Messiah, which is on it’s way to me in the mail as we speak. My friend Shanté said it was her favorite of his albums. I wrote about how Voodoo impacted me as teenager, coming of age. Rest in power ❤️

He didn’t interview much, so I highly recommend checking out these interviews he did with Nelson George — and this series he did with Travis Smiley. They brought me great solace after D’Angelo died and helped me thread some sonic knots that will always forever be in my heart.

The first Listening Club album I did this year — and what a pick! I had no idea what I was getting into. What I think I discovered is that I really want to hear music made by mothers. Or more specifically, women who are crossing into motherhood, who are in Matrescence — the liminal and developmental space between being a woman and being a mother. There is much to learn and gather from these voices. Erykah Badu’s Mama’s Gun. Lauren Hill’s A Miseducation. Kate Bush’s Aerial. Sade’s Lovers Rock. Fierceness, tenderness, a corporal understanding that love must come from within first before you can love on another being with care and compassion. The time collapsing way that mothering requires you to mother yourself, mending all the pain done to you while simultaneously pouring into another — and how that heals us going backwards and forwards in time. It’s a trip. I fell in love with this album — stand out tracks are Dues Dues, Dreamer Too, Moonlight, and My World (beyond).

p.s. I am planning on restarting the Listening Club in February, after the New Year has settled a bit.

I am not sure how I originally discovered Annie Williams, but this album was on highest rotation, my most beloved, most cherished this year. This is a romantic, sacred masterpiece. It’s everything. Lo-fi, harmonies, gentle, emotional, tender, viscerally open. The songs on this album make me feel like I am on the verge of crying or laughing — will I break down in tears, rip off my clothes, dance wildly, or melt into my sweetheart’s embrace? They all edge up to the immediacy of feeling it RIGHT NOW, no delay. Stand out tracks are Getting Old, Midnight and Oh My Love. I pray to the gods of Annie that a new album is making its way into the world — I am devotee—holy, dedicated to this sound. If this video is any hint at what is coming…

My Vinyl Wishlist

Ok — real talk: there are so many records that I wish I could have purchased this year because I listened to them a ton digitally. Whenever I walk into my local record shop I somehow feel overwhelmed and stunned — what did I want?? Why am I here? Who am I??

But if I were to be a touch organized and rich about it, here is what is what I would want to welcome into my bedroom for 2026 (think of this as my own personal Spotify Wrapped — but you know, without the bankrolling AI weapons manufacturing and ICE Detentions).

Saya Grey — Saya

Daniel Ceasar — Son of a Spergy

Ken Pomeroy — Cruel Joke

Elsa y Elmar — PALACIO DE LUX

lavender — we’re having a barn dance

Loaded Honey — Love Made Trees

Florry — Sounds like…

Dijon — Absolutely and Baby

Broken Social Scene — You Forget It In People

Flock of Dimes — The Life You Save

Yukimi — For You

Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving

Carla Morrison — Déjenme Llorar (If anyone can find it!)

De La Soul — Cabin In The Sky

Big Thief — Double Infinity

William Onyeabor — World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who is William Onyeabor?

Samia — Bloodless

Aviva Le Fey — The Fool



2026 is gonna be my year!

About My Record Player

This year I upgraded my record player — I didn’t have enough to invest in a whole system so I did some research on a nice all-in-one player and found this one made by Angels Horn. It’s the H019 — it has bluetooth capabilities (which I don’t use) but it’s a nice quality sound and you can adjust the weight on the arm. It takes a little bit of setting up, but don’t be intimidated by that — you end up with a better sound for an all-in-one. It goes for $207 on sale. It looks clean and retro without screaming cartoonish motifs — it has quality feeling knobs, and gets loud enough for my bedroom… which is where I play my records, remember?

That’s a Wrap on 2025 My Darlings

I’ve published 55 articles since I started this Substack in February, so I’m taking the last few weeks of the year off to rest and reset — I’ll catch you in 2026 my sweets. See you through the portal 🌀

