Ghosting Spotify: A How-To Guide
The Joyful Sabotage Guide to Supporting Real Music and Reigniting Pleasure in the Age of Tech Oligarchy
  
kate ellen
 and 
Seth Werkheiser
67
Portal Playlist 002: Jump on the Cosmic Trampoline
Spring musical alchemy for getting beyond the funhouse mirror and clearing out your energetic field
3
Fieldress' Vinyl Dream: Raising Focaccia, Ghosts and Believers
Debut interview with Sasha Reynolds on their Kickstarter-funded album, crying mid-performance, and why roller-skating is the ultimate litmus test
  
Sasha
1:11:13

March 2025

Your Dreams Aren't Yours
Why the most powerful dreams don’t belong to you — 3 portals to blow your mind wide open with Frank Ocean, James Blake, KRS 1 + Ayanda
8
You Never Know...
Winter’s over, the playlist’s weird, and the women are running the show
5
Whatcha Gonna Say? – Acoustic Session
Watch now (3 mins) | Raw, unfiltered performance — Exclusive for my Substack folk
7
3:14
Sweetheart of the Cosmic Rodeo
Angelica Rockne offers Protection, Prayers, and Vigilance
2
Deep Listening Workshop
Watch now | Clandestine quantum energy, mindfulness, somatics, radical self-love, alternative anti-capitalist economics… you know, and music
1:08:46

February 2025

Becoming the Conductive Jelly
My process in the recording studio, in praise of velvet bellbottoms, Peter Tosh, and finding a Cure for Paranoia
Making Feminism Dancey
On the Liminal with Anna Hillburg's album Tired Girls
Kendrick's Grand National Experiment in Infiltrating the Collective Consciousness
On igniting ancestral myth, memory & giving us the instruction manual for revolution
On the Liminal
The sacred and the profane with Annie Williams — and my first Demo for a track called Girl
8
