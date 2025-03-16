Whatcha Gonna Say? – Acoustic Session

I wrote this song because I was scared.
Scared to write the songs I needed to write. Terrified that they would stir up conflicts with the people in my life by uncovering truths that had been tucked away—conveniently out of sight. I feared that if I probed too deeply, it would make life messy, uncomfortable, complicated.
But I was also at a breaking point…
