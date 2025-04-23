Little Door

Little Door

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
3

Ghosting Spotify with Social Media Escape Club

Me and Seth Werkheiser chat reclaiming joy, decentralizing the internet & artists doing cool stuff
kate ellen's avatar
Seth Werkheiser's avatar
kate ellen
and
Seth Werkheiser
Apr 23, 2025
4
3
Share
Transcript

Thank you

SLART
,
Mansi
,
Lisa Anderson Shaffer
,
Bree Stilwell
,
Seth Werkheiser
, and many others for tuning into our live video with
Seth Werkheiser
!

Ghosting Spotify: A How-To Guide

kate ellen and Seth Werkheiser
·
Apr 20
Ghosting Spotify: A How-To Guide

Spotify, much like social media, has become one of those corporate structures so deeply embedded in our daily lives that it’s hard to imagine a world without it. It’s the soundtrack to your morning commute, the background noise to your workday, and the curated vibe for your weekend hangouts.

Read full story

A few other mentions from the conversation worth checking out:

Cassidy of

Dedicate Your Life To Music
introduced me and Seth, we met at the Not So Open Mic hosted by
Supernova Support
. Here is the photo evidence of that meeting. Real cool things happen when the internet mashes up against the real world, same holds true with how your listening joy can intensify by mixing in some analog experiences in with your digital ones 💚

Heartfelt thanks to

Ted Gioia
for cross-posting the original article. I can't recommend enough the final chapter of Ted's Substack-published book "Music to Raise the Dead: The Secret Origins of Musicology" titled What Can Music Do Today. This chapter is a genuinely trippy journey that reconnects us with music's primal power and sacred roots (spoiler: it has precious little to do with commerce and everything to do with the very nature of how reality is created). I'm also buzzing with anticipation for Ted's upcoming proposal for an alternative to our current streaming systems—can't wait to see what the Honest Broker has dreamed up for us. His perspective on rebuilding music's value feels more necessary than ever.

olivia rafferty
just sold near 100 physical copies of her new album (a concept album about geology… SWOON!) and has written about her experience being off Spotify for over a year. Dig it!

a constellation
I Quit Spotify For One Year. Here's What Happened...
✨🌈🎶 Hi everyone! Here are some things you’ll find in this bumper, end-of-year music email…
Read more
4 months ago · 235 likes · 31 comments · olivia rafferty

The Music Directory
is a bonafide treasure trove of substack writers, musicians, curators, educators, critics… all things music.

The Music Directory
The Music Directory is Live
The time has arrived, my friends. The Music Directory is live and in effect for your perusal…
Read more
5 months ago · 102 likes · 25 comments · The Music Directory and Shanté

Laura Kidd aka Penfriend hit #28 on the UK midweek charts this week WITHOUT Spotify, hosting all her album sales on her own website. Check her out on Substack here:

Do Stuff∴Stuff Happens. Experiments in art, music and life.

Do Stuff∴Stuff Happens. Experiments in art, music and life.
WHOAH.
And my name is mentioned casually alongside Taylor Swift, Doechii and Hawkwind in this news piece…
Read more
2 days ago · 20 likes · 13 comments · Laura Kidd 💌 Penfriend

And also check out this new digital album concept Kitbetter, it’s a digital album crossed with a physical keepsake product that has been selling in Asia, and is now available for musicians to try in the UK and US. Here is a video of Penfriend explaining how this new format works, it’s pretty kewl.

Loading...

I’ll be seeing you through the portal 🌀

Little Door
azurevaultstudios.com

© 2025 kate ellen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture