Whatcha Gonna Say? – Acoustic Session

Raw, unfiltered performance — Exclusive for my Substack folk
Mar 16, 2025
∙ Paid
I wrote this song because I was scared.

Scared to write the songs I needed to write. Terrified that they would stir up conflicts with the people in my life by uncovering truths that had been tucked away—conveniently out of sight. I feared that if I probed too deeply, it would make life messy, uncomfortable, complicated.

But I was also at a breaking point…

Little Door
