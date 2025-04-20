Subscribe
Ghosting Spotify: A How-To Guide
The Joyful Sabotage Guide to Supporting Real Music and Reigniting Pleasure in the Age of Tech Oligarchy
19 hrs ago
•
kate ellen
and
Seth Werkheiser
157
Portal Playlist 002: Jump on the Cosmic Trampoline
Spring musical alchemy for getting beyond the funhouse mirror and clearing out your energetic field
Apr 13
4
Fieldress' Vinyl Dream: Raising Focaccia, Ghosts and Believers
Debut interview with Sasha Reynolds on their Kickstarter-funded album, crying mid-performance, and why roller-skating is the ultimate litmus test
Apr 6
•
Sasha
5
1:11:13
March 2025
Your Dreams Aren't Yours
Why the most powerful dreams don’t belong to you — 3 portals to blow your mind wide open with Frank Ocean, James Blake, KRS 1 + Ayanda
Mar 30
9
You Never Know...
Winter’s over, the playlist’s weird, and the women are running the show
Mar 23
9
Whatcha Gonna Say? – Acoustic Session
Watch now (3 mins) | Raw, unfiltered performance — Exclusive for my Substack folk
Mar 16
10
3:14
Sweetheart of the Cosmic Rodeo
Angelica Rockne offers Protection, Prayers, and Vigilance
Mar 9
6
Deep Listening Workshop
Watch now | Clandestine quantum energy, mindfulness, somatics, radical self-love, alternative anti-capitalist economics… you know, and music
Mar 2
4
February 2025
Becoming the Conductive Jelly
My process in the recording studio, in praise of velvet bellbottoms, Peter Tosh, and finding a Cure for Paranoia
Feb 23
9
Making Feminism Dancey
On the Liminal with Anna Hillburg's album Tired Girls
Feb 19
3
Kendrick's Grand National Experiment in Infiltrating the Collective Consciousness
On igniting ancestral myth, memory & giving us the instruction manual for revolution
Feb 16
5
On the Liminal
The sacred and the profane with Annie Williams — and my first Demo for a track called Girl
Feb 12
8
