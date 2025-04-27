Little Door

Little Door

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
marine eyes's avatar
marine eyes
2h

thanks for sharing dear kate, brian is such a huge reason why i make ambient music and love his philosophy. i hope you got to see his documentary too! life-changing. awesome to be on substack together ♥️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by kate ellen
DCsade's avatar
DCsade
4h

Excellent lovely writing ✍️ gave me a lot to think about! A Big door 🚪 opened by Little Door😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by kate ellen
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 kate ellen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture