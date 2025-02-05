Supporting Indie Musicians: A Gift Economy Approach

In Braiding Sweetgrass and ServiceBerry, Robin Wall Kimmerer reminds us that in many Indigenous cultures, gifts are not free—they come with responsibility. When we receive from the world (a plant, the sustenance of another living creature’s body, a song, an album, a moment of beauty), we are called to give in return, not out of obligation, but from a place of gratitude and reciprocity. This creates a cycle of abundance: the more we give, the more the community thrives.

Indie musicians share their art as a gift—not just a commodity. When we stream their music, we receive something precious. If we as listeners think of it as a gift (because for indie artists, it essentially is because they are not being compensated with money), then it can compel us to think the way we might if someone had just handed us a beautiful basket of fresh strawberries freshly picked from their garden.

If we embrace this mindset, supporting them becomes natural, joyful, even necessary. Here’s how to give back, whether through time and energy (free) or money (if you’re able).

Free Ways to Give Back (If You Stream Their Music or Just Love them So So Much)

(Because attention is currency, too.)

Follow, save, playlist – Algorithms favor engagement; your clicks amplify their reach. Share & shout them out – Social media love costs nothing but builds connection. Request, review, rally – Request their music on local radio or drop their link into a playlist suggestion Join their email list – The artist owns and controls their own email list, unlike corporate owned platforms like Instagram. Jump on their list and become a part of their community. Let the music change you – Many artists are doing the labor of world building and imagining a future (usually a more loving, kind and peaceful one) in which we all could potentially inhabit. They are showing us versions of those worlds through the music, offering us a glimpse of who you could be if you were to be transformed. The biggest gift you could give the artist is to allow yourself to be transformed by their music.

Financial Support (If You Can)

(Money is just one way to keep the gift moving.)

Buy direct (Bandcamp > streaming) – A $5 purchase often equals thousands of streams. You can also buy .FLAC files on Qobuz or .AAC files on Apple Music. Tip or join Patreon – Sustain them like you would a storyteller by the fire. Bring the Music Home – Snag some vinyl or merch and make their music a part of your life. Attend a Show – Go see them live! Yes!

A Note on Reciprocity & Realness

The music industry is broken—artists are underpaid, and fans are stretched thin. If you can’t give financially, that’s okay. You are not a charity; you are part of a living network of care. Reciprocity isn’t about guilt—it’s about flow.

Maybe today you stream, tomorrow you share, and someday when the tides turn, you throw $5 their way. Or maybe you never can, and that’s still valid. What matters is holding the spirit of gratitude: "This music is a gift. How can I let the artist know it reached me?"

So do what you can—a save, a shoutout, a moment of true listening—and trust that it counts. The gift economy isn’t about tallying debts; it’s about weaving connection. However you give back, you’re keeping the circle alive.

And if all you have to offer is love? That’s still fuel. ♡

The gift grows when passed on. What we give returns—not always to us, but to the whole ecosystem.

“Gratitude and reciprocity are the currency of the gift economy, and they have the remarkable property of multiplying with every exchange, their energy concentrating as they pass from hand to hand, a truly renewable resource.” — Robin Wall Krimmerer

