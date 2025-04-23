Ghosting Spotify with Social Media Escape Club

Thank you

A few other mentions from the conversation worth checking out:

. Here is the photo evidence of that meeting. Real cool things happen when the internet mashes up against the real world, same holds true with how your listening joy can intensify by mixing in some analog experiences in with your digital ones 💚

Heartfelt thanks to

for cross-posting the original article. I can't recommend enough the final chapter of Ted's Substack-published book "Music to Raise the Dead: The Secret Origins of Musicology" titled

. This chapter is a genuinely trippy journey that reconnects us with music's primal power and sacred roots (spoiler: it has precious little to do with commerce and everything to do with the very nature of how reality is created). I'm also buzzing with anticipation for Ted's upcoming proposal for an alternative to our current streaming systems—can't wait to see what the

has dreamed up for us. His perspective on rebuilding music's value feels more necessary than ever.

just sold near 100 physical copies of her new album (a concept album about geology… SWOON!) and has written about her experience being off Spotify for over a year. Dig it!

is a bonafide treasure trove of substack writers, musicians, curators, educators, critics… all things music.

Laura Kidd aka Penfriend hit #28 on the UK midweek charts this week WITHOUT Spotify, hosting all her album sales on her own website. Check her out on Substack here:

And also check out this new digital album concept Kitbetter, it’s a digital album crossed with a physical keepsake product that has been selling in Asia, and is now available for musicians to try in the UK and US. Here is a video of Penfriend explaining how this new format works, it’s pretty kewl.

