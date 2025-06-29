Little Door

Little Door

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lincoln Patience's avatar
Lincoln Patience
2d

I'll have to give Wathéča Radio a listen. Thanks for the recommendation!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Ellen
Supernova Support's avatar
Supernova Support
3d

I'm so glad you shared her music, perspective, and experience. Now I have to go listen to all her stuff because I loved it in Reservations Dogs too! Her vulnerability and commitment to taking care of herself as she performed is inspirational. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Ellen
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 kate ellen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture