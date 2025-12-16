Little Door

Little Door

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
christina's avatar
christina
4d

you've always had an incredible ear for music, my friend. thank you so much for this gift- I'm super into Glitterfox.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Ellen
Catherine's avatar
Catherine
4d

Music is soul food ♥️ Thank you Kate!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Ellen
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 kate ellen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture