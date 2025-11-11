My seven year old daughter was at the kitchen island with a notebook, asking me to spell words.

“What’s it you’re working on?”

Humming, she said without looking up, “A song.”

“Oh.”

After a diligent forty minutes of labor, she had me look it over, and dang if there wasn’t rhyme scheme and something that felt like a verse and pre-chorus.

“Do you want to sing it to me?”

She winced. “I get stage fright.”

“Oh, me too. That’s ok. Do you have a melody in your head?”

“Yes.”

“Do you want to hum the melody and I’ll help you sing it?”

“Yes." She began humming, swaying her head softly side to side.

I caught the wave, looked at the lyrics, and started to sing her words.

Her eyes brightened, her hum got louder, she started to sing the words with me. We were making it up as we went, the words like stepping stones in thin air.

We finished together, she looked at me beaming — “That’s it. That’s how it goes!”

“Awesome— beautiful. You made it.”

I was her exact age, tummy tacked down to my top bunk bed and a pink diary in hand when I first tried songwriting. On family car rides, we listened to The Beatles, Anita Baker, and Prince — something moved in me to want to write about what I felt about the world too. I felt a lot.

My stubby little pencil scrawled the laments and secret pleasures of my heart, but I didn’t know what to do next. I tried singing the words, but something didn’t feel right. Frustrated and confused, eventually I closed the book and clicked the diary lock shut. There was no where to put this desire, no way to transform the words to sound, no one to listen.

“It’s cool that you had a melody in your mind. Sometimes I have melody and words come at the same time, or sometimes I start with music and the words are just gibberish until I find the right words.”

“Gibberish!?”

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool, in some ways it is more fun to write that way because it’s like the hidden parts of you get to speak. You want to see what I mean?”

“Yes!”

I pulled the guitar down from the wall, and she sat across from me on the piano stool. I played rounds of Am, C, G — over and over until I found a melody. I started singing, an oohh, ooh at first, then gibberish words started to come.

She was giggling, repeating the non-sense like it was the funniest thing I ever did.

Then real words started to come and her body settled, “A garden?” she repeated.

“I was a rose?”

She looked at my fingers as the line, “I was once a rose in a garden” came out in full.

“Whoa!”

My youngest stumbled into the room — “What?”

“Mom made up a song from gibberish!”

I explained to my five year old how it worked, her eyes twinkled and she stood taller, like she was levitating on her tip toes. “You wanna try it?”

“Yes!”

I handed her the microphone and began playing rounds of the same chords. She lay with her back against the couch, half slouched, her leg kicked up on her knee and twirling the long microphone chord in her other hand. Her voice started soft, little sounds slipping out while she looked at the ceiling.

We play like that for a good five minutes, her cycling through sounds, finding melodies, words, phrases — both of us feeling tranced-out and stoned with the flow of it all. Or maybe that was just me, do kids feel stoned? Just to say, we were both deeply relaxed — more than that, we cast a spell over the whole house, everyone felt calmed and soothed, the field shifting in our concentration.

When we ended, my heart felt fully saturated. Do we create our own specific healing on purpose or is it something that is always traipsing by and available if we are willing to pay attention?

I have no agenda for how my children express themselves creatively — only that I believe that it’s important to honor their impulses, intuition, and curiosity and to treat it with respect. It’s not cute or silly, it’s just as real as a grown up expressing their inner life. Even adults who love you with all their hearts can get this part wrong, which is to say nothing about the ones who don’t love you.

When I was eight years old, I secretly auditioned for a musical. My best friend was into musical theatre and I thought she had the most beautiful voice for a kid our age with a trilling vibrato. I could tell that adults found it grating, exerting a smile too large and offering a patronize applause when she finished, but I didn’t understand why — I thought she was magical.

This might have been why I went to the audition in secret. Or because I knew that even if I were to get cast, it was unlikely that my parents would be willing to pay for it— each of us kids had one sport and that was it. Maybe, just maybe —I thought— if I got a big part they would see that I was special and support the additional expense.

When I arrived to the auditorium with my friend after school, all my fantasies slowly began disintegrating like paper in water. Looking around, I felt how behind I was already. The kids all understood unspoken rituals and rites of theatre and auditioning that I had never seen before. They were excitedly flinging around lingo, pairing off, and behaving unlike themselves; these were kids I recognized from the playground and sports teams but the way they moved in this room, I did not recognize. It was weird. I began to feel submerged in a thick, jelly-like fog, confused and not sure what I was supposed to do. No one reached out a hand to explain it to me, I was expected to simply know.

Then it was my turn, I was asked to enter a huge room alone with a teacher sitting at a piano. She asked what I was going to sing. I mumbled. Truthfully, I didn’t know I was suppose to prepare something to sing.

Annoyed she said, “Ok, just sing happy birthday then.”

I wanted to turn and run out the door. This was a bad idea, why did I ever think I could do this? She began playing the notes on the piano to lead me in, but it sounded nothing like music and only like her growing impatience. Ping - ping - ping- ping -pingggggg. “Ok, now sing…” she warned.

With the shameful whisper I reserved for taking the blame when I had done nothing wrong, I sang Happy Birthday to her while she exhaled with exasperation. She stopped mid-way through, before I could call out the lucky birthday person’s name. I was going to sing my best friend’s name.

“Thank you, we’ll let you know.”

It’s laughable now, to think of this woman treating an eight year old girl like a high stakes Broadway audition — throwing at me all the gruff, sassy, eye-roll-her-way-to-the-big-time energy she could muster. She was a teacher, not a talent scout! Literally there to teach children.

But it gutted me. And I told no one.

I internalized her shitty, unconscious behavior as something wrong with me, with my voice, with my family’s lack of resources and why I was always going to be paces and then leagues behind kids who were getting supported.

The healing is not about getting my children to live out the dreams I was never able to achieve, or giving them everything I never got. It’s not about going out and vindicating against the creative villains of the world. It’s about being in the moment, present, and feeling how many choices are available to me. Me — the adult, the inner kid, the mom, the artist, the singer — I have many choices on how I want to be in the world.

Children will expand into the container given to them. Offer a large one, where they are allowed to be curious, make mistakes, do experiments, run iterations, play and explore and you will find a child who naturally discovers what they love and are interested in and from there they can learn how to master that interest. Put them in a tight, constricted, exacting container that demands perfection and excellence first, you’ll get a narrower scope of interests from that child, even if you might see mastery. Put them into a container filled with toxicity, and expect even less or nothing at all.

Same goes for adults. The thing is, now we are creating our own containers.

Last night I bumped into a friend at the Y La Bamba show, and I asked her about her new job. In a meta self-conscious preamble, she confessed she was learning how to talk about her new job because after years of working in fundraising for “serious” issues like climate and women’s health, she had landed a position raising money for marine mammals. She admitted it was odd because it was so different, but also felt she was returning to some lost part of her child-self who loved animals — “I wanted to be Jane Goodall,” she tossed out with a laugh, but then caught it and held it more tenderly: “No, but really, I really did. I felt really connected to primates as a kid.”

I could feel my heart swelling — I told her that she didn’t have to convince me that caring and protecting marine wildlife was important work: not only do I see them as our kin in a web of life ecosystem kind of way, but I see them connected to us in spirit and consciousness.

Maybe we have to wait until our 40s to wake up and decide to return to our child-like loves and interests — the way I came back to writing and music and the way my friend is rediscovering animals, scraping off the layers of implied shame for loving what we love. Maybe we first have to go try the world as prescribed, in the formulations we are told we should want, that make sense, that work on paper, that someone else thinks we would be good at.

Or maybe there is another way to contain it all.

Cyndi Lauper was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame this week: “Why I really came here tonight is to tell you that the little kid in me still believes that rock n’ roll can save the world. So now of all times, let’s come together again to do good in the world because it needs us.”

Another inductee, Outkast’s Andre 3000 looked back to his origin with Big Boi, and in a poignant emotional moment allowed himself to get choked up thinking about big things starting in little rooms.

Last night after the concert, I had a dream that Outkast back in the day, both teenage boys, were giving me a tour of the Dungeon, their little room. They were not the older rappers I looked up to from then or now — but two young kids, talking fast with unbridled enthusiasm and joy, showing off their new set up and listing off all the things they planned to do with it. I was me, a mother and a musician in the dream. I listened and nodded, taking in the container they built for themselves.

“Awesome— beautiful. You made it.”

